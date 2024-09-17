All LEGO Fortnite Lost Isles challenges: Event pass, quests, and rewards

All LEGO Fortnite Lost Isles challenges: Event pass, quests, and rewardsEpic Games
LEGO Fortnite’s Lost Isles update has dropped with a myriad of quests to complete, rewards to obtain, and an event pass to run through.
Fortnite Update 31.20, released on September 17, has brought along many new features such as the return of Klombo and a new Iron Man skin.
The Lost Isles update is specifically for LEGO Fortnite, and players have access to a whole new region to complete challenges in the Tropical Treasures pass for great rewards. Let’s dive into everything the new Lost Isles quests have to offer.
All LEGO Fortnite Tropical Treasures weekly quests
Fans can complete a list of event-based quests during the Lost Isles update which can earn them Studs. These Studs can then be used to unlock special rewards in the event pass so you can decorate your survival world to resemble a tropical paradise.
Here are all the LEGO Fortnite Tropical Treasures quests and their respective rewards:
Isle Vibes
- Eat Tropical Fruit (5): 400 Studs
- Upgrade or INteract with Level 2 NaNa Village (1): 400 Studs
- Build a jungle Village in the Lost Isles (1): 400 Studs
Pirates Arrgh Life!
- Craft a Musket, Flintlock Pistol, or Cannon (1): 400 Studs
Best Friend Klombo
- Talk to Haven (1): 400 Studs
- Tame a Klombo (1): 400 Studs
Heading for Adventure
- Visit a “Llama” Island Head (1): 400 Studs
Magic or Science?
- Travel by Battle Bus (1): 400 Studs
Are there any daily quests?
Every day, LEGO Fortnite players can earn both Survival and Sandbox Daily quests that update each day and are different for each person.
Each daily earns you 10 Studs, but completing one grants you 90, two give 50, and a total of three grants you 30 more Studs. If you do both Survival and Sandbox dailies, you’ll earn a total of 60 Studs for each individual daily, and then 340 Studs for completing three dailies in both game modes.
All LEGO Fortnite Tropical Treasures pass rewards
There are two separate tracks in the Tropical Treasures pass, one that is free for all players, and the other which is a Premium purchase that costs 1,400 V-Bucks to unlock. You’ll also automatically receive the Island Adventure Peely skin when you buy the Premium track, both in a normal and LEGO style.
From September 17 to October 11, you can earn enough Studs to unlock a total of 22 rewards, evenly split between the two tracks.
Here are all the rewards you can obtain from the Tropical Treasures LEGO Fortnite pass and how many Studs you need to unlock them:
Free track
|Pass Tier
|Reward
|Studs required
|Tier 1
|Zesty Snoozer Bundle
|1,000
|Tier 2
|Klombos Jungle
|2,000
|Tier 3
|Saucy Living Room Bundle
|3,000
|Tier 4
|The Hothouse
|4,000
|Tier 5
|Tomato Temple Flora Bundle
|5,000
|Tier 6
|Crusty Counter Bundle
|6,000
|Tier 7
|Tomato Plumbing Bundle
|7,000
|Tier 8
|Brightest Tomato Bundle
|8,000
|Tier 9
|Tomatoes and Textiles Bundle
|9,000
|Tier 10
|Mighty ‘Matohead Bundle
|10,000
|Tier 11
|NaNa Hut
|11,000
Premium track
|Pass Tier
|Reward
|Studs required
|Tier 1
|NaNa Plaza
|1,000
|Tier 2
|NaNas At Home Bundle
|2,000
|Tier 3
|Tomato Temple
|3,000
|Tier 4
|A-Peel-Ing Living Room Bundle
|4,000
|Tier 5
|NaNa Hall
|5,000
|Tier 6
|NaNa Living Bundle
|6,000
|Tier 7
|Zesty Ziggurat
|7,000
|Tier 8
|NaNa Decor Bundle
|8,000
|Tier 9
|NaNa Manor
|9,000
|Tier 10
|Uncle Pete’s Pizza Pavillion
|10,000
|Tier 11
|NaNa Gate
|11,000
Now that you know everything about the Lost Isles challenges and rewards in LEGO Fortnite, you should also keep an eye on the rumored Fortnitemares 2024 event coming up this Halloween.