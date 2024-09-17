All LEGO Fortnite Lost Isles challenges: Event pass, quests, and rewards

LEGO Fortnite’s Lost Isles update has dropped with a myriad of quests to complete, rewards to obtain, and an event pass to run through.

Fortnite Update 31.20, released on September 17, has brought along many new features such as the return of Klombo and a new Iron Man skin.

The Lost Isles update is specifically for LEGO Fortnite, and players have access to a whole new region to complete challenges in the Tropical Treasures pass for great rewards. Let’s dive into everything the new Lost Isles quests have to offer.

All LEGO Fortnite Tropical Treasures weekly quests

Epic Games

Fans can complete a list of event-based quests during the Lost Isles update which can earn them Studs. These Studs can then be used to unlock special rewards in the event pass so you can decorate your survival world to resemble a tropical paradise.

Here are all the LEGO Fortnite Tropical Treasures quests and their respective rewards:

Isle Vibes

Eat Tropical Fruit (5): 400 Studs

Upgrade or INteract with Level 2 NaNa Village (1): 400 Studs

Build a jungle Village in the Lost Isles (1): 400 Studs

Pirates Arrgh Life!

Craft a Musket, Flintlock Pistol, or Cannon (1): 400 Studs

Best Friend Klombo

Talk to Haven (1): 400 Studs

Tame a Klombo (1): 400 Studs

Heading for Adventure

Visit a “Llama” Island Head (1): 400 Studs

Magic or Science?

Travel by Battle Bus (1): 400 Studs

Are there any daily quests?

Every day, LEGO Fortnite players can earn both Survival and Sandbox Daily quests that update each day and are different for each person.

Each daily earns you 10 Studs, but completing one grants you 90, two give 50, and a total of three grants you 30 more Studs. If you do both Survival and Sandbox dailies, you’ll earn a total of 60 Studs for each individual daily, and then 340 Studs for completing three dailies in both game modes.

All LEGO Fortnite Tropical Treasures pass rewards

Epic Games

There are two separate tracks in the Tropical Treasures pass, one that is free for all players, and the other which is a Premium purchase that costs 1,400 V-Bucks to unlock. You’ll also automatically receive the Island Adventure Peely skin when you buy the Premium track, both in a normal and LEGO style.

From September 17 to October 11, you can earn enough Studs to unlock a total of 22 rewards, evenly split between the two tracks.

Here are all the rewards you can obtain from the Tropical Treasures LEGO Fortnite pass and how many Studs you need to unlock them:

Free track

Pass Tier Reward Studs required Tier 1 Zesty Snoozer Bundle 1,000 Tier 2 Klombos Jungle 2,000 Tier 3 Saucy Living Room Bundle 3,000 Tier 4 The Hothouse 4,000 Tier 5 Tomato Temple Flora Bundle 5,000 Tier 6 Crusty Counter Bundle 6,000 Tier 7 Tomato Plumbing Bundle 7,000 Tier 8 Brightest Tomato Bundle 8,000 Tier 9 Tomatoes and Textiles Bundle 9,000 Tier 10 Mighty ‘Matohead Bundle 10,000 Tier 11 NaNa Hut 11,000

Premium track

Pass Tier Reward Studs required Tier 1 NaNa Plaza 1,000 Tier 2 NaNas At Home Bundle 2,000 Tier 3 Tomato Temple 3,000 Tier 4 A-Peel-Ing Living Room Bundle 4,000 Tier 5 NaNa Hall 5,000 Tier 6 NaNa Living Bundle 6,000 Tier 7 Zesty Ziggurat 7,000 Tier 8 NaNa Decor Bundle 8,000 Tier 9 NaNa Manor 9,000 Tier 10 Uncle Pete’s Pizza Pavillion 10,000 Tier 11 NaNa Gate 11,000

Now that you know everything about the Lost Isles challenges and rewards in LEGO Fortnite, you should also keep an eye on the rumored Fortnitemares 2024 event coming up this Halloween.

