Worlds 2022 champions DRX reveal League of Legends skin picks

DRX’s Worlds 2022 victory was a miracle. Now the team can celebrate by picking champions for their League of Legends skins commemorating the achievement. The players already have ideas of who they want, revealing as much since the win.

DRX defied the odds to become the first Play-Ins team in history to win a League of Legends World Championship in 2022.

They took down defending champions EDward Gaming, domestic superstars Gen.G, and titans T1 to do so as they went on a miracle run all the way from the qualifiers to now.

As the celebrations kick on, there’s always one question on players’ lips: what skins will they receive? It’s tradition in League of Legends that the Worlds winners will each receive a skin immortalizing their performances in-game forever.

It was one of the first questions DRX’s players were asked, and they had the answers prepared. Here’s what players can expect from the DRX Worlds 2022 skins next year in League of Legends.

Hwang ‘Kingen’ Seong-hoon: Aatrox

Hong ‘Pyosik’ Chang-hyeon: Kindred

Kim ‘Zeka’ Geon-woo: Akali

Kim ‘Deft’ Hyuk-kyu: Caitlyn

Cho ‘BeryL’ Geon-hee: Ashe

Lance Skundrich for Riot Games DRX took down T1 in a thrilling five-game series to win Worlds 2022.

There are some special reasons for these picks. For the likes of Kingen and Zeka, they dominated on their respective picks all tournament. Pyosik was originally a one-trick Kindred streamer before becoming a professional player with DRX, so it’s a homage to his past.

BeryL’s is quite possibly the funniest of the lot though. Known for his gacha exploits, he didn’t just choose Ashe because he picked her at Worlds 2022 ⁠— it’s because he wants Riot to make a Honkai Impact-inspired skin with Elysia.

“I’ll be honest ⁠— I asked the Riot skin design team whether I can draw reference to a character in another game [for my Worlds skin],” he said according to a translation. “They said yes, so I got embarrassed and showed the Riot skin team a picture of my character. I got publicly executed.”

Previously when BeryL won Worlds 2020 with DWG KIA, he asked Riot to design his Leona skin with Saren Sakaki from Princess Connect as inspiration.

It shouldn’t stop there either. Substitute Lee ‘Juhan’ Ju-han will likely receive a skin for playing three games at the tournament. He will have to choose between Maokai and Lee Sin if Riot follows their usual rule, as they are the only two champions he played.

As for how they’ll be stylized, expect the DRX blue to be a prominent color. There might even be a homage to the organization’s roots as DragonX in the livery. The DRX Worlds 2022 skins are expected to drop in mid-2023.