DAMWON players reveal which League champions they want Worlds skins for - Dexerto

DAMWON players reveal which League champions they want Worlds skins for

Published: 31/Oct/2020 23:58 Updated: 31/Oct/2020 23:59

by Andrew Amos
David Lee for Riot Games

damwon gaming Worlds 2020

DAMWON Gaming hadn’t even left the Pudong Football Stadium in Shanghai after their League of Legends Worlds 2020 triumph before they were grilled on the biggest question of the year: what champions they’d choose for their commemorative in-game skins.

Every year in League of Legends, the World Champions get immortalized not only in history, but in-game. The five players on each team get to pick a champion they like to receive a skin in their team colors.

It’s a special memento for both the pros and fans alike. Players often spend their whole career chasing the dream of getting a Worlds skin, but few have actually received one.

FPX Worlds skins splash art
Riot Games
2019 World Champions FunPlus Phoenix chose Gangplank, Lee Sin, Malphite, Vayne, and Thresh for their skins.

So, after DAMWON took down Suning in an exhilarating 3-1 final on October 31, the question on everyone’s lips in the post-game festivities was who the South Korean squad would choose for their own Worlds skins.

The Worlds 2020 champions want some more time to mull over their choices, but the preliminary results are in. In the post-game press conference, they all had a vague idea of who exactly they wanted.

For top laner Jang ‘Nuguri’ Ha-gwon, the choice was pretty easy: Kennen. The electric Yordle is by far his most recognisable champion, and he said the pick helped him lift the Summoner’s Cup.

Heo ‘Showmaker’ Su also had a straight-forward answer: Twisted Fate. However, the rest of the squad is undecided. Worlds 2020 MVP Kim ‘Canyon’ Geon-bu wants either Graves or Nidalee, two of his most popular champions.

The same goes for Cho ‘BeryL’ Geon-hee. He wants to pick either Leona ⁠— his most played champion in pro play ⁠— or Pantheon, the pick he devised that ultimately dominated the Worlds meta. Jang ‘Ghost’ Yong-jun is torn between three: Jhin, Ashe, or Caitlyn.

Pantheon in League of Legends
Riot Games
Pantheon support rose to prominence thanks to DAMWON support BeryL.

Potential DAMWON Gaming Worlds 2020 skins

  • Nuguri: Kennen
  • Canyon: Graves or Nidalee
  • Showmaker: Twisted Fate
  • Ghost: Jhin, Ashe, or Caitlyn
  • BeryL: Leona or Pantheon

The Worlds 2020 champions will have some time to think about who exactly they want. The special in-game skins typically don’t get released for a few months, so players will have to wait until the middle of 2021 to get their hands on them.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 31/Oct/2020 17:05 Updated: 31/Oct/2020 23:16

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality 2 – 1 Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG 2 – 1 FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final Vitality 2-0 BIG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 Complexity 2-0 FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final Complexity 0 – 2 BIG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final Vitality 2 – 1 BIG 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm