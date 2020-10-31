DAMWON players reveal which League champions they want Worlds skins for - Dexerto

DAMWON Gaming hadn’t even left the Pudong Football Stadium in Shanghai after their League of Legends Worlds 2020 triumph before they were grilled on the biggest question of the year: what champions they’d choose for their commemorative in-game skins.

Every year in League of Legends, the World Champions get immortalized not only in history, but in-game. The five players on each team get to pick a champion they like to receive a skin in their team colors.

It’s a special memento for both the pros and fans alike. Players often spend their whole career chasing the dream of getting a Worlds skin, but few have actually received one.

So, after DAMWON took down Suning in an exhilarating 3-1 final on October 31, the question on everyone’s lips in the post-game festivities was who the South Korean squad would choose for their own Worlds skins.

The Worlds 2020 champions want some more time to mull over their choices, but the preliminary results are in. In the post-game press conference, they all had a vague idea of who exactly they wanted.

For top laner Jang ‘Nuguri’ Ha-gwon, the choice was pretty easy: Kennen. The electric Yordle is by far his most recognisable champion, and he said the pick helped him lift the Summoner’s Cup.

Heo ‘Showmaker’ Su also had a straight-forward answer: Twisted Fate. However, the rest of the squad is undecided. Worlds 2020 MVP Kim ‘Canyon’ Geon-bu wants either Graves or Nidalee, two of his most popular champions.

The same goes for Cho ‘BeryL’ Geon-hee. He wants to pick either Leona ⁠— his most played champion in pro play ⁠— or Pantheon, the pick he devised that ultimately dominated the Worlds meta. Jang ‘Ghost’ Yong-jun is torn between three: Jhin, Ashe, or Caitlyn.

Potential DAMWON Gaming Worlds 2020 skins

Nuguri: Kennen

Canyon: Graves or Nidalee

Showmaker: Twisted Fate

Ghost: Jhin, Ashe, or Caitlyn

BeryL: Leona or Pantheon

The Worlds 2020 champions will have some time to think about who exactly they want. The special in-game skins typically don’t get released for a few months, so players will have to wait until the middle of 2021 to get their hands on them.