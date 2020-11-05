LoL star celebrated Worlds win by feeding $7k into Genshin Impact wishes - Dexerto

Imagine just winning the League of Legends World Championship. How would you want to spend your time? Well, if you’re DAMWON Gaming’s Cho ‘BeryL’ Geon-hee, it’s on Genshin Impact ⁠— dropping nearly $7,000 on wishes to celebrate the victory.

Look, we’ve all looked at the wish screen in Genshin Impact and tried to justify that next roll. Maybe this time you’d land on Jean or Diluc, and you’d finally hit that power spike to keep progressing deeper into the story.

It can get pretty expensive at the end of the day. There’s plenty of stories of Twitch streamers dropping thousands into Genshin Impact, and while they might have gotten the waifu they wanted, it wasn’t worth the cost.

However, after winning LoL Worlds 2020, one star thought it was a good time to drop his prize money in celebration in Genshin Impact.

DAMWON Gaming support star Cho ‘BeryL’ Geon-hee reportedly spent over 7.7 million Korean Won ($6,880 USD) on Genshin Impact in the lead-up to, and after winning, the World Championship.

The Korean squad took down China’s final hope, Suning Gaming, in a 3-1 Worlds thriller in Shanghai on November 1.

BeryL’s money is going to good use. Unlike his teammates, who have been streaming and playing League of Legends after winning Worlds, he’s been on the hard grind in Mondstatd and beyond with Genshin.

It’s not clear what BeryL rolled off the back of these wishes though.

He does already have Diluc, Qiqi, Fischl, and Vista in his squad, which is about as good as you could ask for. One could only imagine with nearly $7,000 of wishes how deep into his constellations he is now.

He’s not only been spending money on Genshin Impact either. Apparently he’s also been on the Princess Connect Re:Dive hype train.

He posted in a community forum just minutes after winning the World Championship ⁠— probably before contacting anyone else!

Meanwhile, BeryL of @DamwonGaming, only a few minutes after winning #Worlds2020, found time to drop by Princess Connect Re:Dive fan community and post: "Kyaru Gallery, fighting!" BeryL, never change.https://t.co/a0wF8X7YWv — Ashley Kang #Worlds2020 (@AshleyKang) October 31, 2020

There’s no confirmed prize pool for the League of Legends World Championship, but given numbers in previous years, BeryL’s DAMWON could have received upwards of $1 million.

Split that between the five players, and that’s a lot of Genshin Impact wishes, or other gacha-related purchases. It’s his money, and if that’s how he wants to celebrate lifting the Summoner’s Cup, then BeryL has earned it.