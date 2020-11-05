 LoL star celebrated Worlds win by feeding $7k into Genshin Impact wishes - Dexerto
Logo
Genshin Impact

LoL star celebrated Worlds win by feeding $7k into Genshin Impact wishes

Published: 5/Nov/2020 1:32 Updated: 5/Nov/2020 1:40

by Andrew Amos
David Lee for Riot Games / MiHoYo

Share

damwon gaming

Imagine just winning the League of Legends World Championship. How would you want to spend your time? Well, if you’re DAMWON Gaming’s Cho ‘BeryL’ Geon-hee, it’s on Genshin Impact ⁠— dropping nearly $7,000 on wishes to celebrate the victory.

Look, we’ve all looked at the wish screen in Genshin Impact and tried to justify that next roll. Maybe this time you’d land on Jean or Diluc, and you’d finally hit that power spike to keep progressing deeper into the story.

It can get pretty expensive at the end of the day. There’s plenty of stories of Twitch streamers dropping thousands into Genshin Impact, and while they might have gotten the waifu they wanted, it wasn’t worth the cost.

Damwon with Summoner's Cup after winning LoL Worlds 2020
David Lee for Riot Games
BeryL’s DAMWON Gaming won the League of Legends 2020 World Championship, and he celebrated by spending big on Genshin Impact.

However, after winning LoL Worlds 2020, one star thought it was a good time to drop his prize money in celebration in Genshin Impact.

DAMWON Gaming support star Cho ‘BeryL’ Geon-hee reportedly spent over 7.7 million Korean Won ($6,880 USD) on Genshin Impact in the lead-up to, and after winning, the World Championship.

The Korean squad took down China’s final hope, Suning Gaming, in a 3-1 Worlds thriller in Shanghai on November 1.

BeryL’s money is going to good use. Unlike his teammates, who have been streaming and playing League of Legends after winning Worlds, he’s been on the hard grind in Mondstatd and beyond with Genshin.

It’s not clear what BeryL rolled off the back of these wishes though.

He does already have Diluc, Qiqi, Fischl, and Vista in his squad, which is about as good as you could ask for. One could only imagine with nearly $7,000 of wishes how deep into his constellations he is now.

DAMWON Gaming BeryL's Genshin Impact squad with Diluc, Qiqi, Vista, and Fischl
Twitter: hkbr9
BeryL’s got a pretty stacked team in Genshin Impact. You’d hope so after dropping $7,000.

He’s not only been spending money on Genshin Impact either. Apparently he’s also been on the Princess Connect Re:Dive hype train.

He posted in a community forum just minutes after winning the World Championship ⁠— probably before contacting anyone else!

There’s no confirmed prize pool for the League of Legends World Championship, but given numbers in previous years, BeryL’s DAMWON could have received upwards of $1 million.

Split that between the five players, and that’s a lot of Genshin Impact wishes, or other gacha-related purchases. It’s his money, and if that’s how he wants to celebrate lifting the Summoner’s Cup, then BeryL has earned it.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev responds to player concerns about Loba’s Season 7 buff

Published: 4/Nov/2020 23:35

by Alan Bernal
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

Loba’s Black Market Boutique was changed in the Apex Legends Season 7: Ascension patch update, but it was met with a few concerns of the buff being too strong. The devs have since explained why a “nuclear option” was needed for the thief and how it could be reverted.

In the Season 7 update, Loba’s ultimate ability was upgraded so that “ammo taken no longer counts towards Black Market’s maximum” cap, meaning she could either steal or simply keep hostage munitions in the immediate area.

This now opens up the potential for her to ‘starve’ out nearby teams that are trying to maneuver a prolonged firefight. While her new prospects made a lot of players excited, some could easily see how this could immediately be reverted by the developers.

“I’ll say this: within a week they’ll change that buff back,” one Reddit user said. “A full squad can scoop absolutely all the ammo in a POI. Just scoop it up and hide or carry it…. It will make ammo even harder to find around.”

loba black market apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Loba’s Black Market Boutique can now hoard all loot in a nearby area.

Respawn Senior Game Designer Daniel Z. Klein emphatically agreed, admitting that the change “scares” him, but also explained that the High Society Thief’s ultimate wasn’t getting quality use.

“This is a change that scares me, but seeing how little Loba uses her ultimate and how little it benefits her team (almost no benefit at all) I decided we needed to invoke the nuclear option here,” he said of the buff.

While the devs might not be happy with the state of Loba’s ultimate, there are mounting concerns about how this could get out of hand. As it is, it’s not difficult to charge her ultimate, so there’s legitimate worry that the frequency of the ability can eventually give the Legend a stranglehold on ammo.

apex legends season 7 horizon
Respawn Entertainment
The Apex Legends Season 7 patch brought a few balance changes to Loba.

That is why, at least according to Klien, the option to revert the buff is still on the table if her ability becomes too impactful of an exploit: “Hold me accountable if this was a screw-up, and if you’re right and it makes the game miserable for everyone else because there’s no more ammo then yes, we will revert it.”

However, when presented with the possibility that the buff could fundamentally affect the looting habits of players, the dev remains confident that the loot pool is wide enough for it not to be an issue, since there’s “plenty of tough choices to make around weapon mods, equipment, healing, ordnance.”

For Loba mains, a lot hangs in the balance, and whether or not her Season 7 buff will be reverted remains to be seen.