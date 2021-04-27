Wild Rift patch 2.2b notes: Kha’Zix & Rengar release, Leona buffs - Dexerto

Wild Rift patch 2.2b is here, and the new releases just keep on coming. Two new champions in Kha’Zix and Rengar are finally hitting the Rift along with a new Masters of the Hunt event, as well as plenty of balance changes to keep the meta in check.
We’re finally reaching the pointy end of all the Wild Rift patch 2.2 content. After the first release back in March, a handful of new champions have dropped like Rammus and Galio, and there’s plenty more on the way.
Kha’Zix and Rengar are the two latest to join the ever-expanding roster. That’s not all though, with plenty of balance changes set to shake up the meta and bring a bit more diversity to the duo lane and jungle.
Advertisement
Rengar and Kha’Zix join Wild Rift later in this patch, and keep the rivalry going with the God-Kings, Darius and Garen. Lastly, check out the balance changes aimed at underperforming Duo Lane carries. Welcome to Patch 2.2b!
✏️📒Full patch notes: https://t.co/iRtW0TAQw3 pic.twitter.com/4DNqqBbRbt
— League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) April 27, 2021
Kha’Zix & Rengar released in Masters of the Hunt event
Mortal enemies Kha’Zix and Rengar are finally making their way into Wild Rift. After being teased in the patch 2.2 preview in March, they’ll start roaming the mobile Rift on May 6.
They’ll come with a limited-time event called Masters of the Hunt. The in-game event pits the two against each other, including a special Nemesis Duel mission that can power up Rengar and Kha’Zix even further. You will be able to choose your faction, and if you back the victor, get even more spoils of war.
- Read More: Wild Rift patch 2.2a notes
The two junglers will have the chance to shake up the Wild Rift meta, putting a bit more damage and heat into the role. Given how it’s been dominated by tanks for so long, their addition could shift the tides towards more carry-centric picks.
Advertisement
Riot buffs underperforming duo lane carries
The big changes being made in Wild Rift patch 2.2 are focused on duo lane carries. The meta is “close to being very healthy” according to Riot, so they’re powering up a few of the weaker picks.
Ashe, Tristana, Varus, Vayne, and Xayah are all getting buffed in various different ways. For the most part, the changes target each champion’s early game — something they’ve all struggled with.
- Read More: Everything we know about League Champion 156
Further changes are being made to a host of other champions too. Darius, Draven, Evelynn, Katarina, and Ziggs are being nerfed, while Galio and Leona are being buffed. Teemo also received a hotfix.
Advertisement
You can find the full Wild Rift patch 2.2b notes below, courtesy of Riot.
Wild Rift patch 2.2b notes
Champions
Ashe
(2) Volley
- Cooldown: 14/11/8/5s → 13/10/7/4s
Darius
Base Stats
- Base health: 650 HP → 610 HP
- Base health regen: 9 → 7
Draven
(1) Spinning Axe
- Damage: 55/60/65/70 → 45/50/55/60
Evelynn
(Ult) Last Caress
- Cooldown: 100/80/60s → 120/95/70s
Galio
Base Stats
- Health per level: 115 → 125
(P) Colossal Smash
- Cooldown: 5/4.5/4s → 5/4/3s
(1) Winds of War
- [BUGFIX] Fixed an issue where Galio’s (1) was dealing its initial damage twice
- % Health Damage per AP ratio: 1.5% → 2%
Katarina
(P) Voracity
- Damage: 72 to 240 (based on level) → 62 to 230 (based on level)
(3) Shunpo
- Range: 6.5 → 6
Leona
Base Stats
- Base health regen: 7.5 → 9
(P) Sunlight
- Damage: 25 to 137 → 33 to 145
(3) Zenith Blade
- Range: 7 → 7.5
Teemo
(3) Guerrilla Warfare
- [BUGFIX] Camouflage duration per rank up now correctly displays as 3/3.5/4/4.5s instead of 3/4/5/6s (duration unchanged, tooltip fix only)
Tristana
(3) Explosive Charge
- Active base damage: 65/80/95/110 → 70/90/110/130
(Ult) Buster Shot
- Base damage: 300/400/500 → 350/450/550
Varus
Base Stats
- Base Mana: 345 → 390
(2) Blighted Quiver
- Missing health damage:
- Level 1: 6.5% to 9.75% → 6.5% to 13%
- Level 15: 13.5% to 20.25% → 13.5% to 27%
Vayne
(Ult) Final Hour
- Bonus AD: 20/30/40 → 30/40/50
- Cooldown: 90/75/60s → 80/70/60s
Xayah
(2) Deadly Plumage
- Mana: 60 → 50
- Cooldown: 20/18/16/14s → 19/17/15/13s
(3) Bladecaller
- Root duration: 1s → 1.25s
Ziggs
(1) Bouncing Bomb
- Cooldown: 6/5.5/5/4.5s → 7.5/6.5/5.5/4.5s
Item changes
Ardent Censor
- Total cost: 2600g → 2800g
- Combine cost: 650g → 850g
Harmonic Echo
- Base damage: 16 to 30 → 16 to 25
- Bonus damage HP ratio: 1% → 0.8%
Rune changes
Conqueror
- Stack duration: 8s → 6s
Spell changes
Barrier
- Cooldown: 90s → 120s
Game system changes
Dragons
Infernal Dragon
- Damage bonus: 8% → 6%
Elder Infernal Dragon
- Damage bonus: 12% → 9%
- Damage bonus per stack: 4% → 3%
Cloud Dragon
- Movement speed bonus: 7.5% → 6%
Elder Cloud Dragon
- Movement speed bonus: 11.25% → 9%
- Movement speed bonus per stack: 3.75% → 3%