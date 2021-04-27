Wild Rift patch 2.2b notes: Kha’Zix & Rengar release, Leona buffs - Dexerto

Wild Rift patch 2.2b is here, and the new releases just keep on coming. Two new champions in Kha’Zix and Rengar are finally hitting the Rift along with a new Masters of the Hunt event, as well as plenty of balance changes to keep the meta in check.

We’re finally reaching the pointy end of all the Wild Rift patch 2.2 content. After the first release back in March, a handful of new champions have dropped like Rammus and Galio, and there’s plenty more on the way.

Kha’Zix and Rengar are the two latest to join the ever-expanding roster. That’s not all though, with plenty of balance changes set to shake up the meta and bring a bit more diversity to the duo lane and jungle.

Rengar and Kha’Zix join Wild Rift later in this patch, and keep the rivalry going with the God-Kings, Darius and Garen. Lastly, check out the balance changes aimed at underperforming Duo Lane carries. Welcome to Patch 2.2b! ✏️📒Full patch notes: https://t.co/iRtW0TAQw3 pic.twitter.com/4DNqqBbRbt — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) April 27, 2021

Kha’Zix & Rengar released in Masters of the Hunt event

Mortal enemies Kha’Zix and Rengar are finally making their way into Wild Rift. After being teased in the patch 2.2 preview in March, they’ll start roaming the mobile Rift on May 6.

They’ll come with a limited-time event called Masters of the Hunt. The in-game event pits the two against each other, including a special Nemesis Duel mission that can power up Rengar and Kha’Zix even further. You will be able to choose your faction, and if you back the victor, get even more spoils of war.

The two junglers will have the chance to shake up the Wild Rift meta, putting a bit more damage and heat into the role. Given how it’s been dominated by tanks for so long, their addition could shift the tides towards more carry-centric picks.

Riot buffs underperforming duo lane carries

The big changes being made in Wild Rift patch 2.2 are focused on duo lane carries. The meta is “close to being very healthy” according to Riot, so they’re powering up a few of the weaker picks.

Ashe, Tristana, Varus, Vayne, and Xayah are all getting buffed in various different ways. For the most part, the changes target each champion’s early game ⁠— something they’ve all struggled with.

Further changes are being made to a host of other champions too. Darius, Draven, Evelynn, Katarina, and Ziggs are being nerfed, while Galio and Leona are being buffed. Teemo also received a hotfix.

You can find the full Wild Rift patch 2.2b notes below, courtesy of Riot.

Wild Rift patch 2.2b notes

Champions

Ashe

(2) Volley

Cooldown: 14/11/8/5s → 13/10/7/4s

Darius

Base Stats

Base health: 650 HP → 610 HP

Base health regen: 9 → 7

Draven

(1) Spinning Axe

Damage: 55/60/65/70 → 45/50/55/60

Evelynn

(Ult) Last Caress

Cooldown: 100/80/60s → 120/95/70s

Galio

Base Stats

Health per level: 115 → 125

(P) Colossal Smash

Cooldown: 5/4.5/4s → 5/4/3s

(1) Winds of War

[BUGFIX] Fixed an issue where Galio’s (1) was dealing its initial damage twice

% Health Damage per AP ratio: 1.5% → 2%

Katarina

(P) Voracity

Damage: 72 to 240 (based on level) → 62 to 230 (based on level)

(3) Shunpo

Range: 6.5 → 6

Leona

Base Stats

Base health regen: 7.5 → 9

(P) Sunlight

Damage: 25 to 137 → 33 to 145

(3) Zenith Blade

Range: 7 → 7.5

Teemo

(3) Guerrilla Warfare

[BUGFIX] Camouflage duration per rank up now correctly displays as 3/3.5/4/4.5s instead of 3/4/5/6s (duration unchanged, tooltip fix only)

Tristana

(3) Explosive Charge

Active base damage: 65/80/95/110 → 70/90/110/130

(Ult) Buster Shot

Base damage: 300/400/500 → 350/450/550

Varus

Base Stats

Base Mana: 345 → 390

(2) Blighted Quiver

Missing health damage: Level 1: 6.5% to 9.75% → 6.5% to 13% Level 15: 13.5% to 20.25% → 13.5% to 27%



Vayne

(Ult) Final Hour

Bonus AD: 20/30/40 → 30/40/50

Cooldown: 90/75/60s → 80/70/60s

Xayah

(2) Deadly Plumage

Mana: 60 → 50

Cooldown: 20/18/16/14s → 19/17/15/13s

(3) Bladecaller

Root duration: 1s → 1.25s

Ziggs

(1) Bouncing Bomb

Cooldown: 6/5.5/5/4.5s → 7.5/6.5/5.5/4.5s

Item changes

Ardent Censor

Total cost: 2600g → 2800g

Combine cost: 650g → 850g

Harmonic Echo

Base damage: 16 to 30 → 16 to 25

Bonus damage HP ratio: 1% → 0.8%

Rune changes

Conqueror

Stack duration: 8s → 6s

Spell changes

Barrier

Cooldown: 90s → 120s

Game system changes

Dragons

Infernal Dragon

Damage bonus: 8% → 6%

Elder Infernal Dragon

Damage bonus: 12% → 9%

Damage bonus per stack: 4% → 3%

Cloud Dragon

Movement speed bonus: 7.5% → 6%

Elder Cloud Dragon