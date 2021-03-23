Wild Rift patch 2.2 notes: NA launch, five new champions, more - Dexerto

Wild Rift patch 2.2 has been touted as the biggest yet, and it’s sizing up to be that way. Five new champions are coming with the update, along with the launch of NA servers, new items, and more.

Wild Rift has finally gone global. After being in the dark for months, the Americas are finally getting servers on March 29.

NA and LATAM players aren’t the only ones getting good news though.

Wild Rift patch 2.2 will be launching at the same time, with some pretty huge changes. Five new champions will be dropping, new tank items will be added, and big changes to ranked are also in testing.

Advertisement

Kha’Zix, Rengar, more coming in Wild Rift patch 2.2

First, let’s talk about the five new champions. Kha’Zix and Rengar are headlining the new releases, with Galio, Renekton, and Rammus on the way. They will bring the Wild Rift champion roster up to 66; almost half of League of Legends on PC.

The two hunters and mortal enemies will be centre-stage in the game’s next event, Masters of the Hunt. More details on that will be released when the event goes live in April 2021, but a new gameplay system “specifically for the event” will be added called Nemesis Hunt.

The five champions as a whole are adding diversity to not only roles, but champion designs, Riot explained.

Advertisement

“One of the things we’ve heard a lot is that Wild Rift has a lot of humanoid champions, and not a lot of monstrous types,” Jane ‘DjangoUnjaned’ Chen said.

Five new champions are coming on #WildRift patch 2.2. Galio, Renekton, Rammus, Kha'Zix, and Rengar will all be launching with the update. Nearly half of all League of Legends champions have now been ported. (via @wildrift) pic.twitter.com/ep7MRePh0i — League of Legends News (@lol_insider) March 23, 2021

New tank items helps build diversity

Items-wise, the Wild Rift shop has been a bit bare. Boris is getting a few more goods to sell to the champions of Summoner’s Rift though in Wild Rift patch 2.2.

Three new tank items are being added: Sunfire Cape, Frozen Heart, and Force of Nature. All three of these items already exist in League of Legends on PC, and have been adapted to better suit the mobile gameplay of Wild Rift.

Advertisement

“While we are still evaluating Mythic items for Wild Rift, we really like the way Sunfire Aegis gives tanks a way to turn themselves into a beefy threat,” Mike ‘RogueFool’ Breese added, talking about Sunfire specifically.

Sheen, Thornmail, and Winter’s Approach are being reworked.

Tank players, it’s time to engage🛡️

Check out some of the new in-game items heading to the upcoming Patch 2.2! Details here: https://t.co/gPXw8iFv8q pic.twitter.com/ww0CPa0EwH — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) March 23, 2021

Wild Rift open beta coming to North America

The big news for North American players is that they’ll finally have the chance to test out these changes without VPNs or other obstacles. Wild Rift is launching in the Americas alongside patch 2.2 on March 29.

A catch-up event called “Wild Welcome” will be held to catch you up. It’ll unlock champions and other in-game content faster than normal.

Advertisement

Read More: What you need to know about Wild Rift NA launch

On top of these changes, a new ranked system called “Position Preference” is currently in testing. This is different from role select and autofill, as it queues you up for all five roles ⁠— just in order from 1 to 5 from most preferred to least preferred.

The Wild Pass system is also launching. Akin to TFT’s Pass system for each new set, players will be able to earn exclusive content, including skins, just by grinding out the game. A small investment into the upgraded pass could reap big rewards.

Below are the early Wild Rift patch 2.2 notes. The update will launch on March 29.

Advertisement

Wild Rift patch 2.2 notes

Champions

Galio

Added

Kha’Zix

Added

Rammus

Added

Renekton

Added

Rengar

Added

Items

Force of Nature

Added

Frozen Heart

Added

Sunfire Cape

Added

Sheen

Mana removed

Thornmail

Grievous Wounds now applies when you immobilize a target

Winter’s Approach

Armor removed

Ability Haste increased

Systems

ARAM

ARAM game mode launches with patch 2.2.

Position Preferencing

Enabled in a separate ranked queue for a few days during Wild Rift patch 2.2.

Replaces role select, instead set your position in order of preference. Your number one role isn’t guaranteed, but you’ll more likely get a high preference.



Wild Pass