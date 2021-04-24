Everything we know about LoL Champion 156: leaks, abilities, release date - Dexerto

League of Legends champion 156 is set to drop sometime soon in Season 11. New details on their origins and their abilities have been leaked. Here’s what we know so far.

Gwen might have only just dropped on League patch 11.8, but the game’s next champion could be just around the corner.

A recent leak of Riot’s champion roadmap for April 2021 has revealed new details on champion 156, set to take a hold of the mid lane as a “non-traditional marksman.” Here’s what we know so far.

New details on #LeagueOfLegends champion 156 have been leaked. They'll be a "non-traditional mid lane marksman," tied heavily into the lore of Senna and Lucian as a fellow Sentinel of Light. (via @lolweibo_en) pic.twitter.com/sxLRUo5nsb — League of Legends News (@lol_insider) April 24, 2021

LoL champion 156 design: abilities, more

We don’t have a lot of info outside of the tid-bit that the next League of Legends champion will be a non-traditional mid lane marksman.

Advertisement

Their kit will be tailor-made for the role, unlike other marksmen who were originally designed for bot lane.

“Although Lucian, Corki and Tristana show up in mid, they don’t feel like a champion specifically designed for this role,” the translated roadmap said.

Read More: Morgana jungle is dominating League of Legends Season 11

“They lack some common identities of a midlane champion, like roaming tools or a solo-lane focused kit. We think the midlane marksman will fill an unique role in our champion lineup, and it can attract players who enjoy midlane assassins or fighters.”

The leaked champion roadmap had two images accompanying that blurb: one showing a Shuriman village getting overtaken by the Black Mist, and another of a hook of some sort. This could be an indication of their origin story and kit involving a grapple.

Advertisement

LoL champion 156 lore

The leaked champion has been called a “Sentinel of Light,” which means their lore will be heavily intertwined with Senna, Lucian, and their fight between Viego and the rest of the Ruination.

The Sentinels of Light are an ancient order of hunters formed in the Blessed Isles. Obviously, that’d make the creatures of the Shadow Isles their mortal enemies.

Read More: Riot announces new League penalties for disruptive behavior

Most of the Sentinels of Light across Runeterra are dead except one, named Daowan, who helped defend Ionia from the Black Mist. This could be the new champion joining the line-up, but it’s totally speculation.

Regardless, with the Ruined King game coming up in 2021, Riot are really pumping out content on this sidestory of Runeterra lore.

Advertisement

LoL champion 156 release date

With Gwen releasing on League of Legends patch 11.8, it’ll probably be some time until LoL champion 156 drops.

We don’t have an ironed-on release date yet, but keep your eyes peeled across mid-2021 for it.

We will update this piece with more information as it arises.