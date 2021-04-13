Wild Rift patch 2.2a notes: Rammus release, Diana & Pantheon buffs - Dexerto

Wild Rift patch 2.2a is here, but don’t get fooled by the letter in the name because it’s still a big patch. Rammus is finally getting released, while big changes are coming to Diana, Galio, Pantheon, and more.

The Wild Rift content cycle is scaling up with the game’s global launch, given the League of Legends mobile MOBA is now live in the Americas and almost every country.

Patch 2.2a is an expansion on the big Wild Rift patch 2.2, which introduced a ton of new features into the game, including the now-permanent Position Preference role selection for ranked. Here’s what’s coming in the mid-cycle update.

Advertisement

What’s coming in Wild Rift patch 2.2a?

Rammus finally added to Wild Rift

It’s been a long time in the pipeline since being revealed at the start of 2021, but Rammus is finally being added to Wild Rift.

The Armordillo underwent some reworks before his release on Wild Rift. Some of those changes, including a big upgrade to his ultimate, were also shipped to League of Legends on PC.

You can find out more about his full kit here ahead of his April 22 release.

Big overhauls to Diana, Galio, Pantheon

Diana, Galio, and Pantheon are the big three targets for Wild Rift patch 2.2a. Diana and Pantheon have been underperforming, while Galio crashed onto the Wild Rift scene with a bit too much power.

Advertisement

Diana is getting buffs to all of her abilities, with a big focus on her cooldowns in the late game, as well as her base stats. The bonus attack speed on her Lunar Rush has been moved to her passive to “help her survive the laning phase and push her advantage when she gets ahead.”

Pantheon’s rework in patch 2.2 landed successfully, according to Riot, but they wanted to add a bit more damage into his Comet Spear, especially early. Galio, on the other hand, had a bit too much damage, so Riot have brought it back. They also shortened his Justice Punch range.

Advertisement

Blitzcrank, Leona, and Tristana are also receiving buffs, while Alistar, Corki, Dr. Mundo, Shyvana, and vi are being nerfed.

You can find the full Wild Rift patch 2.2a notes below.

Wild Rift patch 2.2a notes

Champion Changes

Alistar

(2) Headbutt

Damage: 55/130/205/280 → 50/120/190/260

Turret damage ratio: 150% → 75%

Blitzcrank

(1) Rocket Grab

Damage: 60/120/180/240 → 80/140/200/260

(2) Overdrive

Self-slow duration: 1.5s → 1s

Corki

(P) Hextech Munitions

The Package arrival rate: 100s → 150s

Diana

Base Stats

Base Health: 570 HP → 610 HP

(P) Moonsilver Blade

[NEW] After casting a spell, Diana gains 30% to 120% Attack Speed (based on level) for the next 3 attacks.

(1) Crescent Strike

Cooldown: 10/9/8/7s → 9/8/7/6s

(2) Pale Cascade

Cooldown: 14s → 13/11.5/10/8.5s

(3) Lunar Rush

[REMOVED] Bonus Attack Speed moved to (P) Moonsilver Blade

(Ult) Moonfall

Minimum base damage: 150/200/250 + 35% AP → 175/225/275 + 40% AP

Maximum base damage: 300/400/500 + 70% AP → 350/450/550 + 80% AP

Dr. Mundo

Base Stats

Attack Damage: 64 → 58

Health: 690 HP → 650 HP

Armor: 45 → 40

(3) Masochism

Duration: 5s at all ranks → 3/3.5/4/4.5s

Galio

Base Stats

Health: 610 HP → 570 HP

(P) Colossal Smash

Cooldown: 5/4/3s at level 1/5/9 → 5/4.5/4s at level 1/5/9

Base damage: 15 to 225 (based on level) → 15 to 190 (based on level)

(1) Winds of War

Percent HP damage per AP ratio: 2% → 1.5%

(2) Shield of Durand

Cooldown: 15/14/13/12s → 18/17/16/15s

AP ratio: 60% → 45%

(3) Justice Punch

Dash range: 6.5 → 5.75

Leona

(1) Shield of Daybreak

Cooldown: 6s → 5s at all ranks

(3) Zenith Blade

Cooldown: 13/12/11/10s → 12/10/8/6s

Pantheon

Base Stats

Attack Damage: 58 → 64

Attack Damage per level: 2.65 per level → 3.6 per level

(1) Comet Spear

Tap base damage: 55/100/145/190 → 70/110/150/190

Charge base damage: 55/100/145/190 → 70/110/150/190

Bonus AD ratio: 100% → 110%

Critical strike bonus AD ratio: 150% → 165%

Shyvana

Base Stats

Health: 650 HP → 610 HP

(1) Twin Bite

Cooldown: 8/7/6/5s → 9/8/7/6s

(3) Flame Breath

Maximum on-hit HP damage ratio: 3.5% → 3%

Tristana

Base Stats

Attack Damage per level: 2.65 per level → 3.6 per level

(3) Explosive Charge

Cooldown: 16s at all ranks → 16/15/14/13s

Vi

Base Stats

Armor: 35 → 30

(Ult) Assault and Battery

Cooldown: 85/65/45s → 95/75/55s

Item Changes

Infinity Orb

Total Cost: 2850g → 3150g

Sunfire Aegis

Base Damage: 16 to 30 → 16 to 25

Bonus Damage HP Ratio: 1% → 0.8%

Glorious Enchant

[BUGFIX] Fixed a bug where item cost displayed as 800g Cost: 500g (unchanged)



System Changes

Turrets