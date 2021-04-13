Wild Rift patch 2.2a notes: Rammus release, Diana & Pantheon buffs - Dexerto

Wild Rift patch 2.2a is here, but don’t get fooled by the letter in the name because it’s still a big patch. Rammus is finally getting released, while big changes are coming to Diana, Galio, Pantheon, and more.
The Wild Rift content cycle is scaling up with the game’s global launch, given the League of Legends mobile MOBA is now live in the Americas and almost every country.
Patch 2.2a is an expansion on the big Wild Rift patch 2.2, which introduced a ton of new features into the game, including the now-permanent Position Preference role selection for ranked. Here’s what’s coming in the mid-cycle update.
What’s coming in Wild Rift patch 2.2a?
Rammus finally added to Wild Rift
It’s been a long time in the pipeline since being revealed at the start of 2021, but Rammus is finally being added to Wild Rift.
The Armordillo underwent some reworks before his release on Wild Rift. Some of those changes, including a big upgrade to his ultimate, were also shipped to League of Legends on PC.
You can find out more about his full kit here ahead of his April 22 release.
Big overhauls to Diana, Galio, Pantheon
Diana, Galio, and Pantheon are the big three targets for Wild Rift patch 2.2a. Diana and Pantheon have been underperforming, while Galio crashed onto the Wild Rift scene with a bit too much power.
Diana is getting buffs to all of her abilities, with a big focus on her cooldowns in the late game, as well as her base stats. The bonus attack speed on her Lunar Rush has been moved to her passive to “help her survive the laning phase and push her advantage when she gets ahead.”
Pantheon’s rework in patch 2.2 landed successfully, according to Riot, but they wanted to add a bit more damage into his Comet Spear, especially early. Galio, on the other hand, had a bit too much damage, so Riot have brought it back. They also shortened his Justice Punch range.
Blitzcrank, Leona, and Tristana are also receiving buffs, while Alistar, Corki, Dr. Mundo, Shyvana, and vi are being nerfed.
You can find the full Wild Rift patch 2.2a notes below.
Wild Rift patch 2.2a notes
Champion Changes
Alistar
(2) Headbutt
- Damage: 55/130/205/280 → 50/120/190/260
- Turret damage ratio: 150% → 75%
Blitzcrank
(1) Rocket Grab
- Damage: 60/120/180/240 → 80/140/200/260
(2) Overdrive
- Self-slow duration: 1.5s → 1s
Corki
(P) Hextech Munitions
- The Package arrival rate: 100s → 150s
Diana
Base Stats
- Base Health: 570 HP → 610 HP
(P) Moonsilver Blade
- [NEW] After casting a spell, Diana gains 30% to 120% Attack Speed (based on level) for the next 3 attacks.
(1) Crescent Strike
- Cooldown: 10/9/8/7s → 9/8/7/6s
(2) Pale Cascade
- Cooldown: 14s → 13/11.5/10/8.5s
(3) Lunar Rush
- [REMOVED] Bonus Attack Speed moved to (P) Moonsilver Blade
(Ult) Moonfall
- Minimum base damage: 150/200/250 + 35% AP → 175/225/275 + 40% AP
- Maximum base damage: 300/400/500 + 70% AP → 350/450/550 + 80% AP
Dr. Mundo
Base Stats
- Attack Damage: 64 → 58
- Health: 690 HP → 650 HP
- Armor: 45 → 40
(3) Masochism
- Duration: 5s at all ranks → 3/3.5/4/4.5s
Galio
Base Stats
- Health: 610 HP → 570 HP
(P) Colossal Smash
- Cooldown: 5/4/3s at level 1/5/9 → 5/4.5/4s at level 1/5/9
- Base damage: 15 to 225 (based on level) → 15 to 190 (based on level)
(1) Winds of War
- Percent HP damage per AP ratio: 2% → 1.5%
(2) Shield of Durand
- Cooldown: 15/14/13/12s → 18/17/16/15s
- AP ratio: 60% → 45%
(3) Justice Punch
- Dash range: 6.5 → 5.75
Leona
(1) Shield of Daybreak
- Cooldown: 6s → 5s at all ranks
(3) Zenith Blade
- Cooldown: 13/12/11/10s → 12/10/8/6s
Pantheon
Base Stats
- Attack Damage: 58 → 64
- Attack Damage per level: 2.65 per level → 3.6 per level
(1) Comet Spear
- Tap base damage: 55/100/145/190 → 70/110/150/190
- Charge base damage: 55/100/145/190 → 70/110/150/190
- Bonus AD ratio: 100% → 110%
- Critical strike bonus AD ratio: 150% → 165%
Shyvana
Base Stats
- Health: 650 HP → 610 HP
(1) Twin Bite
- Cooldown: 8/7/6/5s → 9/8/7/6s
(3) Flame Breath
- Maximum on-hit HP damage ratio: 3.5% → 3%
Tristana
Base Stats
- Attack Damage per level: 2.65 per level → 3.6 per level
(3) Explosive Charge
- Cooldown: 16s at all ranks → 16/15/14/13s
Vi
Base Stats
- Armor: 35 → 30
(Ult) Assault and Battery
- Cooldown: 85/65/45s → 95/75/55s
Item Changes
Infinity Orb
- Total Cost: 2850g → 3150g
Sunfire Aegis
- Base Damage: 16 to 30 → 16 to 25
- Bonus Damage HP Ratio: 1% → 0.8%
Glorious Enchant
- [BUGFIX] Fixed a bug where item cost displayed as 800g
- Cost: 500g (unchanged)
System Changes
Turrets
- During the first 4 minutes (previously 3 minutes), Solo (Baron) Lane and Mid Lane outer turrets gain 90 bonus Armor and Magic Resist.
- During the first 4 minutes (previously 3 minutes), all outer turrets gain additional defensive bonuses when multiple enemies are nearby:
- 2 champions in total: 10 Armor and Magic Resist
- 3 champions in total: 100 → 250 Armor and Magic Resist
- 4 champions in total: 200 → 300 Armor and Magic Resist
- 5 champions in total: 300 → 350 Armor and Magic Resist