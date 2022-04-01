What REALLY Happened: Behind the Worst LoL Match Ever

One of the most historic matches in LoL history took place at the 2012 League of Legends World Championships.

Better known as “the worst LoL match ever,” the game has gone down in history as being one of the most infamous matchups of all time, for both players and those who watched it happen live. Seeing two of the world’s highest performing teams battle it out sounds like a great time, however, disastrous internet issues would lead to something unforgettable.

In this League of Legends documentary, former CLG EU esports player Stephen ‘Snoopeh’ Ellis and esports caster Leigh ‘Deman’ Smith explain what really happened when CLG took on World Elite at LoL Worlds Season 2.

