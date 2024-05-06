GamingLeague of Legends

Arena is the best game mode League of Legends has gotten and that includes ARAM

Theo Burman
Arena mode in LoLRiot Games

Rotating game modes have always had a weird space in League of Legends. They serve to keep players coming back, but too many of them have felt low effort.

One-for-all and Urf get boring once you have a few games out of your system. The PvE modes have all but died out, and even Nexus Blitz feels too similar to normal games of League. Despite Unsealed Spellbook being a big step in the right direction, it was held back by limited resources and being tied to the same map as every other mode.

However, with Arena, Riot knows they have something special. After its successful release alongside the Soul Fighter event, the devs quickly rereleased Arena with a few tweaks, as well as a host of balances. But it’s the latest version of the mode, which has made it the best League has ever made.

The upgrade from four teams to eight, essentially doubling the variety of each game, along with a massive roster of upgrades and custom items, is a huge step forward that Riot rarely takes in one go. This uncharacteristically bold expansion from a team that usually likes to play it safe shows just how much they want to support Arena, and it’s easy to see why.

Arena is a breath of fresh air, giving players low-stakes and rapid power fantasies that were normally locked behind half an hour of laning. The secret success of Arena, though, is that it enables players to feel like they’re overpowered without making it frustrating for other players.

In Urf, the worst feeling was locking in to do something silly like full AP Gragas, only to see the other team had a Zed, Fizz, and a Nunu. Games rarely felt fair. In Arena, everyone is broken, so the rage most people associate with League isn’t there. It also helps games are over in 20-30 minutes.

ARAM has had a special place in players’ hearts for a while as a way to get a quick game of League in without committing to a full hour of playing, but Arena does it in a better and much less repetitive way. If it became permanent, it would only improve player experience.

About The Author

Theo Burman

Theo is one of Dexerto's Senior Writers, covering trending news and digital culture. He's an expert in social media trends, the rise of AI, and the influencer entertainment scene. He can be contacted at theo.burman@dexerto.com.

keep reading
League of Legends Arena mode
League of Legends
LoL’s Arena mode proves Riot can make League fun again
Liam Ho
PSG-Talon-crush-FlyQuest-MSI-2024
League of Legends
PSG Talon eliminate FlyQuest from MSI 2024 in devastating 2-0 sweep
Carver Fisher
FlyQuest-loss-to-T1-sets-new-LoL-record
League of Legends
FlyQuest’s humiliating defeat to T1 at MSI 2024 breaks all-time BO3 record
Carver Fisher
Prestige Porcelain Lissandra Splash
League of Legends
TFT update 14.9 b-patch introduces major fix for Ghostly & nerfs Lissandra
Liam Ho

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.