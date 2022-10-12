Tyler1 flames NA teams’ “disgusting” performance at Worlds 2022

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at [email protected]

Popular League of Legends streamer Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp dismantled North American teams at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship in a recent stream after the region went 0-9 over the first round robin at Worlds.

North America has not had the best showing at Worlds 2022 in the first half of the Group Stage. Cloud9, Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves both sit at the bottom of their respective groups with 0-3 records.

North America currently has eight wins at Worlds 2022 thanks to Evil Geniuses making it out of the Play-In stage. Overall with Evil Geniueses’ wins and losses from the group stage, North America is 8-11 at the international tournament.

Chinese, South Korean and European teams continue to dominate the field at the event as fans of NA continue to despair.

Tyler1 is done with NA at Worlds 2022

Tyler1 let his viewers know his thoughts on the matter in a rant calling the teams “disgusting pieces of s***” and the players “paycheck stealers.”

“Notice I’m not saying we suck,” Tyler1 said on stream. “I’m saying they suck. I’m not a part of NA, I don’t care. I disown NA.”

The streamer went on to say that teams should not “show their faces again” if they finish the Group Stage 0-18.

“That would be so embarrassing for you,” Tyler1 said about North American teams at Worlds.

The world championship is currently on a short break between its first and second round robin. Fans will get to see if North America does lose every game the region plays in the Group Stage starting on October 13 as the tournament resumes.

If no North American teams win a game, then the region will not see representation at the Knockout Stage of the event. Teams from the region will need to win at least two games in the second round robin to have a chance to move on.