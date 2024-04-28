CaptainFlowers reveals he won’t be attending League of Legends MSI

League of Legends caster and analyst CaptainFlowers reveals he won’t be attending this year’s MSI for his own well-being.

CaptainFlowers posted a short video to Twitter/X explaining his decision to forego the tournament. He explained that his contract did not explicitly say he would be at the event.

However, he assumed his fans that it wasn’t his contract with Riot Games that was stopping him from attending.

This year’s MSI will be hosted in Chengdu, China, which CaptainFlowers said is a roughly 25-hour flight from California. A travel distance that he explained would mess up his sleep schedule, something he already struggles with.

Article continues after ad

Not only that, but CaptainFlowers revealed that he is allergic to soy, something that China has in most of its food. So, between the two inconveniences, CaptainFlowers has opted to skip the trip.

“Spending almost three weeks for MSI, barely sleeping, and constantly risking making myself sick every time I eat, doesn’t sound conducive to my own success. So I’m putting my mental and physical well-being first.” said CaptainFlowers.

Article continues after ad

CaptainFlowers said that he would attend Worlds instead of MSI this year, a much bigger event than MSI, which only has a handful of teams attending.

CaptainFlowers’ fans were disappointed by the news but showed support for him, putting his health above everything else. Despite not attending MSI, he will be back to caster the LCS Summer Split later this year.

Article continues after ad

“Glad you know what’s right for your big homie. Will await summer patiently.” said one commenter.

The MSI tournament commences on May 1st, showcasing the top two teams from every region as they vie for the title of the best team at the midpoint of the year.