TFT patch notes 10.23: Xin Zhao & Aphelios rework, Dazzler nerf, Zed buff - Dexerto

The 10.23 TeamFight Tactics patch update has landed and is balancing some changes from the last patch while giving slight reworks to how Aphelios and Xin Zhao operate in the game.

It’s been a few patches in a row that Riot Games tinkers with problematic characters like Aphelios and Talon. That trend doesn’t seem to be slowing down now that they’re going to once again nerf Warwick along with Ashe in this patch.

The balance of power could be shifting in TFT especially with buffs to Keeper and Divine in the pipeline this time around. Making matters even more, Akali is once again going to get buffed after a slight nerf to her in 10.22.

Cultists readjusted and Dazzler trait nerfs

Riot was seeing Chosen Cultists become a bit too effective in the early parts of games. While they’re getting an overall nerf, the devs are largely readjusting Cultists so that Galio doesn’t just appear and stomp on everything he finds.

Meanwhile, Dazzler and Hunter traits are getting a slight tune down, with lower Attack Damage Reductions and bonus damage deal, respectively.

Comps focusing around Hunter will feel the bite, but it shouldn’t be too game-breaking since they weren’t in the worst place before the 10.23 patch.

Aphelios and Xin Zhao slightly reworked

In 10.23, Riot is going to nerf Aphelios’ turrets so they don’t proc with on-attack effects, such as Statikk Shiv and Runaan’s. This will effectively take away his synergy with Ragebalde, that Riot thought was hurting the character’s state of balance.

Meanwhile, his starting/total mana has been dramatically reduced from 90/180 to 40/80, which will lower his efficiency with abilities.

Moving on to Xin, the game devs admitted they’ve been trying to make him a “legitimate carry,” though they’ve been unsuccessful thus far. So in 10.23, Riot are intentionally beefing up how his Crescent Guard works, as well as giving it a powerful sweep attack.

There’s a lot to unpack in the Teamfight Tactics 10.23 patch, so get a full breakdown below courtesy of Riot Games.

TeamFight Tactics 10.23 patch notes

SYSTEMS

Riot: “We’ve made improvements to the champion movement logic. This should result in more consistent and expected behavior, most noticeably at the start of fights when champions interact with each other.”

TRAITS

Cultist Changes

All Galios Mana: 50/150 ⇒ 75/150

Demon Lord Galio (Cultist 6) Base Health: 1750 ⇒ 1650

Supreme Overlord Galio (Cultist 9) is now immune to crowd control for 8 seconds after being summoned.

Supreme Overlord Galio (Cultist 9) Base Health: 2500 ⇒ 2250

Supreme Overlord Galio (Cultist 9) Base Attack Damage: 400 ⇒ 320

Other Trait Changes

Dazzler Attack Damage Reduction: 50/80% ⇒ 40/80%

Divine Bonus True Damage and Damage Reduction: 40% ⇒ 50%

Divine Bonus True Damage and Damage Reduction Duration: 4/6/9/13 seconds ⇒ 3/6/9/15 seconds

Hunter Bonus Damage 150/175/200/225% ⇒ 125/150/175/200%

Fortune: Added new loot tables for 10, 11, and 12 loss streaks. Good luck!

Keeper Shield Duration: 8 seconds ⇒ 8/10/14 seconds

Keeper Shield Amount: 175/250/400 ⇒ 175/250/350

CHAMPIONS

Tier 2

Aphelios’ turrets will no longer trigger on-attack effects (e.g., Rageblade, Statikk Shiv, Runaan’s Hurricane) or grant him mana, but will continue to trigger on-hit effects.

Aphelios Starting/Total Mana: 90/180 ⇒ 40/80

Aphelios Attack Speed: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75

Zed Contempt for the Weak Attack Damage steal: 20/30/40% ⇒ 30/35/40%

Zed Contempt for the Weak Bonus Damage: 25/50/75 ⇒ 40/50/75

Tier 3

Akali Attack Speed: 0.75 ⇒ 0.85

Katarina Death Lotus Damage: 600/900/1600 ⇒ 750/900/1600

Kalista Rend Percent Health Damage: 4/6/8% ⇒ 4/6/9%

Kennen Armor: 20 ⇒ 30

Kennen Magic Resist: 20 ⇒ 30

Kennen Spell Damage: 300/450/1350 ⇒ 300/450/1200

Xin Zhao (rework)

Crescent Guard (Rework): Xin Zhao sweeps around him, dealing 300/325/350% of his Attack Damage to nearby enemies and gains 50/60/75 Armor and Magic Resist for the rest of combat.

Xin Zhao now has a normal Spellcast Mana lock instead of having to wait until there are no Challenged units.

Xin Zhao Starting/Total Mana: 0/30 ⇒ 40/80

Fixed a bug where Crescent Guard could not crit.

Tier 4

Ahri Spirit Bomb is now an actual channel that can be interrupted (ie: stun, GA) causing Ahri to release her orb early and reducing the size of the impact area.

Ahri Spirit Bomb Damage: 475/675/3000 ⇒ 500/700/3000

Ashe Health: 650 ⇒ 600

Ashe Armor 25 ⇒ 20

Sejuani Starting/Total Mana: 50/130 ⇒ 70/150

Talon Kill Reset Targeting: Highest Damage Dealt ⇒ Lowest Armor

Talon Increased his leap time after getting a successful kill

Warwick Fear Duration: 1.5/1.5/3 ⇒ 0.75/0.75/3

Warwick Primal Hunger Attack Speed: 175/200/500% ⇒ 135/150/500%

Fixed a bug where Warwick’s spell cast could fail if he performed a Hunter attack during it.

Tier 5

Lillia Starting/Total Mana: 75/125 ⇒ 80/120

3-Star Lee Sin’s knockout punch hits in an area around the primary target and knocks out any enemies directly hit regardless of their board position.

Kayn Reaper targeting has been adjusted to be more consistent in finding a valid target to spin towards.

BUGS

Fixed a bug where Spell Crits would not work if they were connected to an attack that was already Critting (ie: Vayne’s true damage could not crit if her basic attack was also critting)

MOBILE