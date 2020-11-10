G2 holding out for $5m Perkz buyout as Cloud9 lead bidding war - Dexerto

According to reports, G2 and Perkz are discussing a buyout with multiple organizations from the LEC and LCS. Cloud9 is his desired destination, however, terms and negotiations are ongoing.

Luka “Perkz” Perković has been a member of G2 Esports since 2016 and has become synonymous with the organization. As a player, he holds the record for the most EU/LEC titles with 8 in total, playing in multiple roles over the years. It’s fair to say that the destination of Perkz may be the most significant move in the entire offseason. As a player, there’s no doubt he’d be a starstudded pickup for any pro team in the West.

It’s no surprise that multiple organizations from the LEC and LCS are looking to secure Perkz for their roster. However, according to ESPN’s Jacob Wolf, the holdup remains a $5 million buyout.

G2 holding out for buyout as multiple organizations discuss terms

Wolf has reported that G2 and Perkz have been engaging in discussions with multiple organizations from both the LEC and LCS. These include Cloud9, Evil Geniuses, 100 Thieves, TSM, Team Vitality and Misfits. However, out of all the teams, Cloud9 remains Perkz’s desired destination.

.@G2esports and @G2Perkz have been actively engaging the past two weeks with six different teams — Cloud9, Evil Geniuses, 100 Thieves, TSM, Team Vitality and Misfits — sources told me. Cloud9 are his desired destination, on an #LCS record-setting proposed salary, but… (cont) — Jacob Wolf (@JacobWolf) November 10, 2020

Wolf has also reported that the holdup over the movement of Perkz is the $5 million buyout that G2 has set. Any team looking to add him to their roster will also have to agree to his record-setting proposed salary.

Of course, in making this investment an organization will pick up one of the best players the West has ever produced.

The holdup remains Perkz’s buyout, which G2 have told several teams is just shy of $5 million, according to sources. If Cloud9 and G2 can come to terms, Perkz would reunite with @Zven, his former teammate. The duo won three EU LCS titles from 2016-17. — Jacob Wolf (@JacobWolf) November 10, 2020

It’s important to note that although Cloud9 is Perkz’s desired destination, nothing is certain at this time. No terms or negotiations have been agreed upon, so no move is set in stone.

However, it does make a lot of sense that Perkz is looking for a move to Cloud9. As an organization, Cloud9 have achieved more on the international stage than any other team from North America. On top of this, if the move is secured, Perkz will be reunited with his old teammate Jesper “Sven” Svenningsen.

For now, it’s just a waiting game to see which team is willing to bid highest for one of Europe’s greatest players.