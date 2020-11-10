 G2 holding out for $5m Perkz buyout as Cloud9 lead bidding war - Dexerto
G2 holding out for $5m Perkz buyout as Cloud9 lead bidding war

Published: 10/Nov/2020 11:30

by Alex Garton
According to reports, G2 and Perkz are discussing a buyout with multiple organizations from the LEC and LCS. Cloud9 is his desired destination, however, terms and negotiations are ongoing.

Luka “Perkz” Perković has been a member of G2 Esports since 2016 and has become synonymous with the organization. As a player, he holds the record for the most EU/LEC titles with 8 in total, playing in multiple roles over the years. It’s fair to say that the destination of Perkz may be the most significant move in the entire offseason. As a player, there’s no doubt he’d be a starstudded pickup for any pro team in the West.

It’s no surprise that multiple organizations from the LEC and LCS are looking to secure Perkz for their roster. However, according to ESPN’s Jacob Wolf, the holdup remains a $5 million buyout.

Riot Games
Perkz has remained one of the best players in the West since the start of his career.

G2 holding out for buyout as multiple organizations discuss terms

Wolf has reported that G2 and Perkz have been engaging in discussions with multiple organizations from both the LEC and LCS. These include Cloud9, Evil Geniuses, 100 Thieves, TSM, Team Vitality and Misfits. However, out of all the teams, Cloud9 remains Perkz’s desired destination.

Wolf has also reported that the holdup over the movement of Perkz is the $5 million buyout that G2 has set. Any team looking to add him to their roster will also have to agree to his record-setting proposed salary.

Of course, in making this investment an organization will pick up one of the best players the West has ever produced.

It’s important to note that although Cloud9 is Perkz’s desired destination, nothing is certain at this time. No terms or negotiations have been agreed upon, so no move is set in stone.

However, it does make a lot of sense that Perkz is looking for a move to Cloud9. As an organization, Cloud9 have achieved more on the international stage than any other team from North America. On top of this, if the move is secured, Perkz will be reunited with his old teammate Jesper “Sven” Svenningsen.

For now, it’s just a waiting game to see which team is willing to bid highest for one of Europe’s greatest players.

How to get powerful Skadi’s Wrath bow in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Published: 10/Nov/2020 11:14

by Alex Garton
Assassins Creed Valhalla’s world is expansive and filled with secrets to discover. One of which is the rare Skadi’s Wrath bow located in the Ledecestre region. 

One of the best aspects of an open-world RPG is the level of freedom granted to players whilst they explore and discover secret locations. This is no different for Ubisoft‘s Assassins Creed Valhalla, which provides players with a magnificent world to uncover.

As players, especially in a Viking game, we expect this exploration to reward us with loot if we search in the right places. Luckily for us, Ubisoft agrees and has placed loot chests around the map in hidden locations. These chests will provide players with unique gear and weapons to aid them on their adventure.

One of these chests contains the rare Skadi’s Wrath bow, let’s check out exactly where you can find it.

Where to find Skadi’s Wrath bow in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

As with any location based hunt, you need to make sure you’re in the right place for starters. This bow can be found in the Ledecestre region of the game, where you will have to make your way into the town.

Location of rare bow valhalla
If you’re looking for the rare Skadi’s Wrath bow, here’s where you need to go.

While it’s just one of several rare pieces of gear you can find scattered around the map, this one is particularly useful because it helps your long range attack. The bog standard bow doesn’t come close in terms of stats.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get the job done.

  1. Travel to the Ledecestre region in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
  2. Enter the town and visit the church-like building, with stain glass windows.
  3. Take out the guard outside, and enter.
  4. Attack the guards inside and head to the door with the ladder in front of it.
  5. Head up to the ladder and smash the wooden panels, granting access to a set of stairs beyond.
  6. Take the stairs to the basement and check the left side of the final room.
  7. Find the chest and open it up – to grab your new Skadi’s Wrath bow.

Below, you can see the exact stats for the Skadi’s Wrath, which is a fine line bow. It increases critical chance when hitting weak points of opponents.

It’s great to see Ubisoft scattering unique gear across the game for players to discover, like this Skadi’s Wrath bow in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. There’s nothing more satisfying than finding an upgrade for your character in a hidden location off the beaten path.

Hopefully, this guide has helped you obtain a new upgrade for Eivor on your journey through the game. There are plenty more items to uncover so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for more Valhalla guides here on Dexerto.