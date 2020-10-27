 TFT Patch 10.22: early notes, release timing, more - Dexerto
Logo
League of Legends

TFT Patch 10.22: early notes, release timing, more

Published: 27/Oct/2020 6:17

by Andrew Amos
Lissandra and Ahri in TFT Fates
Riot Games

Share

Teamfight Tactics

TFT Patch 10.22 is locked and loaded! With Warwick out of the picture, Riot have got their sights set on TFT’s next big nemesis ⁠— Ahri. On top of that, Dazzler is getting a rework, and some five-costs are undergoing big changes.

Well, TFT Patch 10.21 was certainly exciting. Statikk Shiv-Warwick wasn’t the most fun thing to play against, and was swiftly nerfed in the B-Patch.

However, with the wolf gone, there’s still some other problems. Akali and Ahri are still terrorizing the meta, and others like Dazzler are lagging behind. TFT Patch 10.22 looks to fix all these issues and more, so let’s jump right in.

When is TFT Patch 10.22 being released?

TFT Patch 10.22 is dropping at the same time as League Patch 10.22 on October 28. The servers will go down for maintenance at around 5am local time (depending on server location), before coming back up three hours later at around 8am.

Be sure to get your last games in on Patch 10.22 in the wee-hours of Wednesday morning, as matchmaking will likely be disabled at around 3am.

Dazzler rework, Ahri nerfs headline TFT Patch 10.22

There are two major points of TFT Patch 10.22 ⁠— Dazzler is getting reworked, and Ahri is getting nerfed yet again.

On Dazzler, the trait is having its values swapped. Instead of each tier increasing the duration of the debuff, it will now increase the amount of attack damage reduced. At Dazzler 2, enemy AD will be cut by 50% for eight seconds. Dazzler 4 will cull a whopping 80%.

Ahri is also being targeted. The four-cost Spirit Mage reigns supreme as one of TFT’s best units, if not the best unit. Her Spirit Bomb is a whole-map nuke with the right items. However, Riot are looking at making it less so in TFT Patch 10.22 by cutting her damage.

Morgana in League of Legends
Riot Games
Morgana is also receiving additional buffs on top of the Dazzler rework.

Riot targets five-costs Sett, Ezreal, Lee Sin, Lillia

Riot are also looking at cracking down on five-costs. With the Chosen mechanic and the way the set is laid out, splashing in five-costs late is always a fine play. They are ultra powerful, even at one-star, compared to the other units.

Kayn, Lillia, and Lee Sin are all set to receive some nerfs. Lee Sin’s stun will be halved at one and two-star, Kayn’s Shadow Assassin damage is being culled, and Lillia’s two and three-star sleep damage is being nerfed too.

Sett, on the other hand, is receiving a buff. His earlier mana nerfs hit him too hard, and as such, Riot are compensating for it with a bit more damage on his slams.

Sett in TFT
Riot Games
Sett is getting a compensation buff after TFT Patch 10.20 hit him hard.

Outside of the aforementioned, Vayne, Vi, Evelynn, and Nunu are all set for buffs. Akali is getting yet another nerf, as well as Ninja and Sharpshooter. Lissandra is also expected to be changed.

We’ve got the full TFT Patch 10.22 notes below, courtesy of Mortdog’s Patch Rundown. We will update these once the official notes are released.

TFT Patch 10.22 early notes

Champions

Tier 1

Vayne

  • Ability bonus true damage increased from 40/75/125 to 50/90/140

Tier 2

Vi

  • Ability damage increased from 250/400/600 to 250/400/800
  • Ability armor reduction duration increased from 6s to 8s

Tier 3

Nunu & Willump

  • Ability damage increased from 450/650/1300 to 450/650/1800

Evelynn

  • Ability damage increased from 350/500/900 to 350/500/1400

Tier 4

Morgana

  • Ability damage increased from 250/400/2000 to 325/525/2000

Tier 5

Kayn

  • Shadow assassin ability damage lowered from 65% to 50%

Lee Sin

  • Ability stun duration lowered from 3/4/10 to 1.5/2/10

Lillia

  • Ability break sleep damage lowered from 500/750/1000 to 500/500/500

Sett

  • Ability primary damage increased from 35/45/400% to 40/60/400%

Traits

Dazzler

Effect changed: Dazzler’s spells reduce the attack damage of enemies hit for 8 seconds.

  • 2 units: 50% Attack Damage reduction
  • 4 units: 80% Attack Damage reduction

Divine

  • 4 unit duration lowered from 7s to 6s
  • 6 unit duration lowered from 10s to 9s
  • 8 unit duration lowered from 14s to 13s

Ninja

  • 4 unit AD lowered from 150 to 140
  • 4 unit Spell Power lowered from 150% to 140%

Sharpshooter

  • 2 unit reduced damage lowered from 65% to 55%
  • 6 unit reduced damage increased from 35% to 45%
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War preorder guide: Editions, bonuses, cross-gen, more

Published: 27/Oct/2020 5:49 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 6:11

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War artwork
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War is almost upon us and if you’re struggling to keep on top of the many different versions, early in-game bonuses, and even cross-gen features, we’ve got you covered.

Treyarch’s next mainline entry in the Call of Duty series is fast approaching. After a record-shattering Alpha, followed by an equally impressive Beta, it’s clear that we’re in store for one of the biggest releases in franchise history.

More players are eager to drop into the action than ever before, but preordering can be a bit confusing. There are multiple unique versions of the game that span across five platforms. For veterans and newcomers alike, it can be easy to lose track of what’s included with each edition.

If you’re wondering which to preorder, we’ve got you covered. Below is a complete rundown of every version of Black Ops Cold War.

When does Black Ops Cold War release?

Treyarch’s next big release is launching on Friday, November 13, 2020. Black Ops Cold War will be available across more platforms than many previous releases. Current-gen players can hop in on day one across the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Meanwhile, those with next-gen consoles from day one can access the game on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X + S. Of course, PC gamers will also be getting in on the fun as well.

Regardless of where you’re playing or where your friends are playing, everyone can still team up. Treyarch has confirmed that Black Ops Cold War will feature cross-platform and cross-generation play for all multiplayer modes as well as Zombies.

Digital Black Ops Cold War editions

It can be easy to lose track of what content and which features are included with the many different versions of Black Ops Cold War. Some come with weapon Blueprints while others come with the ability to play across multiple platforms.

To keep things simple, it’s worth bearing in mind that there are three main versions of the game. If you’re playing on PC, it couldn’t be simpler. Though if you’re a console gamer, things get a bit muddled due to the new generation of hardware.

Below is a full table of what you need to know. From preorder bonuses to the exact features and content provided with each version, use this as a guide before putting your money down.

PlayStation Digital Preorders

Standard Edition Cross-Gen Bundle Ultimate Edition
PS4 version of the game Included Included Included
PS5 version of the game PS4 version playable through backwards compatibility Included Included
Woods Operator Pack (available now in Warzone and Modern Warfare) Included Included Included
Confrontation Weapons Pack Included Included Included
Land, Sea, and Air Pack Included
Battle Pass Bundle (1 Season Battle Pass + 20 Tier Skips) Included

Xbox Digital Preorders

Standard Edition Cross-Gen Bundle Ultimate Edition
Xbox One version of the game Included Included Included
Xbox Series X + S versions of the game Xbox One version playable through backwards compatibility Included Included
Woods Operator Pack (available now in Warzone and Modern Warfare) Included Included Included
Confrontation Weapons Pack Included Included Included
Land, Sea, and Air Pack Included
Battle Pass Bundle (1 Season Battle Pass + 20 Tier Skips) Included

PC Digital Preorders

Standard Edition Ultimate Edition
PC version of the game Included Included
Woods Operator Pack (available now in Warzone and Modern Warfare) Included Included
Confrontation Weapons Pack Included Included
Land, Sea, and Air Pack Included
Battle Pass Bundle (1 Season Battle Pass + 20 Tier Skips) Included

Physical Black Ops Cold War editions

If you prefer to snag a physical copy of Black Ops Cold War, there are some unique details to keep in mind. With many digital versions of the game, cross-platform functionality is built-in. If you opt for a disc, however, an extra cost is associated with unlocking this cross-gen feature.

For example, if you buy a physical copy for the PS4 but want to play on PS5 in 2021, you’ll have to pay $10. It gets even more complicated if you purchase a physical copy for next-gen and want to revert back for whatever reason.

Below is a complete list of details to be wary of before buying a physical copy of Black Ops Cold War.

  • PS4 Standard Physical edition can upgrade to PS5 for $10.
  • PS5 Standard Physical edition only comes with the PS5 version. 
  • Xbox One Physical Standard edition cannot upgrade to Xbox Series X
  • Xbox Series X Standard Physical edition includes Xbox One copy
Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Activision
Black Ops Cold War has three unique versions across five different platforms.

So there you have it, everything there is to know about the various editions of Black Ops Cold War. Options are almost always a good thing and there’s plenty to choose from to fit your ideal CoD experience. 