TFT Patch 10.22: early notes, release timing, more - Dexerto

TFT Patch 10.22 is locked and loaded! With Warwick out of the picture, Riot have got their sights set on TFT’s next big nemesis ⁠— Ahri. On top of that, Dazzler is getting a rework, and some five-costs are undergoing big changes.

Well, TFT Patch 10.21 was certainly exciting. Statikk Shiv-Warwick wasn’t the most fun thing to play against, and was swiftly nerfed in the B-Patch.

However, with the wolf gone, there’s still some other problems. Akali and Ahri are still terrorizing the meta, and others like Dazzler are lagging behind. TFT Patch 10.22 looks to fix all these issues and more, so let’s jump right in.

When is TFT Patch 10.22 being released?

TFT Patch 10.22 is dropping at the same time as League Patch 10.22 on October 28. The servers will go down for maintenance at around 5am local time (depending on server location), before coming back up three hours later at around 8am.

Be sure to get your last games in on Patch 10.22 in the wee-hours of Wednesday morning, as matchmaking will likely be disabled at around 3am.

Dazzler rework, Ahri nerfs headline TFT Patch 10.22

There are two major points of TFT Patch 10.22 ⁠— Dazzler is getting reworked, and Ahri is getting nerfed yet again.

On Dazzler, the trait is having its values swapped. Instead of each tier increasing the duration of the debuff, it will now increase the amount of attack damage reduced. At Dazzler 2, enemy AD will be cut by 50% for eight seconds. Dazzler 4 will cull a whopping 80%.

Ahri is also being targeted. The four-cost Spirit Mage reigns supreme as one of TFT’s best units, if not the best unit. Her Spirit Bomb is a whole-map nuke with the right items. However, Riot are looking at making it less so in TFT Patch 10.22 by cutting her damage.

Riot targets five-costs Sett, Ezreal, Lee Sin, Lillia

Riot are also looking at cracking down on five-costs. With the Chosen mechanic and the way the set is laid out, splashing in five-costs late is always a fine play. They are ultra powerful, even at one-star, compared to the other units.

Kayn, Lillia, and Lee Sin are all set to receive some nerfs. Lee Sin’s stun will be halved at one and two-star, Kayn’s Shadow Assassin damage is being culled, and Lillia’s two and three-star sleep damage is being nerfed too.

Sett, on the other hand, is receiving a buff. His earlier mana nerfs hit him too hard, and as such, Riot are compensating for it with a bit more damage on his slams.

Outside of the aforementioned, Vayne, Vi, Evelynn, and Nunu are all set for buffs. Akali is getting yet another nerf, as well as Ninja and Sharpshooter. Lissandra is also expected to be changed.

We’ve got the full TFT Patch 10.22 notes below, courtesy of Mortdog’s Patch Rundown. We will update these once the official notes are released.

TFT Patch 10.22 early notes

Champions

Tier 1

Vayne

Ability bonus true damage increased from 40/75/125 to 50/90/140

Tier 2

Vi

Ability damage increased from 250/400/600 to 250/400/800

Ability armor reduction duration increased from 6s to 8s

Tier 3

Nunu & Willump

Ability damage increased from 450/650/1300 to 450/650/1800

Evelynn

Ability damage increased from 350/500/900 to 350/500/1400

Tier 4

Morgana

Ability damage increased from 250/400/2000 to 325/525/2000

Tier 5

Kayn

Shadow assassin ability damage lowered from 65% to 50%

Lee Sin

Ability stun duration lowered from 3/4/10 to 1.5/2/10

Lillia

Ability break sleep damage lowered from 500/750/1000 to 500/500/500

Sett

Ability primary damage increased from 35/45/400% to 40/60/400%

Traits

Dazzler

Effect changed: Dazzler’s spells reduce the attack damage of enemies hit for 8 seconds.

2 units: 50% Attack Damage reduction

4 units: 80% Attack Damage reduction

Divine

4 unit duration lowered from 7s to 6s

6 unit duration lowered from 10s to 9s

8 unit duration lowered from 14s to 13s

Ninja

4 unit AD lowered from 150 to 140

4 unit Spell Power lowered from 150% to 140%

Sharpshooter