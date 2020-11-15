TFT patch 10.24 includes Lulu buffs, Jax & Warwick changes, more - Dexerto

TFT Fates is rolling ever closer to the Mid-Set update, penned for January 2021. However, patch 10.24 is going to include the largest set of changes ahead of the major update, targeting units like Jax and Warwick, as well as rolling odds, loot tables, and more.

TFT patch 10.24 is set to be a big one, and that’s coming from Mortdog himself. The developers have been hard at work over the last couple of patches preparing for this one, with a bunch of system changes on top of the regular balancing ones.

While on the champion side players can expect big changes to Lulu, Jax, and Warwick, there will also be a major change to how the game is played of the rest of the set no matter what composition you play because of changes to the rolling odds and loot tables.

Warwick and Jax reworked slightly as Divine proves problematic

Despite being nerfed patch after patch, Divine and its individual units are still somehow finding play. Warwick and Jax are the two most notable Divine units that still see a ton of play at the top. However, in patch 10.24, they are getting a major shakeup.

Warwick is having his ultimate reworked, removing the fear entirely and instead giving an attack speed steroid after every kill. Jax is losing his stun on his ability, instead getting a bit more dodge. He is also losing a lot of ability damage.

These changes should make Jax significantly weaker early, and really force you to three-star him to find some power. The Warwick changes on the other hand could be a boon to hunter compositions ⁠— especially those running Spirit ⁠— with huge attack speed buffs on the way.

Outside of the Divine changes, Lulu is getting a huge buff, giving allies more damage after ulting them. Nami, Talon, Azir, and Yone are set for nerfs, while Cassiopeia, Jinx, and Jarvan IV are on the buff list.

TFT patch 10.24 system changes makes leveling more enticing

There’s a lot to digest in the TFT patch 10.24 system changes, but there’s one big winner ⁠— leveling compositions.

The odds for Chosen and Normal rolls are being switched to make it easier to hit three-star one or two-cost units, while also making it harder to find early two-star four costs. The major breakpoints are at levels five, six, and seven, where the odds to find four-costs are down, but one and two-costs are up.

Player damage is also changing in the mid game, making it harder to just wait until the late stages by upping the damage in stage three and four. These two system changes in tandem will likely drastically affect the meta in making some reroll comps ⁠— like Moonlight ⁠— very enticing, while also promoting levelling.

“The goal is to make the choices across the game matter more, and open up more diverse strategies on how to approach leveling,” Mortdog told players about the changes.

Reminder: Tomorrow the system changes for 10.24 will be back on PBE (with some slight alterations from last time and some additions). Feel free to play it and let us know what you think before 10.24! As always, subject to change before they go live! pic.twitter.com/msjLWqlTlk — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) November 9, 2020

Loot tables are also changing slightly to give players more items, as well as increase the variance in their drops, especially in stage one.

You can find the full preview TFT patch 10.24 notes below, courtesy of [email protected]. We will update this as more information arises.

TFT patch 10.24 preview notes

Champions

Tier 1

Nami

Ability stun duration lowered from 2.5/3/4 to 2/2.5/3

Tier 2

Jarvan IV

Ability stun duration increased from 2 to 2/2.5/4

Lulu

Ability knockup duration lowered from 1.5s to 1s

Ability now gives allies 25/35/40% increased damage for the rest of combat (this can stack)

Jax

Ability dodge duration increased from 2s to 2/2.5/3

Ability damage lowered from 250/375/600 to 150/250/450

Ability stun removed

Tier 3

Jinx

Ability damage lowered from 200/325/550 to 150/250/450

Stun increased from 1.5s to 2/2.5/3s

Tier 4

Warwick

Ability changed, when Warwick scores a takedown he grants himself and nearby allies 60/75/200% attack speed for 3 seconds.

Talon

Bonus damage lowered from 125/200/600 to 100/150/600

Cassiopeia

Ability damage taken amp increased from 10% to 20%

Tier 5

Azir

Ability knockup duration lowered from 2s to 1s

Yone