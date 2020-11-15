 TFT patch 10.24 includes Lulu buffs, Jax & Warwick changes, more - Dexerto
Logo
League of Legends

TFT patch 10.24 includes Lulu buffs, Jax & Warwick changes, more

Published: 15/Nov/2020 15:58 Updated: 15/Nov/2020 16:03

by Andrew Amos
Riot Games

Share

Teamfight Tactics tft

TFT Fates is rolling ever closer to the Mid-Set update, penned for January 2021. However, patch 10.24 is going to include the largest set of changes ahead of the major update, targeting units like Jax and Warwick, as well as rolling odds, loot tables, and more.

TFT patch 10.24 is set to be a big one, and that’s coming from Mortdog himself. The developers have been hard at work over the last couple of patches preparing for this one, with a bunch of system changes on top of the regular balancing ones.

While on the champion side players can expect big changes to Lulu, Jax, and Warwick, there will also be a major change to how the game is played of the rest of the set no matter what composition you play because of changes to the rolling odds and loot tables.

Warwick from TFT
Riot Games
Warwick can’t stay out of the TFT patch notes.

Warwick and Jax reworked slightly as Divine proves problematic

Despite being nerfed patch after patch, Divine and its individual units are still somehow finding play. Warwick and Jax are the two most notable Divine units that still see a ton of play at the top. However, in patch 10.24, they are getting a major shakeup.

Warwick is having his ultimate reworked, removing the fear entirely and instead giving an attack speed steroid after every kill. Jax is losing his stun on his ability, instead getting a bit more dodge. He is also losing a lot of ability damage.

These changes should make Jax significantly weaker early, and really force you to three-star him to find some power. The Warwick changes on the other hand could be a boon to hunter compositions ⁠— especially those running Spirit ⁠— with huge attack speed buffs on the way.

Outside of the Divine changes, Lulu is getting a huge buff, giving allies more damage after ulting them. Nami, Talon, Azir, and Yone are set for nerfs, while Cassiopeia, Jinx, and Jarvan IV are on the buff list.

Lulu from TFT
Riot Games
The Lulu changes make Elderwood compositions, like Veigar carry, even more frightening.

TFT patch 10.24 system changes makes leveling more enticing

There’s a lot to digest in the TFT patch 10.24 system changes, but there’s one big winner ⁠— leveling compositions.

The odds for Chosen and Normal rolls are being switched to make it easier to hit three-star one or two-cost units, while also making it harder to find early two-star four costs. The major breakpoints are at levels five, six, and seven, where the odds to find four-costs are down, but one and two-costs are up.

Player damage is also changing in the mid game, making it harder to just wait until the late stages by upping the damage in stage three and four. These two system changes in tandem will likely drastically affect the meta in making some reroll comps ⁠— like Moonlight ⁠— very enticing, while also promoting levelling.

“The goal is to make the choices across the game matter more, and open up more diverse strategies on how to approach leveling,” Mortdog told players about the changes.

Loot tables are also changing slightly to give players more items, as well as increase the variance in their drops, especially in stage one.

You can find the full preview TFT patch 10.24 notes below, courtesy of [email protected]. We will update this as more information arises.

TFT patch 10.24 preview notes

Champions

Tier 1

Nami

  • Ability stun duration lowered from 2.5/3/4 to 2/2.5/3

Tier 2

Jarvan IV

  • Ability stun duration increased from 2 to 2/2.5/4

Lulu

  • Ability knockup duration lowered from 1.5s to 1s
  • Ability now gives allies 25/35/40% increased damage for the rest of combat (this can stack)

Jax

  • Ability dodge duration increased from 2s to 2/2.5/3
  • Ability damage lowered from 250/375/600 to 150/250/450
  • Ability stun removed

Tier 3

Jinx

  • Ability damage lowered from 200/325/550 to 150/250/450
  • Stun increased from 1.5s to 2/2.5/3s

Tier 4

Warwick

  • Ability changed, when Warwick scores a takedown he grants himself and nearby allies 60/75/200% attack speed for 3 seconds.

Talon

  • Bonus damage lowered from 125/200/600 to 100/150/600

Cassiopeia

  • Ability damage taken amp increased from 10% to 20%

Tier 5

Azir

  • Ability knockup duration lowered from 2s to 1s

Yone

  • Ability knockup duration lowered from 1.5s to .1s
  • Ability Armor and MR reduction increased from 60% to 90%
Call of Duty

How to level up fast in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 15/Nov/2020 16:04 Updated: 15/Nov/2020 16:05

by Theo Salaun
Black Ops Cold War Prestige logo next to campaign screenshot
Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War

In the first week since Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War officially released, players will be antsy to get on their leveling grind and rank up as fast as possible. Fortunately, we’ve compiled the fastest ways to get your unlocks and Prestige progression going.

As Call of Duty fans are very conscious of, the level grind requires some work. That’s why things like Double XP tokens and weekends are so beloved among the community, because they smooth the bumpy road.

Still, aside from just putting in hours upon hours of gameplay in, there are ways to level up smartly and efficiently. But, of course, the most important aspect is to get good enough at the game that you’re accruing medals and bonus points at a better pace.

Here, we break down three of the best ways to rank up as quickly as possible in Black Ops Cold War. The game features the most thorough Prestige progression system in CoD history, so there’s miles of grinding left to enjoy after you max out your base unlocks.

Fireteam Dirty Bomb in Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch
Objective and similar modes like Fireteam: Dirty Bomb are excellent ways to earn easy XP.

Play the right Multiplayer modes

Just as players intuitively receive XP for securing kills, they earn bonus points when those kills are tied to a mode’s objective. In Multiplayer modes like Fireteam: Dirty Bomb and the three major objective modes (Domination, Hardpoint, and Control), there’s a lot of action and many opportunities to double up your leveling by earning more valuable kills.

While you’ll get a base 50 XP for killing someone, those points increase exponentially when the fight is on an objective or when part of a kill streak. As such, players hoping to level up with the quickness should prioritize playing smartly on these sorts of modes instead of playing slower, less-busy modes like Free for All and SnD.

Weapon and camouflage challenges

CoD fans, particularly among the Black Ops player base, are very conscious of earning camos. While the Treyarch and Raven Software title has numerous weapon-specific challenges for accolades and camo unlocks, those also come with a ton of experience.

For example, if you hit 500 eliminations with the XM4 in multiplayer, you earn a Sharpshooter badge that comes with a bonus 5,000 XP. As you work through the early, easier challenges and camo unlocks, you’ll be able to earn a lot of XP relatively quickly. That slows down when you try and push for the harder unlocks, so don’t be afraid to keep switching your weapons and getting the fast XP out of the way first.

Party up on PlayStation

It might not feel fair to Xbox and PC players, but PlayStation users get a serious edge in the levelling department thanks to the console-specific XP boost. When you’re on a PS system, you get a 25-percent weapon XP boost when grouped with other players.

This means you can level up much quicker than others as long as you’re willing to deal with other people and get that invite button going. 

BOCW lobby screenshot from playstation
PS/Treyarch
The PlayStation “Party Boost” for XP can be seen below your party on the right side of the screen.

Ultimately, all three options can give you a leg up when getting your rank grind going. But the most important element will always be your ability to play well and rank up all the bonuses that come with fat killstreaks. 