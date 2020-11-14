 TFT patch 10.23 hotfix nerfs Talon as Enlightened-Assassin dominates meta - Dexerto
Logo
League of Legends

TFT patch 10.23 hotfix nerfs Talon as Enlightened-Assassin dominates meta

Published: 14/Nov/2020 3:52

by Andrew Amos
Talon in TFT Fates
Riot Games

Share

Teamfight Tactics

Riot have been forced to nerf Talon shortly after the release of TFT patch 10.23 as the Enlightened-Assassin continues to tear up the meta. The micropatch also fixed some bugs with the four-cost unit.

The TFT meta has circled around one unit in particular over the last couple of weeks, and that’s Talon. The Enlightened-Assassin rose to the top after nerfs to Warwick, Ahri, and more, and has managed to stick around.

However, he’s been a little bit too powerful. In partnership with Morgana, the two Enlightened units have been tearing up the TFT battlefield.

Morgana in League of Legends
Riot Games
Morgana (pictured) and Talon have been tearing up the Convergence in TFT Fates.

While Morgana was nerfed in a TFT patch 10.22 hotfix, Talon remained relatively untouched. He had some changes to his targeting in TFT patch 10.23 which stopped him from blowing up enemy carries one after the other.

It wasn’t enough though, and Riot are pulling out the calculator to adjust Talon’s numbers. The November 13 hotfix has hit Talon’s ability damage at two-star, bringing it down to 200%, the same as his one-star damage.

This change leaves Talon players in a precarious position. They need to either hit three-star Talon, which is pretty difficult given how contested the composition is, or settle for the lower damage and lesser carry potential.

It shouldn’t completely take Talon out of the meta, but it could impact how many people end up pursuing compositions around him. We might have an Ahri or Warwick situation on our hands, where it’ll take several patches to finally finetune him.

The TFT patch 10.23 hotfix also fixed two major bugs with Talon: One where he could target himself with his spell, and another where he would target untargetable enemies, like those in Guardian Angel or Sett off the board.

The hotfix is live now, so if you find Talon in your next game, you’ll have to make the big decision for yourself: Do you chase three-star Talon, or do you cut your losses?

You can find the full TFT patch 10.23 hotfix notes below.

TFT patch 10.23 micropatch notes

Champions

Talon

  • Spell AD Bonus: 200/225/250% > 200/200/250%
  • Fixed bug where Talon could target himself with his spell
  • Fixed bug where Talon could target untargetable enemies with his spell (ex: Sett doing situps)
Entertainment

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

Share

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!