Riot respond to claims Resistance Yorick skin in League is "pay-to-lose" - Dexerto

 Riot respond to claims Resistance Yorick skin in League is "pay-to-lose"
League of Legends

Riot respond to claims Resistance Yorick skin in League is “pay-to-lose”

Published: 14/Nov/2020 0:00

by Andrew Amos
Resistance Yorick in League of Legends
Riot Games

Avid Yorick mains in League of Legends were glad to see their neglected champion get a new skin in 2020, named Resistance Yorick. However, there’s been claims the cosmetic is “pay-to-lose” over a new recall bug, and Riot is looking at fixing it.

Yorick mains got some good news near the tail end of League’s Season 10 ⁠— their favorite Shepherd of Souls would be getting a new skin to round out the year.

The Resistance Yorick skin, aesthetically, has been a hit with the champion’s player base. It fits the theme of the champion nicely, and it’s a nice change from his last released skin, the April Fools themed Meowrick.

However, there has been a big problem outside of the aesthetic ⁠— Resistance Yorick is “pay-to-lose.” According to Reddit user and Yorick enthusiast ‘TheEpikPotato,’ the Resistance skin can hinder players on the battlefield.

When Yorick channels his recall, he will face the player to make it look a bit nicer. This small feature has a huge impact on controlling his Eulogy of the Isles ultimate though.

“The maiden, when out of combat, will attempt to follow behind Yorick, and since you face the screen you can’t actually choose what direction is behind you anymore, it’s always going to be towards the top side of the map,” they stated.

“This can result in several situations where the maiden will now walk out of bushes when you recall, showing people where you are or have her flat out just int to the lane as you try to leave.”

League developer Jonathan ‘Bellissimoh’ Belliss claimed the “bug” is unintentional and due to how champion abilities sometimes interact with their recall animation. They are looking at fixing it in League patch 10.24.

“Sometimes we turn a champion to face the camera when a particular back animation looks funky or even terrible from certain angles. This is a newer feature and it’s been a minute since we’ve made a Yorick skin,” he stated.

Riot also called for calm in the community about the potential pay-to-lose or pay-to-win elements in other cosmetics. While there are some notorious pay-to-win examples, like iBlitzcrank, the developers often overlook the pay-to-lose ones by pure accident.

Reddit comment about Yorick on /r/leagueoflegends
Reddit
The Resistance Yorick recall bug will be fixed in League patch 10.24.

“While this is a bug, it does point out that yeah, we are a bit more relaxed on the ‘pay-to-lose’ side of things and have way stricter guidelines and diligence on the ‘pay-to-win’ side of things,” Bellissimoh added.

If you dished out 1350 RP for the new Resistance Yorick skin, you won’t have to worry about the maiden bug past League patch 10.24. The update is expected to drop on November 25, but a smaller update could come even earlier.

Entertainment

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!