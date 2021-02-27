TFT patch 11.5 countdown: Lulu & Veigar buffs, Samira changes, more - Dexerto

TFT patch 11.5 is on the way, and it’s a small update all things considered. It’s nowhere near the nerf-heavy 11.4 update, but there’s still some big things on the way for Samira, Lulu, Veigar, and more.

TFT patch 11.5 isn’t set to be anything game-breaking, especially after the last update. After Riot nuked almost every meta comp in the community-coined “Set 4.75” update, things will be a bit easier to digest in the next patch.

Here’s what you need to know about TFT patch 11.5.

When is TFT patch 11.5?

TFT patch 11.5 is set to drop on March 3, 2021. The release will launch alongside League patch 11.5.

The servers will close at around 5 AM for maintenance, before reopening three hours later at around 8 AM. Be sure to check the local time on your server to be doubly sure.

Lulu & Veigar buffs good for Elderwood-Mages

After being nerfed pretty substantially at the turn of Set 4.5, Lulu and Veigar could be making a resurgence with some new buffs. Given Aurelion Sol is still in the meta, these changes could mark the return of Elderwood-Mages in some capacity.

Veigar’s changes are currently live on the PBE, giving him extra damage at all levels. Lulu’s changes, however, are still unknown.

Buffs for Swain, Yone, as well as items Trap Claw, Statikk Shiv, and Morellonomicon are on the way too. The Swain buffs are the only ones publicly available, with an increase to his max health damage.

Samira changes reduces her reliance on items

Samira is getting a slight change in TFT patch 11.5 that reduces her carry potential but makes her a better unit early in the game. Instead of her damage scaling being entirely based off AD, she will also get a flat portion of bonus damage with her ultimate.

This means you don’t need three items on Samira, including a Deathblade, to make her viable. However, it does ultimately nerf her DPS once fully built.

Janna is getting directly nerfed with Riot targeting her shield, while Sunfire Cape and Deathblade are also down for more changes.

You can find the full TFT patch 11.5 preview below, courtesy of [email protected]. We will keep these updated right up to patch day on March 3 with the latest changes as they happen.

TFT patch 11.5 preview notes

These notes are based on information on the PBE, and are therefore incomplete.

Champions

Tier 2

Janna

Shield amount lowered from 250/300/400 to 250/275/350

Tier 3

Veigar

Damage increased from 450/600/900 to 500/650/1000

Tier 5

Samira

Shot damage changed from [50/60/80% AD] to [15/25/40 physical damage plus 30/40/60% AD]

Swain