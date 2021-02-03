Logo
TFT patch 11.4 to feature massive Chosen rework, Kayle nerfs, more

Published: 3/Feb/2021 6:56

by Andrew Amos
Teamfight Tactics patch 11.4 is live for testing on the PBE, and there’s plenty of big changes on the way. Riot is looking into a total rework of the Chosen mechanic to reduce RNG, while Kayle is being singled out for nerfs.

With TFT Set 4.5 now in full motion, Riot are happy enough with the state of champions and traits. Now, they’re targeting the big one ⁠— Chosens. The unique set mechanic has been through some balance changes, but none like what TFT patch 11.4 has in store.

These “experimental” changes and more are what players can expect from the next Teamfight Tactics update. Here’s what we know so far.

The Chosen mechanic is undergoing its biggest overhaul yet in TFT patch 11.4.

TFT patch 11.4 Chosen rework reduces RNG

The Chosen mechanic has been tinkered with a lot over the course of Set 4, but not like this. Riot are practically reworking it in TFT patch 11.4.

Chosens will now be offered in every shop if you don’t own one. This means you can be a lot more selective about the chosens you take, and will reduce some of the RNG that has come with Level 7 and 8 roll downs.

However, the odds have been drastically changed to balance this out. 4 and 5 cost chosens will be harder to come by, while 2 and 3 costs will be pretty easy to hit throughout the game. Reroll players that find an early 1 cost chosen will also appreciate the change.

However, TFT developer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer has stated the changes are “very experimental,” and may not make the cut.

“We’re using this cycle to test out some big changes, but don’t assume they will ship. If you happen to play any PBE games, feel free to let us know what you thought,” he said on Twitter.

Kayle, Yasuo, Neeko headline balance changes

Balance-wise, Riot have their sights set on Kayle. If the Divine rework wasn’t enough on TFT patch 11.3, direct nerfs to Kayle might knock her down the tier list somewhat. She’s losing some damage at two-star, which could impact her carry ability.

Yasuo is also getting nerfed. Duelist reroll with Yasuo carry is one of the meta comps right now, so Riot are increasing his damage at one-star for people who splash the one-cost, while nerfing it at three-star.

Nidalee, as well as traits Brawler, Elderwood, and Warlord are also getting nerfs ⁠— although these won’t significantly impact them. It’s mostly targeting players who pursue max level comps like 9 Warlord or 8 Brawler.

Neeko is, so far, the only unit in TFT patch 11.4 penned for buffs. The 3 cost Fabled Mystic is receiving bonus damage at all levels, which is a huge boon for the Vanguard Mystic players.

Shan Hai Scrolls Neeko in TFT Fates
Riot Games
When is TFT patch 11.4 launching?

TFT patch 11.4 is currently listed to go live on Thursday, February 18. League of Legends patch 11.4 will also launch at the same time.

You can find the full TFT patch 11.4 preview notes below, courtesy of [email protected]. We will keep these updated as the PBE cycle continues, right up to patch day.

TFT patch 11.4 notes preview

Champions

Tier 1

Nidalee

  • Ability damage lowered from 225/350/600 to 225/350/550

Yasuo

  • Ability AD percent increased from 180/200/225% to 190/200/210%

Tier 3

Neeko

  • Damage increased from 150/225/375 to 180/280/380

Tier 4

Kayle

  • Damage lowered from 100/180/500 to 100/165/500

Traits

Brawler

  • 6 unit AD lowered from 60 to 50
  • 8 unit health lowered from 1600 to 1400
  • 8 unit AD lowered from 120 to 100

Elderwood

  • 9 unit armor lowered from 40 to 35
  • 9 unit AD & spell power lowered from 20 to 15

Warlord

  • 9 unit HP lowered from 850 to 750
  • 9 unit spell power lowered from 85 to 75

Systems

Chosen Odds

  • Chosens offered in every shop if unowned
  • New roll odds:
    • Lvl 1-3
      • 1 cost 100%
    • Lvl 4
      • 1 cost 95%
      • 2 cost 5%
    • Lvl 5-6
      • 1 cost 30%
      • 2 cost 45%
      • 3 cost 25%
    • Lvl 7
      • 2 cost 55%
      • 3 cost 40%
      • 4 cost 5%
    • Lvl 8
      • 2 cost 30%
      • 3 cost 50%
      • 4 cost 20%
    • Lvl 9
      • 3 cost 30%
      • 4 cost 50%
      • 5 cost 20%
Caustic Town Takeover leaked for Apex Legends Season 8

Published: 3/Feb/2021 6:23

by Andrew Amos
Apex Legends Caustic Season 7 With Logo
Respawn Entertainment

A new Apex Legends Town Takeover is on its way, with Caustic reportedly being the subject in Season 8. Dataminers have leaked initial details of the Town Takeover, including a potential release date.

Had enough of dropping into Pathfinder’s Fight Night boxing ring in Season 7? Well, when the action returns to Kings Canyon, you can instead choose to drop on Caustic’s Town Takeover instead.

The toxic trapper is set to get his own unique map area in Apex Legends Season 8. Here’s what we know about the leaked Caustic Town Takeover.

Respawn Entertainment
Caustic is getting a Town Takeover in Apex Legends Season 8.

Apex Legends Caustic Town Takeover leaked details

The details for Caustic’s Town Takeover in Apex Legends were leaked in the Season 8 update, which was shipped live on February 2. Data miner ‘Biast12’ uncovered some voice lines of Caustic’s referring to the event.

“The erupted gas pocket and fuel have combined to create a gargantuan supply of toxin. If there’s a way to refine it, I could mold it into something spectacular. The water treatment facility will not purify this toxic spill,” Caustic says in the leaked files.

“If I could convince them that I could handle it, well… that would open some real possibilities. The best way to test this would be human subjects. Luckily, there’s an ample supply of lab rats right here.”

That’s all we know so far, but that hasn’t stopped the theories from running amok. There’s potential for the Town Takeover to take place on the newly updated Kings Canyon out by Spotted Lakes ⁠— it’d make sense given the water treatment line.

Caustic Town Takeover release date likely March 2021

According to Biast, the Town Takeover won’t be coming for a few weeks. Apex Legends players will likely have to wait until March 2021 to finally drop into Caustic’s Lab somewhere in the Outlands.

However, there’s some teasers you can keep your eyes out for in-game and on the Apex socials. They’re set to be released on:

  • Teaser 1: February 23
  • Teaser 2: February 25
  • Teaser 3: February 27
  • Teaser 4: March 1

We will update you with the teasers ⁠— and more information ⁠— as it arises.