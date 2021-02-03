Teamfight Tactics patch 11.4 is live for testing on the PBE, and there’s plenty of big changes on the way. Riot is looking into a total rework of the Chosen mechanic to reduce RNG, while Kayle is being singled out for nerfs.

With TFT Set 4.5 now in full motion, Riot are happy enough with the state of champions and traits. Now, they’re targeting the big one ⁠— Chosens. The unique set mechanic has been through some balance changes, but none like what TFT patch 11.4 has in store.

These “experimental” changes and more are what players can expect from the next Teamfight Tactics update. Here’s what we know so far.

TFT patch 11.4 Chosen rework reduces RNG

The Chosen mechanic has been tinkered with a lot over the course of Set 4, but not like this. Riot are practically reworking it in TFT patch 11.4.

Chosens will now be offered in every shop if you don’t own one. This means you can be a lot more selective about the chosens you take, and will reduce some of the RNG that has come with Level 7 and 8 roll downs.

However, the odds have been drastically changed to balance this out. 4 and 5 cost chosens will be harder to come by, while 2 and 3 costs will be pretty easy to hit throughout the game. Reroll players that find an early 1 cost chosen will also appreciate the change.

However, TFT developer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer has stated the changes are “very experimental,” and may not make the cut.

“We’re using this cycle to test out some big changes, but don’t assume they will ship. If you happen to play any PBE games, feel free to let us know what you thought,” he said on Twitter.

Morning everyone. Patch 11.4 comes to PBE today, and with it some VERY experimental changes to Chosen. We're using this cycle to test out some big changes, but don't assume they will ship. If you happen to play any PBE games, feel free to let us know what you thought. pic.twitter.com/5HayDpA6qX — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) February 2, 2021

Kayle, Yasuo, Neeko headline balance changes

Balance-wise, Riot have their sights set on Kayle. If the Divine rework wasn’t enough on TFT patch 11.3, direct nerfs to Kayle might knock her down the tier list somewhat. She’s losing some damage at two-star, which could impact her carry ability.

Yasuo is also getting nerfed. Duelist reroll with Yasuo carry is one of the meta comps right now, so Riot are increasing his damage at one-star for people who splash the one-cost, while nerfing it at three-star.

Nidalee, as well as traits Brawler, Elderwood, and Warlord are also getting nerfs ⁠— although these won’t significantly impact them. It’s mostly targeting players who pursue max level comps like 9 Warlord or 8 Brawler.

Neeko is, so far, the only unit in TFT patch 11.4 penned for buffs. The 3 cost Fabled Mystic is receiving bonus damage at all levels, which is a huge boon for the Vanguard Mystic players.

When is TFT patch 11.4 launching?

TFT patch 11.4 is currently listed to go live on Thursday, February 18. League of Legends patch 11.4 will also launch at the same time.

You can find the full TFT patch 11.4 preview notes below, courtesy of [email protected]. We will keep these updated as the PBE cycle continues, right up to patch day.

TFT patch 11.4 notes preview

Champions

Tier 1

Nidalee

Ability damage lowered from 225/350/600 to 225/350/550

Yasuo

Ability AD percent increased from 180/200/225% to 190/200/210%

Tier 3

Neeko

Damage increased from 150/225/375 to 180/280/380

Tier 4

Kayle

Damage lowered from 100/180/500 to 100/165/500

Traits

Brawler

6 unit AD lowered from 60 to 50

8 unit health lowered from 1600 to 1400

8 unit AD lowered from 120 to 100

Elderwood

9 unit armor lowered from 40 to 35

9 unit AD & spell power lowered from 20 to 15

Warlord

9 unit HP lowered from 850 to 750

9 unit spell power lowered from 85 to 75

Systems

Chosen Odds