TFT b-patch 11.4 notes: Olaf nerfs, Nasus & Nidalee buffs - Dexerto

A small update for Teamfight Tactics is here with TFT b-patch 11.4. Riot is finetuning some adjustments after their big changes, with the February 24 patch including nerfs to Olaf, as well as buffs to Nasus and Nidalee.

TFT patch 11.4 drastically shook up the game’s meta. Reroll comps were nerfed into the ground, leading to the rise of Slayers and Vanguard-Mystic Neeko.

However, the changes went a bit too far. With Olaf becoming the number one comp instantly, Riot are keen to draw back his power in a big way. On the other hand, Nasus and Nidalee were hit a bit too hard for the devs’ liking.

TFT b-patch 11.4 includes changes for all of these units, and more.

💥 Micropatch incoming 💥 We’re buffing Nidalee and Nasus and removing Olaf’s Cleave interaction with Hurricane granting him AD to compensate and open up other build paths. 📰 Micropatch here: https://t.co/NEuysI7hT8 pic.twitter.com/c0vpWbBL6w — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) February 24, 2021

Olaf AD increased, but Runaan’s change is huge nerf

Olaf has quickly risen to the number one carry in TFT with the big nerfs to all his rivals in TFT patch 11.4. Paired with Runaan’s Hurricane, he could cleave through entire teams 1v9. Now, that interaction is changing.

“Hurricane has proved to be too synergistic with Olaf, making him too powerful with the item, but too weak without it. We’re removing the Hurricane interaction, but will be giving him some AD to compensate and open up other build paths,” TFT dev Rodger ‘Minionsrpeople2’ Caudill said in the amended patch notes.

The loss of the Runaan’s proc on his ultimate makes his damage output significantly weaker. While an increase in AD will help balance out the nerf, Olaf forcers will certainly feel the change.

Nasus & Nidalee get compensation buff after early nerfs

On the other side of the equation, after getting nuked in the last update, reroll carries Nasus and Nidalee are getting some assistance. Nasus’ mana is getting decreased so he can cast more readily, while Nidalee’s damage at two and three-star is also up.

The changes may not make either comp S-Tier in the meta, but it’s a handy buff. Talon is also getting a huge bugfix that keeps his mana bar full if a target dies midway through his ability animation.

Quicksilver and Runaan’s bugs have also been squashed in the b-patch. You can find the full TFT b-patch 11.4 notes below, courtesy of Riot.

TFT b-patch 11.4 notes

Champions

Tier 1

Nasus

Mana: 0/80 ⇒ 0/70

Nidalee

Nidalee Javelin Toss Damage: 100/150/250 ⇒ 100/175/300

Tier 4

Olaf

Ragnarok Cleave effect no longer triggers on Runaan’s Hurricane bolts

Attack Damage: 80 ⇒ 90

Talon

Fixed a bug where Talon would lose his Mana if his target died as he reached full Mana

Items

Quicksilver

Fixed a bug where Quicksilver was preventing damage from Nasus’s Wither and blocking some non-CC debuffs (e.g. Grievous Wounds, mana reave)

Runaan’s Hurricane