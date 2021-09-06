TFT Reckoning Championship: All players qualified, schedule

The Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Reckoning Championship is a celebration of the best players across Set 5. 20 players will be jumping into lobby together in November, but only one can be crowned champion.

The TFT World Championship, which rolls around every six months to coincide with each Set, is the peak of the autobattler’s esports scene.

The best players from across the globe take to the Convergence, testing their wits ⁠— and regional metas ⁠— to see who has the smarts (with the helping of Mortdog) to be crowned champion.

Here’s what you need to know about the TFT Reckoning Championship for Set 5.

TFT Reckoning Championship: Format, schedule

The TFT Reckoning Championship was set to be the first one on LAN. Not since the Rise of the Elements Invitational had we seen in-person TFT events, but they’ll be put on hold for another set.

The event will take place in November, with the best players from across the world playing from the comfort of their own home yet again.

Across each day of competition, a set amount of players will be eliminated until only the top eight remain. Out of that top eight, only one will be crowned champion on the final day.

TFT Reckoning Championship: Qualified players

20 players from across the world will qualify for the TFT Reckoning Championship. Plenty of new players will be aiming to be crowned Set 5 champions, with few returning from the Fates Championship.

Korean champion 8ljaywalking won’t be in the mix, and neither will some of Europe’s top players like ZyK0o and Lallana, as well as NA’s RamKev.

We’ll update this section once each regional qualifier has completed.