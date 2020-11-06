 Riot reveal the future of LoL music after K/DA album success - Dexerto
Riot reveal the future of LoL music after K/DA album success

Published: 6/Nov/2020 17:20

by Lauren Bergin
KDA-Blades
Riot Games

K/DA Seraphine

With K/DA’s five-track EP ‘ALL OUT’ dropping on November 6, Head of Riot Music Group Toa Dunn and Creative Lead on Seraphine and K/DA Patrick Morales discuss the creative processes behind K/DA and the future of LoL music.

K/DA have become a global sensation throughout their short time in the League of Legends universe. The virtual K-Pop band have become dominant forces not only on Runeterra, but also in real-life, with their recent track ‘THE BADDEST’ topping the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart.

The hype around the band has been amplified with the introduction of Seraphine into the mix. The starry-eyed pop star has become an integral part of the Riot Games music scene, with her Twitter boasting over three thousand followers as well as being verified.

However, how did Riot Games come to generate all of this hype around a virtual band? Toa Dunn and Patrick Morales explained the secrets to K/DA’s success, as well as the future of LoL music, at an exclusive press conference that Dexerto were invited to.

K/DA band with Akali, Kai'Sa, Seraphine, Ahri, and Evelynn
Riot Games
K/DA have become global sensations, with Seraphine just adding more excitement to the mix.

2020’s K/DA comeback with Seraphine

Dunn and Morales discussed the key to K/DA’s 2020 success by transporting us all the way back to their creation in 2008. The inspiration behind pushing the band into the public sphere came from Dunn and Morales’ desire to discover “what else music could look like”, especially due to the popularity of champion themes, other bands such as Pentakill, and the Worlds anthems.

They both explained that since K/DA took the rift fans have been wanting more, and therefore their comeback had to be given the hype it deserved. To do this, Riot launched a month-long music release which included the creation of social media accounts for the band to integrate them into the real world.

In addition to this though, they added Seraphine. They actively chose to release her social media on the lowdown in order to let her rise like a real-life star would, in turn inspiring people to actively search for her and find her. Riot attributes Seraphine’s success to the decision to treat her as a real artist. Doing so made her likable, relatable, and made her journey one fans wanted to follow along. The collab on ‘MORE’ with K/DA was her peak, making K/DA’s ‘ALL OUT’ release even more exciting.

All-Out-Seraphine
Riot Games
Seraphine has become an iconic part of the Riot musical universe.

What does K/DA’s success mean for the future?

With the EP released, Seraphine dancing her way onto the rift and Worlds wrapped up, what does the future look like for Riot Music group?

Looking forwards Dunn explained that they plan on ‘moving into various genres’ instead of taking steps backwards to Pentakill or True Damage. What’s essential is tailoring any new band to fit the personality of the champions, so whatever LoL personalities are involved will determine the direction of any new musical endeavors.

Both Dunn and Morales also emphasized their desire to take LoL’s in-game bands on live tours, something that the current global situation stifled this year. Seeking to show how a ‘broad musical catalogue’ can exist within a video game, a live tour is something we may have to look forward to.

With Dunn and Morales disclosing that labels are reaching out to Riot Music Group in hoards, it’ll be interesting to see how they adapt in the future. Will we see a boy band featuring in-game heartthrob Sett? Will the musical scene expand into VALORANT? Who knows, but either way the future of LoL and Riot music is an exciting place – so watch this space.

League of Legends

Riot announce LoL 2020 All-Star event details: online format, more

Published: 6/Nov/2020 4:24 Updated: 6/Nov/2020 4:39

by Andrew Amos
All Star LoL 2020 banner
Riot Games

The LoL 2020 All-Star event is back, but it’s not going to be in person like Worlds 2020. Instead, Riot are hosting an online event like the Mid-Season Streamathon, highlighting the best players from across the world, starting on December 18.

The League of Legends season is now over for 2020. After the end of the World Championship, players are putting their feet up in the off-season ⁠— either locking themselves in with their old teams for 2021, or shifting rosters and regions.

However, they’re also taking part in LoL 2020 All-Star. The world’s best players from all regions are taking part in the fun to cap off Season 10. However, there’s a bit of a change this year compared to last All-Star events: it’s being held online.

Riot are trying to make sure all regions can take part by pairing nearby regions together. They’re also putting on a fun-yet-competitive series of events, with tons of money going towards charity.

When is LoL 2020 All-Star?

The 2020 All-Star tournament will kick off on December 18 and will run until December 20. Different events featuring different regions will take place on every single day.

The event will be streamed on the Riot Games Twitch channel, as well as on lolesports.com. We’ve embedded the Twitch stream below for your convenience.

Who is playing at LoL 2020 All-Star?

As like every year, LoL 2020 All-Star teams will be chosen by the fans. This year though, you won’t be region locked to your home region. You’ll be able to vote for one pro in each role from all regions.

Voting is expected to open up on November 9 and will run until November 16. We will update this once the All-Star teams are confirmed.

Faker and Tyler1 at All Star LoL 2018
Colin Young-Wolff for Riot Games
LoL All-Star: the only event where you’ll see Tyler1 hugging Faker.

What events are on at LoL 2020 All-Star?

The All-Star tournament will be divided into two stages: Underdog Uprising and Superstar Showdown.

The Underdog Uprising will feature the world’s best regions, including the LCK, LPL, LCS, and LEC, taking on their minor region neighbours, who will be attempting to upset the big names.

The Superstar Showdown will feature superteams from each of the four major regions, made up of former pros, top influencers, and the All-Star squads. They’ll be taking part in some Summoner’s Rift games with a twist ⁠— good timing, given preseason 11 will be out by then.

There’ll also be the 1v1 competition, which has crowned legends like Bwipo and Caps as the world’s best duelists.