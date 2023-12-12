League of Legends executive producer steps down from role after 8 years

Long-time League of Legends Executive Producer Jeremy ‘Brightmoon’ Lee announced he’s stepping down from his role. Despite moving away from producing, Lee plans to continue with Riot in some fashion.

League of Legends (LoL) has been a gaming and ESports staple for 14 years. For eight of them, the game has been helmed by Jeremy ‘Brightmoon’ Lee.

Lee has shepherded the game through numerous iterations and watched the landscape of LoL grow through Map Changes, Limited Game Modes, and Spin-Offs.

In today’s Developer Update, Lee announced that after years of heading up LoL, he would be stepping away from his Executive Producer position. That doesn’t mean he is done with Riot, however.

“This year’s been a bit of a whirlwind,” Lee admitted during the update. “The progress we’ve made as a team and, most importantly, what we’ve been able to deliver for you has been so rewarding. And with that, I’ve decided it’s the right time to step away from my current role.”

Lee continued by saying that he would be “passing the torch” to a new Executive Producer for LoL. Interestingly, Riot has not announced his successor and Lee revealed they were still searching for a suitable fit.

“I’m really optimistic that we’ll get an amazing leader and introduce you to them very soon,” Lee explained. After that time, it appears Lee will continue with Riot though the nature of what his role will be is a little unclear.

“Working on League for the past eight years has been a dream come true, and it’s been an honor to serve you and this incredible dev team,” Lee said. “So while this is bittersweet, it’s definitely not goodbye. I’ll be doing some other stuff at Riot and I look forward to reconnecting when the time is right.”

It’s possible Lee’s future work with Riot could be on one of the many potential spin-offs based on the property that the developer has been branching out with. The most recent of these is Project L, a LoL fighting game that features popular champions from the MOBA.

We’ll certainly be keeping an eye on whatever Lee decides to do with Riot.