Watch K/DA's new video MORE with Seraphine's debut - Dexerto

The second instalment from K/DA’s new “ALL OUT” EP has dropped, titled MORE, and it’s definitely ‘the baddest’ so far.

League of Legends’ K-Pop powerhouse K/DA are back with the music video for newest single from their upcoming EP, “ALL OUT”.

The track, entitled MORE, was released on October 28, and features the familiar vocal talents of Madison Beer, SOYEON and MIYEON of (G)I-IDLE, Lexie Liu and Jaira Burns.

The song is the title track of the five-track EP, which includes the already popular THE BADDEST, as well as three other songs entitled I’LL SHOW YOU, VILLAINS, and DRUM GO DUM.

There was also an also aftershow livestream following the premiere of the song on TikTok, starting at 5 minutes after the song dropped, where the band are teasing behind the scenes treats and interviews.

Seraphine’s K/DA debut

This song, however, has a difference: it’s the first K/DA track to feature LoL’s newest pop princess, Seraphine.

While the mysterious artist Seraphine has been heavily active on Spotify, releasing covers of KDA’s POP/STARS and iconic tracks such as t.A.T.u’s ‘All the Things She Said”, we have yet to see her make her mark on stage alongside the other K/DA artists.

It’ll be exciting to see how Seraphine continues to fit into the already establish foursome of Ahri, Akali, Evelynn and Kai’sa, especially considering the vast differences in each artist’s vocal styles. Seraphine’s music has been much softer with an acoustic focus – entirely different from K/DA’s, yet she’s proven that she can adapt to be exactly what K/DA needs.

Will K/DA perform MORE at the World Finals?

It’s safe to assume that K/DA are lined up for the World Finals performance, something that their whirlwind tour around Shanghai.

Either way, it’s exciting to watch the band grow the closer they get to the finals, and LoL fans can’t wait to play them in game and get to know them even better.