 Seraphine set to shift to mid lane as Riot rushes out League of Legends patch 10.23 buffs - Dexerto
Logo
League of Legends

Riot aims to shift Seraphine into mid lane with League patch 10.23 buffs

Published: 4/Nov/2020 2:52

by Isaac McIntyre
Seraphine selfie in front of in-game League of Legends model.
Riot Games

Share

Seraphine

Riot Games are already buffing Seraphine and three of her abilities in LoL patch 10.23, after the Starry-Eyed Songstress’ early win rates didn’t quite hit the mark the League of Legends devs were aiming for after her Season 10 release.

It’s become a bit of a ritual for Riot to buff new League of Legends champions a week after release. In patch 10.23 too, this seems to be no different ⁠— just six days after her Summoner’s Rift debut, Seraphine is getting a bundle of buffs.

According to Riot dev Mark ‘Scruffy’ Yetter, these rushed-out patch 10.23 buffs are designed to “shift Seraphine’s primary position into mid lane”. These changes won’t remove support as one of her roles, Scruffy added, but should make both stronger.

KDA All Out Seraphine Rising Star in League of Legends
Riot Games
Riot wants Seraphine to star as a mid laner on Summoner’s Rift.

“We’re pushing the distinction between mid and support Seraphine,” he explained.

“Mid lane Seraphine, who will be a higher level throughout the game, will have better access to scaling damage via her new passive and Q changes. She can now use E more comfortably for wave clear when needed.

“Support Seraphine won’t be able to hit those same damage numbers, but will still be able to lean on E-max to provide consistent crowd-control for her team.”

Seraphine misses mark in mid lane

Right now, Seraphine boasts a horrible 46.68% win rate in mid lane, despite her hefty 2.72% pick rate. This is well below her 48.65% win rate in support which, according to League stats website Lolalytics, is coming from a mammoth 11.42% play rate.

To combat this, Riot is shipping four changes for Seraphine in patch 10.23. These include tweaks to her base mana regeneration, and three buffs for her abilities.

seraphine from league of legends
Riot Games
Seraphine boasts a strong support win rate, but has been struggling in mid.

Riot tunes Seraphine’s mana, Q, E, and passive

The mana regen change is a small one; Seraphine’s base regen is being shifted from 10 down slightly, to 8. This should punish the Starry-Eyed Songstress slightly if she spams out her three core abilities, and lessen her “powerful” early game.

Seraphine’s passive, ‘Stage Presence,’ will also be balanced around mid lane slightly. From LoL patch 10.23, the musical mage will have a wider range of ability power at levels 1, 6, 11, and 16. Her High Note damage has been increased slightly.

Finally, Beat Drop will now deal 100% damage to minions at all ranks. Seraphine’s E will also dish out less damage to champion, down to 140, from 160, at rank 5.

These planned mid lane Seraphine buffs will be pushed live in a League patch 10.23 mini-update soon. Expect a small download next time you fire up LoL. The update should also include some early 10.23 bug hotfixes.

Seraphine League patch 10.23 changes

  • Base mana regeneration 10 ⇒ 8.
  • Stage Presence (P) note ratio 7.5% ability power ⇒ 6/7/8/9% ability power (levels 1/6/11/16).
  • High Note (Q) damage 55/65/75/85/95 (+55% ability power) ⇒ 55/70/85/100/115 (+40/45/50/55/60% ability power).
  • Beat Drop (E) base damage 60/85/110/135/160 ⇒ 60/80/100/120/140, damage to minions 60/70/80/90/100% ⇒ 100%.
Fortnite

Epic responds to Fortnite glitch making it impossible to run players over

Published: 4/Nov/2020 2:20

by Andrew Amos
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 4

Cars in Fortnite aren’t just for getting around the island ⁠— they can be weapons themselves. However, a new glitch has either turned players into unstoppable beasts or cars into bounce pads, as players have noted they can’t run others over.

Cars have been a godsend to Fortnite players. They have been a huge addition to getting across the map, especially as the tides fell and revealed more of the island.

However, they can also be as lethal as the weapons players loot. One hit from a car should be enough to kill any straggling player. A new bug though is making players bounce right off the bumper though, making it impossible to run them over.

Reddit user gentlecat2210 showcased the bug in action. Rocking the Gold skin for Groot ⁠— which they claim is the reason behind the bug ⁠— they tried to run a player over with their truck. However, instead of squashing the player, they bounced right off.

They were visibly confused as to what happened, turning around for round two before the clip cuts. The player lived miraculously, which ended up being a missed elimination for gentlecat and their squad.

The problem extends well beyond just being innocuous though. There are often weekly challenges that involve running over players with vehicles, whether it be with a car, boat, or even helicopter.

Not being able to do that means players could miss out on crucial experience. Thankfully, the Week 10 challenges don’t include one of those missions, but if it appears in a future set, there could be trouble.

Epic didn’t necessarily reply to gentlecat’s post on Reddit. However, they’re aware of the problem, as they’ve listed it on their Trello board.

Fortnite car gameplay
Epic Games
They might go fast, but cars aren’t hitting too hard in Fortnite right now.

Epic’s description of the bug states “cars do not consistently damage objects or players upon impact,” which means they’ve managed to limit the scope to just one vehicle. However, they’re still investigating the issue.

It’s likely a fix could come with the next patch, v14.60, which is set to be the last update of Fortnite Season 4. However, keep your eyes peeled in case it comes early ⁠— or if the bug is even bigger than it seems.