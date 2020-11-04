Seraphine set to shift to mid lane as Riot rushes out League of Legends patch 10.23 buffs - Dexerto

Riot Games are already buffing Seraphine and three of her abilities in LoL patch 10.23, after the Starry-Eyed Songstress’ early win rates didn’t quite hit the mark the League of Legends devs were aiming for after her Season 10 release.

It’s become a bit of a ritual for Riot to buff new League of Legends champions a week after release. In patch 10.23 too, this seems to be no different ⁠— just six days after her Summoner’s Rift debut, Seraphine is getting a bundle of buffs.

According to Riot dev Mark ‘Scruffy’ Yetter, these rushed-out patch 10.23 buffs are designed to “shift Seraphine’s primary position into mid lane”. These changes won’t remove support as one of her roles, Scruffy added, but should make both stronger.

“We’re pushing the distinction between mid and support Seraphine,” he explained.

“Mid lane Seraphine, who will be a higher level throughout the game, will have better access to scaling damage via her new passive and Q changes. She can now use E more comfortably for wave clear when needed.

“Support Seraphine won’t be able to hit those same damage numbers, but will still be able to lean on E-max to provide consistent crowd-control for her team.”

Seraphine misses mark in mid lane

Right now, Seraphine boasts a horrible 46.68% win rate in mid lane, despite her hefty 2.72% pick rate. This is well below her 48.65% win rate in support which, according to League stats website Lolalytics, is coming from a mammoth 11.42% play rate.

Read more: Clues suggest Ruined King will be next League jungler

To combat this, Riot is shipping four changes for Seraphine in patch 10.23. These include tweaks to her base mana regeneration, and three buffs for her abilities.

Riot tunes Seraphine’s mana, Q, E, and passive

The mana regen change is a small one; Seraphine’s base regen is being shifted from 10 down slightly, to 8. This should punish the Starry-Eyed Songstress slightly if she spams out her three core abilities, and lessen her “powerful” early game.

Seraphine’s passive, ‘Stage Presence,’ will also be balanced around mid lane slightly. From LoL patch 10.23, the musical mage will have a wider range of ability power at levels 1, 6, 11, and 16. Her High Note damage has been increased slightly.

Finally, Beat Drop will now deal 100% damage to minions at all ranks. Seraphine’s E will also dish out less damage to champion, down to 140, from 160, at rank 5.

First patch is showing us that Seraphine has been skewed towards Support more than intended so we're adding adjustments to 10.23 to shift her primary position to Mid. Support is quite good right now, so these shouldn't remove the position, just bring it to a reasonable state. pic.twitter.com/22UiHQN3ML — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) November 3, 2020

These planned mid lane Seraphine buffs will be pushed live in a League patch 10.23 mini-update soon. Expect a small download next time you fire up LoL. The update should also include some early 10.23 bug hotfixes.

Seraphine League patch 10.23 changes