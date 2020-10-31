 DAMWON win LoL Worlds 2020 over Suning: Full results & final placements - Dexerto
LoL Worlds 2020

DAMWON win LoL Worlds 2020 over Suning: Full results & final placements

Published: 31/Oct/2020 14:29 Updated: 31/Oct/2020 14:44

by Daniel Cleary
Damwon lifting trophy
Riot Games

damwon gaming Worlds 2020

After a month of competitive action, the 2020 League of Legends World Championship has finally wrapped up, with DAMWON Gaming defeating Suning 3-1 in the grand final.

The World Championship is the most prestigious event in the League of Legends competitive season and it gathers the best teams from each region to battle it out, in hopes of lifting the Summoner’s Cup.

After an action-packed Worlds playoffs stage, filled with plenty of entertaining matches and upsets, DAMWON Gaming and Suning were left as the final teams remaining and were scheduled to clash on October 31.

Damwon gaming at press conference
Riot Games
DAMWON Gaming was one of the tournament favorites coming into Worlds 2020.

Worlds 2020 Grand Finals recap

While the Korean roster of Damwon Gaming was considered one of the favorites throughout the entire tournament, Suning Gaming has been shocking everyone during Worlds 2020 defeating the likes of Top Esports, JDG, and G2 Esports in their impressive dark horse run.

Both teams came into the grand finals with a bang and the first map was nail-bitingly close up until the final moments. DAMWON managed to secure themselves a 22-minute Infernal Soul but Suning did not go down without a fight, dragging the game out until the LCK representative eventually picked up a clutch teamfight win to close it out.

Map 2 of the finals also delivered some insane highlight moments, such as SofM locking in a Rengar in the jungle and Bin picking up the first-ever Pentakill in a Worlds’ final, with Suning equalizing the series at 1-1.

There was little between the two teams in the final international series of the year but DAMWON’s teamfighting prowess ultimately proved too much for the LPL’s third seed, winning crucial fights around the neutral objectives in Game 3 and 4, to clinch the World Championship.

After years of Korean teams failing to qualify for the Worlds finals, DAMWON Gaming will now cement themselves in Worlds history and will bring the Summoner’s Cup back to the LCK.

Worlds 2020 Playoff results

Quarterfinals Day 1: Thursday, Oct. 15

Match PST EST BST Local
DAMWON 3-0 DRX 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM

Quarterfinals Day 2: Friday, Oct. 16

Match PST EST BST Local
Suning 3-1 Gaming 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM

Quarterfinals Day 3: Saturday, Oct. 17

Match PST EST BST Local
Fnatic 2-3 Top Esports 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM

Quarterfinals Day 4: Sunday, Oct. 18

Match PST EST BST Local
G2 Esports 3-0 Gen.G 3 AM 6 AM 11 PM 6 PM

Semifinals Day 1: Saturday, Oct. 24

Match PST EST BST Local
G2 Esports 1-3 DAMWON 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM

Semifinals Day 2: Sunday, Oct. 25

Match PST EST GMT Local
Suning 3-1 Top Esports 3 AM 6 AM 10 AM 6 PM

Grand Final: Saturday, Oct. 31

Match PST EST GMT Local
DAMWON 3-1 Suning 3 AM 6 AM 10 AM 6 PM

Twenty-two of the top teams made their way to Shanghai to compete in the final League of Legends event of the year but this time around there were plenty of unexpected results.

With the likes of Europe’s fourth seed MAD Lions dropping out in the play-in stage and tournament favorites Top Esports also being knocked by Suning, Worlds 2020 has had some shock performances which are reflected in the final placements.

You can find the full placements for Worlds 2020 below.

Worlds 2020 final placements

Place Team Roster
1 DAMWON Gaming Nuguri, Canyon, ShowMaker, Ghost, Beryl
2 Suning Bin, SofM, Angel, huanfeng, SwordArt
3/4 Top Esports 369, Karsa, Knight, JackeyLove, Yuyanjia
3/4 G2 Esports Wunder, Jankos, Caps, Perkz, Mikyx
5/8 DRX Doran, Pyosik, Chovy, Deft, Keria
5/8 JD Gaming Zoom, Kanavi, Yagao, LoKen, LvMao
5/8 Fnatic Bwipo, Selfmade, Nemesis, Rekkles, Hylissang
5/8 Gen.G Rascal, Clid, Bdd, Ruler, Life
9/12 Team Liquid Impact, Broxah, Jensen, Tactical, CoreJJ
9/12 PSG Talon Hanabi, River, Tank, Unified, Kaiwing
9/12 LGD Gaming Langx, Peanut, Xiye, Kramer, Mark
9/12 FlyQuest Solo, Santorin, PowerofEvil, Wildturtle, Ignar
13/16 Machi PK, Gemini, M1ssion, Bruce, Koala
13/16 Rogue Finn, Inspired, Larssen, Hans Sama, Vander
13/16 TSM Broken Blade, Spica, Bjergsen, Doublelift, Biofrost
13/16 Unicorns of Love BOSS, AHaHaCiK, Nomanz, Gadget, SaNTaS
17/18 Legacy Topoon, Babip, Tally, Raes, Isles
17/18 SuperMassive Armut, KaKAO, Bolulu, Zeitnot, SnowFlower
19/20 Rainbow7 Acce, Josedeodo, Aloned, Leza, Shadow
19/20 MAD Lions Orome, Shad0w, Humanoid, Carzzy, Kaiser
21/22 V3 Esports Paz, Bugi, Ace, Archer, Raina
21/22 INTZ Tay, Shini, Envy, MiCaO, RedBert
Call of Duty

Renegades announce new CoD roster ahead of second Challengers season

Published: 31/Oct/2020 14:17 Updated: 31/Oct/2020 14:20

by Joe Craven
Renegades logo next to SHockz and Louqa
Renegades/CDL

Call of Duty League Renegades

Esports organisation Renegades have revealed their Call of Duty roster for the second season of the CDL’s Challengers Series, including players from last year’s Paris Legion roster. 

The switch from the Call of Duty World League to the Call of Duty League represents the greatest shake-up competitive CoD has ever seen. While latter tournaments in the CWL involved an amateur tournament running parallel to the main one, the introduction of Challengers’ Series gives a greater formalisation to competition below the best of the best.

With franchised spots in the CDL costing millions, it’s no surprise that some big name esports organisations have found themselves competing in the Challengers Series. One of these orgs is Renegades, the Detroit-based esports team that has come in and out of competitive CoD in recent years.

Renegades logo against black backrgound
Renegades
Renegades have come and gone from the Call of Duty pro scene in the past.

On October 31, they announced their CoD roster for the upcoming Black Ops Cold War season, which will be the second season of the CDL and its accompanying Challenger Series.

Perhaps the biggest name in the new roster is Luke ‘Louqa’ Rigas, who represented Paris Legion in the CDL last year. It was an up-and-down year for the Paris Legion, who managed a second place finish at the online CDL Week 12 London event.

He is also joined by ex-Paris teammate Conrad ‘Shockz’ Rymarek, who is best known for his five years with Australian organisation Mindfreak from 2014 to 2019.

Rounding off the roster are Lincoln ‘Fighta’ Ferguson and Amer ‘Pred’ Zulbeari, making a fully Australian roster. The nationalities of all players means they will likely compete in the APAC region of the Challengers Series.

While Shockz and Louqa come off the back of mixed fortunes in the CDL, Fighta and Pred both joined Renegades in January of 2020. In the somewhat weaker field of APAC competition, their Renegades roster dominated the region’s Challenger tournaments during the Modern Warfare season.

Replacing half the team with CDL standard pros means it’s likely we’ll see similar domination this year, barring any shock performances from the other APAC teams.