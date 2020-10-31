DAMWON win LoL Worlds 2020 over Suning: Full results & final placements - Dexerto

After a month of competitive action, the 2020 League of Legends World Championship has finally wrapped up, with DAMWON Gaming defeating Suning 3-1 in the grand final.

The World Championship is the most prestigious event in the League of Legends competitive season and it gathers the best teams from each region to battle it out, in hopes of lifting the Summoner’s Cup.

After an action-packed Worlds playoffs stage, filled with plenty of entertaining matches and upsets, DAMWON Gaming and Suning were left as the final teams remaining and were scheduled to clash on October 31.

Worlds 2020 Grand Finals recap

While the Korean roster of Damwon Gaming was considered one of the favorites throughout the entire tournament, Suning Gaming has been shocking everyone during Worlds 2020 defeating the likes of Top Esports, JDG, and G2 Esports in their impressive dark horse run.

Both teams came into the grand finals with a bang and the first map was nail-bitingly close up until the final moments. DAMWON managed to secure themselves a 22-minute Infernal Soul but Suning did not go down without a fight, dragging the game out until the LCK representative eventually picked up a clutch teamfight win to close it out.

Map 2 of the finals also delivered some insane highlight moments, such as SofM locking in a Rengar in the jungle and Bin picking up the first-ever Pentakill in a Worlds’ final, with Suning equalizing the series at 1-1.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There was little between the two teams in the final international series of the year but DAMWON’s teamfighting prowess ultimately proved too much for the LPL’s third seed, winning crucial fights around the neutral objectives in Game 3 and 4, to clinch the World Championship.

After years of Korean teams failing to qualify for the Worlds finals, DAMWON Gaming will now cement themselves in Worlds history and will bring the Summoner’s Cup back to the LCK.

Worlds 2020 Playoff results

Quarterfinals Day 1: Thursday, Oct. 15

Match PST EST BST Local DAMWON 3-0 DRX 4 AM 7 AM 12 PM 7 PM

Quarterfinals Day 2: Friday, Oct. 16

Match PST EST BST Local Suning 3-1 Gaming 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM

Quarterfinals Day 3: Saturday, Oct. 17

Match PST EST BST Local Fnatic 2-3 Top Esports 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM

Quarterfinals Day 4: Sunday, Oct. 18

Match PST EST BST Local G2 Esports 3-0 Gen.G 3 AM 6 AM 11 PM 6 PM

Semifinals Day 1: Saturday, Oct. 24 Match PST EST BST Local G2 Esports 1-3 DAMWON 3 AM 6 AM 11 AM 6 PM Semifinals Day 2: Sunday, Oct. 25 Match PST EST GMT Local Suning 3-1 Top Esports 3 AM 6 AM 10 AM 6 PM Grand Final: Saturday, Oct. 31 Match PST EST GMT Local DAMWON 3-1 Suning 3 AM 6 AM 10 AM 6 PM

Twenty-two of the top teams made their way to Shanghai to compete in the final League of Legends event of the year but this time around there were plenty of unexpected results.

With the likes of Europe’s fourth seed MAD Lions dropping out in the play-in stage and tournament favorites Top Esports also being knocked by Suning, Worlds 2020 has had some shock performances which are reflected in the final placements.

You can find the full placements for Worlds 2020 below.

Worlds 2020 final placements