K/DA confirms collab with K-pop group TWICE on 'ALL OUT' EP - Dexerto

League of Legends pop group K/DA has finally revealed the official roster of artists for their upcoming “ALL OUT” EP and it features massive stars such as TWICE, Madison Beer, (G)-I-DLE, and more.

Following the global success of their debut track “POP/STARS” in 2018, the League of Legends group is now returning with a full EP, after announcing the project alongside the release of their latest hit, “THE BADDEST.”

Advertisement

Since Riot announced the return of the League of Legends pop group, K/DA fans have been patiently waiting to see just who will appear on their upcoming tracks, and, on October 16, they have finally released the official roster and tracklist.

The pop group was initially based around four League of Legends characters, Akali, Ahri, Evelynn, and Kai’Sa. But, Riot revealed they would be featuring even more members, as seen with the new character, Seraphine, and shared plans to add more artists into the mix.

Advertisement

Their latest roster announcement came as a welcome surprise to many K/DA fans as it was revealed that the original cast of Madison Beer, Jaira Burns, and (G)-I-DLE’s SOYEON and MIYEON would all be included.

Read More: League cosplayer blooms like the Desert Rose as PsyOps Samira

However, there were plenty of new collaborations and one of the most exciting ones listed included a track with the incredibly popular Korean girl group TWICE, who will be featured on the upcoming track “I’LL SHOW YOU.”

With TWICE consisting of nine members in total, it is quite likely that they will play a massive role in the upcoming release, alongside fellow artists Bekuk BOOM and Annika Wells.

Advertisement

However, while all of the upcoming songs for the “ALL OUT” EP have now been confirmed, it is still unclear when exactly it will be released, with many expecting it to drop after LoL Worlds 2020 concludes.

You can find the full K/DA ALL OUT tracklist and featured artists below.

K/DA’s “ALL OUT” EP Tracklist