 K/DA confirms collab with K-pop group TWICE on 'ALL OUT' EP - Dexerto
K/DA confirms collab with K-pop group TWICE on ‘ALL OUT’ EP

Published: 16/Oct/2020 15:28

by Daniel Cleary
all out EP kda poster
Riot Games

K/DA

League of Legends pop group K/DA has finally revealed the official roster of artists for their upcoming “ALL OUT” EP and it features massive stars such as TWICE, Madison Beer, (G)-I-DLE, and more.

Following the global success of their debut track “POP/STARS” in 2018, the League of Legends group is now returning with a full EP, after announcing the project alongside the release of their latest hit, “THE BADDEST.”

Since Riot announced the return of the League of Legends pop group, K/DA fans have been patiently waiting to see just who will appear on their upcoming tracks, and, on October 16, they have finally released the official roster and tracklist.

kaisa all out look in league of legends
Riot Games
K/DA is making their return with a new look and plenty of features for their upcoming “ALL OUT” EP.

The pop group was initially based around four League of Legends characters, Akali, Ahri, Evelynn, and Kai’Sa. But, Riot revealed they would be featuring even more members, as seen with the new character, Seraphine, and shared plans to add more artists into the mix.

Their latest roster announcement came as a welcome surprise to many K/DA fans as it was revealed that the original cast of Madison Beer, Jaira Burns, and (G)-I-DLE’s SOYEON and MIYEON would all be included.

However, there were plenty of new collaborations and one of the most exciting ones listed included a track with the incredibly popular Korean girl group TWICE, who will be featured on the upcoming track “I’LL SHOW YOU.”

With TWICE consisting of nine members in total, it is quite likely that they will play a massive role in the upcoming release, alongside fellow artists Bekuk BOOM and Annika Wells.

However, while all of the upcoming songs for the “ALL OUT” EP have now been confirmed, it is still unclear when exactly it will be released, with many expecting it to drop after LoL Worlds 2020 concludes.

You can find the full K/DA ALL OUT tracklist and featured artists below.

K/DA’s “ALL OUT” EP Tracklist

  • THE BADDEST –  Bea Miller, Wolftyla, (G)-I-DLE
  • MORE – Madison Beer, (G)-I-DLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns, Seraphine
  • VILLAIN – Madison Beer, Kim Petras
  • DRUM GO DUM – Aluna, Wolftyla, Bekuh BOOM
  • I’LL SHOW YOU – TWICE, Bekuh BOOM, Annika Wells
TikToker Malu Trevejo claims she will sue mom over alleged stolen money

Published: 16/Oct/2020 14:57 Updated: 16/Oct/2020 14:58

by Alice Hearing
Malu Trevejo TikTok
Instagram: Malu Trevejo

Social media star Malu Trevejo has claimed that she intends to take her own mother to court during an emotionally charged live stream.

Malu is a Cuba-born singer from Florida and has a large following on social media. She has a combined 17 million followers across TikTok and Instagram, and has built a reputation with some for starting drama online; at the end of 2019 she reportedly feuded with reality star turned rapper Bhad Bhabie.

The 18-year-old’s troubles with her parents have become an increasingly worrying issue in recent months. In June, she tearfully told her fans that she had just found out who her real father is. She said that her biological dad is serving 122 years in prison because he “killed people,” “killed police officers” and “stole cars.”

Then in September, she revealed that she had allegedly run away from home. Her reasons for fleeing are both numerous and shocking for supporters: The singer claims that her father is addicted to drugs and her mother is an alcoholic, as told in an Instagram Live directly after a confrontation with her mom over the issue.

Malu Trevejo
Instagram: Malu Trevejo
Fans are increasingly worried about the social media star’s family life

In the most recent update on her incredibly troubling family life, Malu claimed that she will try to take her mom and her mom’s boyfriend to court. Malu released audio of her mom’s boyfriend who alleged he had taken money from her.

In a further post, Malu also accused her mother of crushing Xanax and putting it on her food, adding: “Be grateful if you have parents that aren’t toxic and don’t steal money from you.”

Fans have expressed their concern on Instagram, asking Malu to keep the problems private and deal with authorities if the accusations are true. One user wrote: “She needs to be telling authorities this. This isn’t any of our business.”

Another Instagram user said, “This shouldn’t be online. I don’t pray but I will manifest good vibes towards Malu, because she needs to stop being irrational and just focus on herself.”

As the events unfold on Malu’s social media, fans sincerely hope the situation can be resolved.