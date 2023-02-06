Riot disables League ranked play after critical bug deletes Patch 13.1B on live servers

League of Legends Patch 13.1B has been rolled back after Riot found a critical bug within the game, forcing the disabling of ranked queues.

Riot’s most recent patch for League of Legends has been fantastic, with massive buffs to ADCs, fighter item changes, and the destruction of Yuumi. Patch 13.1B has easily been one of the best times to be playing the MOBA in recent history.

Unfortunately, only 2 weeks after the release of the patch, it appears that a critical bug has been found, causing Riot to roll back the update, whilst also disabling all ranked queues in the process.

This means that all of the changes made throughout Patch 13.1B have completely vanished from the game. From the buffs, nerfs, and changes, everything that was Patch 13.1B has disappeared without a trace from the live servers.

Riot has stated that they’re currently working on a fix for the bug, and in the meantime are only using the rollback as a temporary fix whilst working on solving the issue.

They’ve also disabled all ranked queues for the flagship MOBA, which has prevented players from being able to hop back on that grind.

It appears that League players however weren’t too surprised with the patch being suddenly removed, as it’s something they’ve grown accustomed to.

League YouTuber Vandiril originally reported the strange occurrence on their video earlier today, and players took to the comments to roast Riot, claiming that this was “nothing they couldn’t expect from Riot” and called it a “certified Riot Moment”.

Riot has expected that this bug will be resolved in the next few hours, and the older Patch 13.1 will be available for players to play in the meanwhile. This means Yuumi mains can rejoice, as their champion has been resurrected from the dead, at least for a few more hours.

Riot has yet to share what the game-breaking bug of Patch 13.1B is, but if they’ve had to roll back the entirety of the current patch, it must’ve been something huge.