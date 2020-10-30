 Seraphine is already being changed in League patch 10.22 after fan backlash - Dexerto
League of Legends

Riot is already changing Seraphine after League of Legends fan backlash

Published: 30/Oct/2020 4:55

by Isaac McIntyre
Riot Games

Seraphine

New League of Legends champion Seraphine is already set for a mini-rework just days after officially landing on Summoner’s Rift in patch 10.22, following weeks of fan backlash over her character design and Runeterra backstory.

Seraphine marks an interesting point in League of Legends history. The newest champion to join the roster, the Starry-Eyed Songstress, was teased for nearly half a year ahead of her LoL patch 10.22 release. Her impending debut certainly hasn’t been a secret.

In preparation for their new poster star, Riot Games rolled out a Twitter account pretending to be the singer, added her to virtual K-pop group K/DA, and slowly drip-fed news about LoL’s newest arrival. It was a huge teaser run, all things considered.

The biggest twist, however, is how poorly the enchanter’s Season 10 debut has actually gone down. Many League fans have dubbed her a “marketing ploy” come to life, while a whole part of the fandom has ‘canceled’ her for her backstory.

Seraphine in League of Legends
Riot Games
New League of Legends champion Seraphine has had a bumpy debut, to say the least.

This backlash, which continues to bubble over on Reddit, Twitter, and across social media, has forced Riot’s hand; the Starry-Eyed Songstress is getting changes after her patch 10.22 release, Riot founder Marc “Tryndamere” Merrill confirmed.

So why was Seraphine getting ‘canceled’ by the League fandom?

Well, Seraphine originally had a slice of her lore dedicated to using Brackern crystals. This was an issue, League fans said, due to the fact that other champions in the game are made of the same mineral ⁠— effectively, she was ‘harvesting’ them.

The League of Legends founder has now responded to the backlash, confirming Riot Games was already looking to change her lore. He wrote, “Yeah, that wasn’t cool. It was supposed to have been removed from the IP. It will be fixed.”

On Oct. 29, the new Seraphine backstory was released. Jeevun Sidhu confirmed on Twitter they had tweaked her slightly: “Our player base is aware Hextech crystals are based on the Brackern race, but Seraphine isn’t! She’s still doing her best.”

He continued, “She has not yet discovered the origin of the entity she has made a connection with.”

“She absolutely would do her best to give the Brackern a voice if she knew what she was dealing with. Hopefully, this is a story we get to expand upon one day.”

It’s not a total backstory overhaul like some League fans were calling for, but at least it’s something. Now, Seraphine has a storyline she can follow into Season 11 and beyond, that might see her become more than just a “marketing ploy.” 

On the Rift, the Starry-Eyed Songstress is enjoying a strong start in League patch 10.22. Want to get up to speed with the mage? Catch up on all things Seraphine in our champion guide, which covers builds, runes, and more.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 30/Oct/2020 0:46

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality 2 – 1 Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG 2 – 1 FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final Vitality vs BIG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 Complexity vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm