League of Legends patch 10.22 notes: Seraphine, K/DA skins, Samira nerfs - Dexerto

Riot Games has now confirmed League of Legends Patch 10.22 will indeed be arriving on schedule, and we’ve got all the patch notes, balance changes, and more for LoL fans to dig through ahead of the new Oct. 28 update.

League champion 151, musical sorceress Seraphine, is set to finally arrive this patch, and she’s bringing a set of new K/DA “ALL OUT” skins with her too well; Ahri, Akali, Kai’Sa, and Evelynn will all be getting new K-pop variants this time around.

Annie is also under the microscope in patch 10.22, and will be handed a mini-rework, while new ADC terror Samira will be hit with new nerfs ⁠— here’s all the early details on League of Legends patch 10.22, starting with release times.

When is League of Legends Patch 10.22 coming?

The next League of Legends update is expected to be rolled out on Wednesday, October 28. It will begin in Oceania at 8am AEST (3pm Tuesday PT), and will be rolled out in all regions at 8am from there.

Players can expect a few hours of downtime. Matchmaking and access to the LoL servers will be disabled around three hours before the patch is deployed. This will be around 5am PT on Oct. 28 for US players, and 5am GMT for EU players.

League of Legends patch 10.22 early notes

Seraphine makes her League of Legends debut

League of Legends champion 151, Seraphine, will finally be arriving on Summoner’s Rift in patch 10.22, after months of teasers and even a virtual account being created on Twitter and social media to promote the Starry-Eyed Songstress.

Seraphine — who has copped some flack ahead of her release for being a little to close to old champion Sona — is a healing mage.

Instead of outright announcing Seraphine as a League of Legends champion, Riot has been cryptically dancing around the question.

In the September 24 Champion Roadmap, they announced that “when Piltover and Zaun’s new rising star finally hits the promenade, she might convert you into an instant mega-fan,” which all but confirmed her release.

Her passive allows her to build-up “notes” to deal more damage. Seraphine’s Q, High Note, is a simple damage spell, while Surround Sound (W), heals. Her stun is “Beat Drop,” which can be used with E. Her ultimate, Encore, is a combination of all three.

Get caught up on her builds, runes, and strategies in our Seraphine guide.

Annie gets mini-rework in LoL patch 10.22

Annie, one of the original characters in League of Legends, is the headlining champion for Patch 10.22, outside Seraphine of course. The Dark Child is finally getting a mini-rework that Riot hopes will boost her support playstyle slightly.

The main change comes for her E ability, Molten Shield. The mana cost is spiking slightly for her defensive spell (40, up from 20), but the trade-off is she can now give the shield to one of her allies, similar to Morgana’s iconic Black Shield.

The new Molten Shield reflects magic damage (20/30/40/50/60) and grants 30-60% movement speed over a 1.5 seconds decay following the cast.

K/DA go “ALL OUT” with new patch 10.22 skins

The latest K/DA skin line, “ALL OUT,” is set to arrive in LoL Patch 10.22. All five members of K/DA ⁠— Ahri, Akali, Evelynn, Kai’Sa, and newcomer Seraphine — will be getting skins. Seraphine will be getting an Ultimate version of her skin.

Kai’Sa is also lucky enough to get her own special variant. The ADC champion will have a “Prestige” edition alongside her normal ALL OUT skin option.

All of the new ALL OUT skins will be available for at least 1350 RP next patch. Seraphine’s Ultimate skin will cost 3250 RP, while Kai’Sa’s K/DA Prestige skin will cost 2000 event tokens. All six skins are already being tested on the PBE.

Here’s the full League patch 10.22 notes, courtesy of S@20. The Oct. 28 patch notes will be updated with official changes when Riot Games releases them as OCE servers begin patching at 11am PT.

League of Legends Patch 10.22: all buffs & changes

Champions

Annie

E damage reduction ⇒ 40-240 (+40% ability power) shield for three seconds, mana cost 20 ⇒ 40. Shield can now be cast on self or ally within 800 range.

Ashe

W fires 9 ⇒ 7-11 arrows (by rank).

Brand

Passive explosion damage 12-16% (1.5% per 100 ability power) ⇒ 10-14% (2% per 100 ability power).

E [new] always spread to nearby enemies, spread range lowered from 375 ⇒ 300, blaze effect doubles spread range to 600.

R ultimate can now bounce to Brand.

Jinx

E traps deal full damage immediately instead of over 1.5 seconds.

Karthus

Q damage 50-130 ⇒ 45-125.

LeBlanc

E mana cost 70 ⇒ 50, base damage 40-120 ⇒ 50-130, delayed damage 70-230 ⇒ 80-240.

Lulu

Q damage 80-260 ⇒ 80-220.

Nasus

R bonus resists 15-55 ⇒ 40-70, no longer gains 1-3 resistance per second.

Samira

Base attack damage 59 ⇒ 57.

Base armor 28 ⇒ 26.

Xayah

Attack speed per level 3.3% ⇒ 3.9%.

Zed