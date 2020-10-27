 League of Legends patch 10.22 notes: Seraphine, K/DA skins, Samira nerfs - Dexerto
Logo
League of Legends

League of Legends patch 10.22 notes: Seraphine, K/DA skins, Samira nerfs

Published: 27/Oct/2020 6:57

by Isaac McIntyre
Riot Games

Share

LoL Patch

Riot Games has now confirmed League of Legends Patch 10.22 will indeed be arriving on schedule, and we’ve got all the patch notes, balance changes, and more for LoL fans to dig through ahead of the new Oct. 28 update.

League champion 151, musical sorceress Seraphine, is set to finally arrive this patch, and she’s bringing a set of new K/DA “ALL OUT” skins with her too well; Ahri, Akali, Kai’Sa, and Evelynn will all be getting new K-pop variants this time around.

Annie is also under the microscope in patch 10.22, and will be handed a mini-rework, while new ADC terror Samira will be hit with new nerfs ⁠— here’s all the early details on League of Legends patch 10.22, starting with release times.

When is League of Legends Patch 10.22 coming?

The next League of Legends update is expected to be rolled out on Wednesday, October 28. It will begin in Oceania at 8am AEST (3pm Tuesday PT), and will be rolled out in all regions at 8am from there.

Players can expect a few hours of downtime. Matchmaking and access to the LoL servers will be disabled around three hours before the patch is deployed. This will be around 5am PT on Oct. 28 for US players, and 5am GMT for EU players.

K/DA is taking over in League of Legends patch 10.22.
Riot Games
K/DA is taking over in patch 10.22.

League of Legends patch 10.22 early notes

Seraphine makes her League of Legends debut

League of Legends champion 151, Seraphine, will finally be arriving on Summoner’s Rift in patch 10.22, after months of teasers and even a virtual account being created on Twitter and social media to promote the Starry-Eyed Songstress.

Seraphine — who has copped some flack ahead of her release for being a little to close to old champion Sona — is a healing mage.

Instead of outright announcing Seraphine as a League of Legends champion, Riot has been cryptically dancing around the question.

In the September 24 Champion Roadmap, they announced that “when Piltover and Zaun’s new rising star finally hits the promenade, she might convert you into an instant mega-fan,” which all but confirmed her release.

Her passive allows her to build-up “notes” to deal more damage. Seraphine’s Q, High Note, is a simple damage spell, while Surround Sound (W), heals. Her stun is “Beat Drop,” which can be used with E. Her ultimate, Encore, is a combination of all three.

Get caught up on her builds, runes, and strategies in our Seraphine guide.

KDA All Out Seraphine Rising Star in League of Legends
Riot Games
Seraphine will make her Summoner’s Rift debut in League of Legends patch 10.22.

Annie gets mini-rework in LoL patch 10.22

Annie, one of the original characters in League of Legends, is the headlining champion for Patch 10.22, outside Seraphine of course. The Dark Child is finally getting a mini-rework that Riot hopes will boost her support playstyle slightly.

The main change comes for her E ability, Molten Shield. The mana cost is spiking slightly for her defensive spell (40, up from 20), but the trade-off is she can now give the shield to one of her allies, similar to Morgana’s iconic Black Shield.

The new Molten Shield reflects magic damage (20/30/40/50/60) and grants 30-60% movement speed over a 1.5 seconds decay following the cast.

Annie has finally come under the microscope ahead of the Oct. 28 update.
Riot Games
Annie has finally come under the microscope in LoL’s Oct. 28 update.

K/DA go “ALL OUT” with new patch 10.22 skins

The latest K/DA skin line, “ALL OUT,” is set to arrive in LoL Patch 10.22. All five members of K/DA ⁠— Ahri, Akali, Evelynn, Kai’Sa, and newcomer Seraphine — will be getting skins. Seraphine will be getting an Ultimate version of her skin.

Kai’Sa is also lucky enough to get her own special variant. The ADC champion will have a “Prestige” edition alongside her normal ALL OUT skin option.

All of the new ALL OUT skins will be available for at least 1350 RP next patch. Seraphine’s Ultimate skin will cost 3250 RP, while Kai’Sa’s K/DA Prestige skin will cost 2000 event tokens. All six skins are already being tested on the PBE.

Here’s the full League patch 10.22 notes, courtesy of S@20. The Oct. 28 patch notes will be updated with official changes when Riot Games releases them as OCE servers begin patching at 11am PT.

League of Legends Patch 10.22: all buffs & changes

Champions

Annie

  • E damage reduction ⇒ 40-240 (+40% ability power) shield for three seconds, mana cost 20 ⇒ 40. Shield can now be cast on self or ally within 800 range.

Ashe

  • W fires 9 ⇒ 7-11 arrows (by rank).

Brand

  • Passive explosion damage 12-16% (1.5% per 100 ability power) ⇒ 10-14% (2% per 100 ability power).
  • E [new] always spread to nearby enemies, spread range lowered from 375 ⇒ 300, blaze effect doubles spread range to 600.
  • R ultimate can now bounce to Brand.

Jinx

  • E traps deal full damage immediately instead of over 1.5 seconds.

Karthus

  • Q damage 50-130 ⇒ 45-125.

LeBlanc

  • E mana cost 70 ⇒ 50, base damage 40-120 ⇒ 50-130, delayed damage 70-230 ⇒ 80-240.

Lulu

  • Q damage 80-260 ⇒ 80-220.

Nasus

  • R bonus resists 15-55 ⇒ 40-70, no longer gains 1-3 resistance per second.

Samira

  • Base attack damage 59 ⇒ 57.
  • Base armor 28 ⇒ 26.

Xayah

  • Attack speed per level 3.3% ⇒ 3.9%.

Zed

  • E damage 70-170 ⇒ 70-150.
League of Legends

TFT Patch 10.22: early notes, release timing, more

Published: 27/Oct/2020 6:17

by Andrew Amos
Lissandra and Ahri in TFT Fates
Riot Games

Share

Teamfight Tactics

TFT Patch 10.22 is locked and loaded! With Warwick out of the picture, Riot have got their sights set on TFT’s next big nemesis ⁠— Ahri. On top of that, Dazzler is getting a rework, and some five-costs are undergoing big changes.

Well, TFT Patch 10.21 was certainly exciting. Statikk Shiv-Warwick wasn’t the most fun thing to play against, and was swiftly nerfed in the B-Patch.

However, with the wolf gone, there’s still some other problems. Akali and Ahri are still terrorizing the meta, and others like Dazzler are lagging behind. TFT Patch 10.22 looks to fix all these issues and more, so let’s jump right in.

When is TFT Patch 10.22 being released?

TFT Patch 10.22 is dropping at the same time as League Patch 10.22 on October 28. The servers will go down for maintenance at around 5am local time (depending on server location), before coming back up three hours later at around 8am.

Be sure to get your last games in on Patch 10.22 in the wee-hours of Wednesday morning, as matchmaking will likely be disabled at around 3am.

Dazzler rework, Ahri nerfs headline TFT Patch 10.22

There are two major points of TFT Patch 10.22 ⁠— Dazzler is getting reworked, and Ahri is getting nerfed yet again.

On Dazzler, the trait is having its values swapped. Instead of each tier increasing the duration of the debuff, it will now increase the amount of attack damage reduced. At Dazzler 2, enemy AD will be cut by 50% for eight seconds. Dazzler 4 will cull a whopping 80%.

Ahri is also being targeted. The four-cost Spirit Mage reigns supreme as one of TFT’s best units, if not the best unit. Her Spirit Bomb is a whole-map nuke with the right items. However, Riot are looking at making it less so in TFT Patch 10.22 by cutting her damage.

Morgana in League of Legends
Riot Games
Morgana is also receiving additional buffs on top of the Dazzler rework.

Riot targets five-costs Sett, Ezreal, Lee Sin, Lillia

Riot are also looking at cracking down on five-costs. With the Chosen mechanic and the way the set is laid out, splashing in five-costs late is always a fine play. They are ultra powerful, even at one-star, compared to the other units.

Kayn, Lillia, and Lee Sin are all set to receive some nerfs. Lee Sin’s stun will be halved at one and two-star, Kayn’s Shadow Assassin damage is being culled, and Lillia’s two and three-star sleep damage is being nerfed too.

Sett, on the other hand, is receiving a buff. His earlier mana nerfs hit him too hard, and as such, Riot are compensating for it with a bit more damage on his slams.

Sett in TFT
Riot Games
Sett is getting a compensation buff after TFT Patch 10.20 hit him hard.

Outside of the aforementioned, Vayne, Vi, Evelynn, and Nunu are all set for buffs. Akali is getting yet another nerf, as well as Ninja and Sharpshooter. Lissandra is also expected to be changed.

We’ve got the full TFT Patch 10.22 notes below, courtesy of Mortdog’s Patch Rundown. We will update these once the official notes are released.

TFT Patch 10.22 early notes

Champions

Tier 1

Vayne

  • Ability bonus true damage increased from 40/75/125 to 50/90/140

Tier 2

Vi

  • Ability damage increased from 250/400/600 to 250/400/800
  • Ability armor reduction duration increased from 6s to 8s

Tier 3

Nunu & Willump

  • Ability damage increased from 450/650/1300 to 450/650/1800

Evelynn

  • Ability damage increased from 350/500/900 to 350/500/1400

Tier 4

Morgana

  • Ability damage increased from 250/400/2000 to 325/525/2000

Tier 5

Kayn

  • Shadow assassin ability damage lowered from 65% to 50%

Lee Sin

  • Ability stun duration lowered from 3/4/10 to 1.5/2/10

Lillia

  • Ability break sleep damage lowered from 500/750/1000 to 500/500/500

Sett

  • Ability primary damage increased from 35/45/400% to 40/60/400%

Traits

Dazzler

Effect changed: Dazzler’s spells reduce the attack damage of enemies hit for 8 seconds.

  • 2 units: 50% Attack Damage reduction
  • 4 units: 80% Attack Damage reduction

Divine

  • 4 unit duration lowered from 7s to 6s
  • 6 unit duration lowered from 10s to 9s
  • 8 unit duration lowered from 14s to 13s

Ninja

  • 4 unit AD lowered from 150 to 140
  • 4 unit Spell Power lowered from 150% to 140%

Sharpshooter

  • 2 unit reduced damage lowered from 65% to 55%
  • 6 unit reduced damage increased from 35% to 45%