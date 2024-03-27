LoL’s recent changes are bringing champions back to their original role

League of Legends’ recent and upcoming balance changes are bringing champions back to their original roles.

The most recent balance changes to League of Legends are seeing several champions shift back to their originally designated roles. Many champions like Camille, Karma, and Rell have been targetted for various buffs and nerfs which will almost certainly see them being pushed back to their respective roles.

These champions had all been pushed out of their original roles recently thanks to their synergy with items, recent map changes, and more. Because of this, players discovered new ways to pilot the characters as off-meta picks, as they aren’t exactly viable in their main role.

Article continues after ad

However, Riot is putting a stop to this thanks to recent changes, which should see the champions return to their former roles.

Patch 14.7 has shown that Camille, Karma, and Rell will be receiving changes that will push them back to their original role.

Article continues after ad

Camille

Camille is having the base damage of her Hookshot nerfed, which she was abusing with Hail of Blades to be an aggressive engage support. This plus the nerfs to Bloodsong and buffs to her Precision Protocol should allow the top laner to return home, after struggling with the Season 14 map changes.

Karma

Karma has shot up as one of the most painful champions to play against in Season 14. With the introduction of the item Malignance, Karma is able to spam out Ult Qs off cooldown dealing ridiculous levels of damage. Riot has since toned down the champion’s oppressiveness and is now buffing her ultimate shield so that it spreads to nearby allies better, bringing her back to her supportive roots.

Article continues after ad

Rell

Rell’s all-in playstyle meant her success as a support was often limited. If she failed her engage she was heavily punished and could easily lose her lane because of it. Riot then pushed her toward the jungle, which made her a staple pick in pro play. Now the devs have decided to take her away from the role, completely removing her damage to monsters and giving her a buff to her magic resistance.