Rammus next in line for League of Legends rework in Season 11 - Dexerto

While Dr. Mundo is getting a big VGU, Riot are looking at revamping other champions in League Season 11 to bring them back to modernity. Next on their list: Rammus, with the jungler set to get a new set of wheels in 2021.

Among all the new champion releases, including Viego, Riot are brushing up on some of League of Legends’ most outdated designs in 2021.

The item rework has left a lot of old champions even further in the lurch. There’s a fair few Riot has their eyes on, but there’s one at the top of the list: Rammus. The Armadillo is expected to get a mini rework in the coming weeks, and there’s a precedent for the changes.

Rammus’ new Wild Rift design could come to League of Legends

There weren’t many details revealed of Rammus’ rework in the League Season 11 livestream ⁠— at least for the PC game. However, on mobile for Wild Rift, there was maybe a hint of what’s to come.

Segment begins at 2:34

With Rammus’ arrival to the mobile MOBA coming shortly, Riot have revamped him to make him more enjoyable to play with dual stick controls. This includes changing his passive to a “roll” giving him bonus movement speed out of combat, and a new ultimate named “Soaring Slam.”

Rammus’ Wild Rift ultimate gives the Armadillo some hang time, before slamming back into the ground and creating tremors. This more mobile engage opportunity could bring the tank back into the meta ⁠— at least on mobile.

More details about the Rammus rework are coming in a dev blog in mid-January, lead gameplay designer Mark ‘Scruffy’ Yetter affirmed players.

Rammus is getting some OK upgrades in Wild Rift, but we didn’t forget about him either. We’ve got a small rework coming soon, full details in a dev blog next week! — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) January 8, 2021

Dr Mundo, Tahm Kench reworks also slated for Season 11

The announcement of Rammus’ update comes after Yetter outlined Riot’s plans to “spin up more small champion reworks for later patches” after patch 11.2 goes live on January 21.

Read More: Tahm Kench rework coming in League Season 11

Riot has outlined their plans to give Tahm Kench a rework sometime in 2021. They’re testing swapping his ultimate with his Devour W, as well as a host of other changes to make the River King a bit easier to balance.

Dr. Mundo’s full VGU is also on its way, expected by the middle of the year. There is also a VGU poll live featuring Skarner, Quinn, Nocturne, Shyvana, and Udyr, giving players another chance to choose the next major update.