Rammus next in line for League of Legends rework in Season 11 - Dexerto

Rammus next in line for League of Legends rework in Season 11

Published: 9/Jan/2021 3:22

by Andrew Amos
While Dr. Mundo is getting a big VGU, Riot are looking at revamping other champions in League Season 11 to bring them back to modernity. Next on their list: Rammus, with the jungler set to get a new set of wheels in 2021.

Among all the new champion releases, including Viego, Riot are brushing up on some of League of Legends’ most outdated designs in 2021.

The item rework has left a lot of old champions even further in the lurch. There’s a fair few Riot has their eyes on, but there’s one at the top of the list: Rammus. The Armadillo is expected to get a mini rework in the coming weeks, and there’s a precedent for the changes.

Rammus’ new Wild Rift design could come to League of Legends

There weren’t many details revealed of Rammus’ rework in the League Season 11 livestream ⁠— at least for the PC game. However, on mobile for Wild Rift, there was maybe a hint of what’s to come.

Segment begins at 2:34

With Rammus’ arrival to the mobile MOBA coming shortly, Riot have revamped him to make him more enjoyable to play with dual stick controls. This includes changing his passive to a “roll” giving him bonus movement speed out of combat, and a new ultimate named “Soaring Slam.”

Rammus’ Wild Rift ultimate gives the Armadillo some hang time, before slamming back into the ground and creating tremors. This more mobile engage opportunity could bring the tank back into the meta ⁠— at least on mobile.

More details about the Rammus rework are coming in a dev blog in mid-January, lead gameplay designer Mark ‘Scruffy’ Yetter affirmed players.

Dr Mundo, Tahm Kench reworks also slated for Season 11

The announcement of Rammus’ update comes after Yetter outlined Riot’s plans to “spin up more small champion reworks for later patches” after patch 11.2 goes live on January 21.

Riot has outlined their plans to give Tahm Kench a rework sometime in 2021. They’re testing swapping his ultimate with his Devour W, as well as a host of other changes to make the River King a bit easier to balance.

Dr. Mundo’s full VGU is also on its way, expected by the middle of the year. There is also a VGU poll live featuring Skarner, Quinn, Nocturne, Shyvana, and Udyr, giving players another chance to choose the next major update.

Pokemon

Pokemon Sword & Shield community terrified over “cursed” Musharna animation

Published: 9/Jan/2021 0:31

by Brent Koepp
The Pokemon Sword & Shield community was left terrified after discovering Musharna’s eighth generation sleep animation. The Black & White ‘mon’s creepy appearance is nightmare fuel.

First introduced in Gen V’s Black & White in 2010, Musharna has become a fan-favorite for both its adorable design and incredibly powerful Psychic-type moves.

Players of Game Freak’s 2019 Sword & Shield were left with the chills when they discovered its eighth generation sleep animation is actually pretty terrifying – and we definitely agree!

Pokemon players scared by Sword & Shield sleep animation

At first glance, Musharna looks adorable as the little pink ‘mon is curled up into a deep slumber. However despite its existence since 2010, some players have never truly seen the character’s sleep animation until Sword & Shield.

User ‘Beagles113’ kicked off a discussion on the r/PokemonSwordAndShield subreddit after sharing a screenshot of Musharna asleep while camping. The Gen 8 player exclaimed, “This is how Musharna sleeps and it’s terrifying.”

The image shows the Pokemon sitting upright with both eyes wide open. Its creepy stare actually makes sense as the character’s natural state is to always be asleep. So its sleep animation in the game is it being awake instead – we know, it’s confusing!

This is how Musharna sleeps and it’s terrifying… from PokemonSwordAndShield

Some were not aware of its awake sleep animation, and were just as terrified as the topic creator. One user wrote, “Musharna with open eyes is 100% cursed.” Another ominously exclaimed, “He sees you when he’s sleeping. he know when you’re awake.”

Screenshot of Pokemon fans reacting to Musharna sleep animation.

Despite its cute design, the Black & White ‘mon is actually pretty disturbing. According to its lore, it eats the dreams of both human and Pokemon. Those that disturb it can turn the mist coming out its head into real objects, making its dreams a reality.

Musharna’s death stare is nothing new. As said above, the ‘mon released back in 2010. The anime has also depicted it in its ‘aware’ state. However some fans playing Sword & Shield are only now seeing it for the first time in HD and find it really creepy.