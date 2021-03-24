League of Legends Space Groove event: skins, missions, rewards - Dexerto

It’s time to get your groove on. League of Legends’ new skin line Space Groove is launching with a big event on patch 11.7. Here’s everything you need to know.

Space Groove has taken the League of Legends scene by storm ⁠— and the skin line isn’t even out yet!

To celebrate the arrival of the flashy new skins, Riot are putting on an event in League of Legends patch 11.7. Here’s what you need to know ahead of its launch.

League of Legends Space Groove skins

Eight skins in the all-new Space Groove skin line, including a Prestige one, will be dropping during the event. They will launch with League of Legends patch 11.7, scheduled for March 31.

Advertisement

Riot has revealed seven new "Space Groove" skins for #LeagueofLegends: 🪐 Space Groove Blitzcrank

🪐 Space Groove Lulu

🪐 Space Groove Lulu (Prestige)

🪐 Space Groove Lux

🪐 Space Groove Nasus

🪐 Space Groove Nunu & Willump

🪐 Space Groove Rumble

🪐 Space Groove Samira pic.twitter.com/5aP8uVEHpD — League of Legends News (@lol_insider) March 17, 2021

The skin line doesn’t take itself too seriously. It’s all about having a good time with the 50s Disco vibes. Blitzcrank has been split in two ⁠— controlled by two cats aptly named Blitz & Crank. Nasus and Rumble are now also cats controlling robots shaped like their respective champions.

Read More: League Battle Academia event guide

Lux, Samira, Nunu, and Lulu are also getting skins, but as their more humanoid selves. The latter, Lulu, is also receiving her first prestige skin in the collection. All the skins though feature plenty of bright and groovy colors, with lots of orange and purple to hail home the right vibe.

Advertisement

All the skins will be available in the in-game shop for either 1350 RP or 1820 RP. This excludes the Prestige Lulu skin, which will be rolled into the event shop.

Space Groove event leaks: pass, missions, rewards, more

There are a bunch of assets on the PBE that give us an indication on how the Space Groove event will run.

It will be the return of the Versus event format, with players having to pick sides. Summoner icons for Toofers and Frank ⁠— Samira’s two blobby companions ⁠— have been added with the flavor text of: “This icon was acquired by choosing a side in the Space Groove Event.”

You will be able to level up your groove by purchasing the Space Groove Pass+ too. While no details on what it’ll contain have been confirmed yet, it’ll likely cost 1650 RP, similar to previous passes. This will be needed if you want to get the most out of the event shop.

Advertisement

The event shop will contain the regular offerings of chromas for the new skins, loading screen borders, summoner icons, and more. The Lulu Prestige Space Groove skin and icon will also be available for 2,200 tokens.

We also know that One For All is likely to be the rotating game mode for the event. The fan-favorite was added for PBE testing during the patch 11.7 cycle, so expect to see it launch with the next update.

When does the Space Groove event start?

With League of Legends patch 11.7 scheduled for March 31, you can expect the Space Groove event to launch soon after.

Typically events will kick off on a Friday, so jot down April 2, 2021 in your calendar for the Space Groove launch.

Advertisement

We will keep you updated with more information as it arises.