Swain’s getting a massive LoL rework in patch 14.21

Though patch 14.20 is just hitting live servers, Swain’s confirmed to be getting a rework in LoL patch 14.21. And, while none of his actual abilities are changing in function, they’re all having their power adjusted around with buffs and nerfs alike.

Swain has been in a weird spot as a champion since his rework. His limited range and lack of mobility make him difficult to play against mobile champions, but he’s almost impossible to kill in tank metas if he’s got the right items.

Article continues after ad

He’s very feast or famine due to his short range and how easy it can be to kite him if he can’t get right on top of you. As it stands, he’s missing from high level play and has had no presence at events like Worlds 2024.

This rework leans further into that feast or famine playstyle, giving him even more power and potency at close range but taking away some of his poke and sustain. While it’ll ultimately be a buff to the champion, Swain’s LoL rework won’t make him universally better.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Swain’s patch 14.21 LoL rework explained

Riot Games

Swain’s rework moves him away from having a ton of healing and survivability to having a bit more damage and burst, with him being heavily rewarded for getting up close and landing all his abilities but having a much bigger downside if he misses.

While he’s got the same abilities on paper, they work entirely different in practice.

Here’s the full change list:

Base Stats:

Base mana reduced: 468 >>> 400

Mana regen increased: 8 >>> 10

Passive: Ravenous Flock

Heal reduced: 3-6% max HP (1/6/11/16) >>> 2-5% max HP (1-18)

Q: Death’s Hand

Article continues after ad

AP ratio increased: 40% >>> 45%

Bonus damage per bolt reduced: 15-55 >>> 15-40

Bonus AP ratio per bolt increased: 10% >>> 11.25%

W: Vision of Empire

Base damage reduced: 80/115/150/185/220 >>> 70/105/140/175/210

AP scaling increased: 55% >>> 60%

Slow duration reduced: 2.5 seconds >>> 1.5 seconds

Slow increased: 25/35/45/55/65% >>> 50/55/60/65/70%

Reveal duration adjusted: 4-8 seconds >>> 6 seconds

E: Nevermore

Outgoing damage removed

Explosion base damage increased: 35-75 >>> 80-240

Explosion AP ratio increased: 25% >>> 60%

Cooldown increased: 10 >>> 14-10

Mana cost increased: 50 >>> 60-80

Hitbox increased: 85 units >>> 95 units

Outgoing missile speed reduced

Return missile speed increased

R: Demonic Ascension