Swain’s getting a massive LoL rework in patch 14.21

Swain’s getting a massive LoL rework in patch 14.21Riot Games
Though patch 14.20 is just hitting live servers, Swain’s confirmed to be getting a rework in LoL patch 14.21. And, while none of his actual abilities are changing in function, they’re all having their power adjusted around with buffs and nerfs alike.
Swain has been in a weird spot as a champion since his rework. His limited range and lack of mobility make him difficult to play against mobile champions, but he’s almost impossible to kill in tank metas if he’s got the right items.
He’s very feast or famine due to his short range and how easy it can be to kite him if he can’t get right on top of you. As it stands, he’s missing from high level play and has had no presence at events like Worlds 2024.
This rework leans further into that feast or famine playstyle, giving him even more power and potency at close range but taking away some of his poke and sustain. While it’ll ultimately be a buff to the champion, Swain’s LoL rework won’t make him universally better.
Swain’s patch 14.21 LoL rework explained
Swain’s rework moves him away from having a ton of healing and survivability to having a bit more damage and burst, with him being heavily rewarded for getting up close and landing all his abilities but having a much bigger downside if he misses.
While he’s got the same abilities on paper, they work entirely different in practice.
Here’s the full change list:
Base Stats:
- Base mana reduced: 468 >>> 400
- Mana regen increased: 8 >>> 10
Passive: Ravenous Flock
- Heal reduced: 3-6% max HP (1/6/11/16) >>> 2-5% max HP (1-18)
Q: Death’s Hand
- AP ratio increased: 40% >>> 45%
- Bonus damage per bolt reduced: 15-55 >>> 15-40
- Bonus AP ratio per bolt increased: 10% >>> 11.25%
W: Vision of Empire
- Base damage reduced: 80/115/150/185/220 >>> 70/105/140/175/210
- AP scaling increased: 55% >>> 60%
- Slow duration reduced: 2.5 seconds >>> 1.5 seconds
- Slow increased: 25/35/45/55/65% >>> 50/55/60/65/70%
- Reveal duration adjusted: 4-8 seconds >>> 6 seconds
E: Nevermore
- Outgoing damage removed
- Explosion base damage increased: 35-75 >>> 80-240
- Explosion AP ratio increased: 25% >>> 60%
- Cooldown increased: 10 >>> 14-10
- Mana cost increased: 50 >>> 60-80
- Hitbox increased: 85 units >>> 95 units
- Outgoing missile speed reduced
- Return missile speed increased
R: Demonic Ascension
- Base damage reduced: 20-60 >>> 15-35
- AP ratio reduced: 10% >>> 5%
- Base heal increased: 15-40 >>> 15-45
- Heal AP ratio reduced: 18% >>> 5%
- Heal now scales with 1% bonus HP
- Cooldown increased: 100-60 >>> 120
- R2 can now be cast again on a 10 second CD
- R2 AP ratio reduced: 60% >>> 50%
- R2 base damage increased: 150-300 >>> 150-350
- R2 slow increased: 60% >>> 75%