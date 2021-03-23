The update cycle for League of Legends patch 11.7 has begun ⁠— here’s all the early LoL notes & planned changes coming in the Mar. 31 update, including long-awaited Udyr and Kai’Sa nerfs, a Turbo Chemtank mini-rework, new “Space Groove” skins, and plenty more.

Riot promises “shakeup” for jungle, bot lane metas

Pro play surprise Udyr finally getting nerfed after Spring reign

LoL goes galactic with funky new “Space Groove” skins

League of Legends lead dev Mark Yetter has promised “a reasonable shakeup” to the Season 11 metas in the jungle and bot lane in the next update cycle.

These include changes to meta leaders like Udyr, Kai’Sa, and Rell. Support will also specifically be targeted through nerfs to Everfrost. Heading the other way, popular champ picks like Yasuo, Kindred, and Varus are getting a bit of love in a bid to pull them back into the 11.7 meta, and possibly into pro play to boot.

Turbo Chemtank is also penned in for a small overhaul.

Finally, Riot is all primed to drop new-look “Space Groove” skins. Seven champs ⁠— including Lulu, Rumble, Samira, and more ⁠— will be included in the funky, colorful release, including a special “Prestige” skin.

Here’s all the details on League of Legends patch 11.7, coming this week.

When is League of Legends patch 11.7?

The next Season 11 update, LoL patch 11.7, is expected to roll out on-schedule on Wednesday, March 31. The download will begin roll out around 10 am AEDT on the Oceanic servers, before a worldwide rollout across the rest of the day.

Here’s all the key LoL patch rollout times:

3 am PT (NA)

5 am GMT (EUW)

3 am CET (EUNE)

8 am KR (Korea)

Players can expect a few hours of downtime once the patch begins. Matchmaking and competitive queues across all League of Legends servers will be disabled three hours before the upcoming Season 11 patch is officially deployed.

What’s coming in League of Legends patch 11.7?

Udyr on the chopping block after Season 11 dominance

Not even a time machine could have foreseen this. Udyr’s rise in League of Legends Season 11 has been nothing short of extraordinary.

From a troll jungle pick, the Spirit Walker now boasts one of the best win rates at 51.15% with a near 10% pick rate, according to OP.GG.

However, he’s been nerfed two-fold on League patch 11.7. First, his kit itself is getting targeted. The changes on this are yet to be confirmed. Secondly, Turbo Chemtank — his primary Mythic — is getting hit too, with the active granting less move speed.

It should stop him from sprinting into team fights, but depending on the severity of his kit nerfs, it likely won’t force him out of the meta.

Kai’Sa might finally be nerfed adequately

Kai’Sa is a hot-topic in the League of Legends community. The AD carry has dominated both solo queue and pro play with some of the biggest play and win rates ever. She has a 44.53% pick rate — which means she’s appearing in nearly 90% of games — with a 50.43% win rate.

After pleas for nerfs, Riot might finally heed the call. Kai’Sa is on the table for more changes, alongside fellow AD carry Tristana.

In her place, Ashe and Varus might rise up in priority with buffs listed.

Outside of the aforementioned changes; Hecarim, Ivern, Rell, Thresh, and Alistar are penned for nerfs. Kindred, Yorick, Braum, Yasuo, Mordekaiser, Lissandra, and Amumu are listed for buffs.

New “Space Groove” skins

The next skin line will bring the “grooviest party in the universe” to the Rift ⁠— “Space Groove” set, will be added in LoL patch 11.7. Seven champs have been tipped for new skins, including loveable support Lulu, who will get a Prestige edition in the March 31 update.

Here’s the full list of champs getting “Space Groove” skins:

Samira (Epic) ⁠— 1350 Riot Points

Lulu (Epic) ⁠— 1350 Riot Points

Rumble (Epic) ⁠— 1350 Riot Points

Nunu & Willump (Epic) ⁠— 1350 Riot Points

Nasus (Epic) ⁠— 1350 Riot Points

Blitzcrank ⁠(Legendary) ⁠— 1820 Riot Points

Lulu (Prestige) ⁠— 100 Prestige Points

Each “Space Groove” skin will also get a half dozen chromas.

Riot has revealed seven new "Space Groove" skins for #LeagueofLegends: 🪐 Space Groove Blitzcrank

🪐 Space Groove Lulu

🪐 Space Groove Lulu (Prestige)

🪐 Space Groove Lux

🪐 Space Groove Nasus

🪐 Space Groove Nunu & Willump

🪐 Space Groove Rumble

🪐 Space Groove Samira pic.twitter.com/5aP8uVEHpD — League of Legends News (@lol_insider) March 17, 2021

League patch 11.7 will drop on March 31.

Dexerto will continue to add all planned changes as Riot reveals numbers, and as they’re leaked early on PBE servers (h/t [email protected]). Read the full notes below.

League of Legends patch 11.7 early notes

Champions

Alistair

To be revealed…

Amumu

To be revealed…

Ashe

To be revealed…

Braum

To be revealed…

Hecarim

To be revealed…

Ivern

To be revealed…

Kai’Sa

To be revealed…

Kindred

To be revealed…

Lissandra

To be revealed…

Mordekaiser

To be revealed…

Rell

To be revealed…

Thresh

To be revealed…

Tristana

To be revealed…

Udyr

To be revealed…

Varus

To be revealed…

Yasuo

To be revealed…

Yorick

To be revealed…

Items

Essence Reaver

To be revealed…

Everfrost

To be revealed…

Lord Dominik’s Regards

To be revealed…

Serylda’s Grudge

To be revealed…

Trinity Force

AD increased from 25 to 30

Attack speed lowered from 35% to 30%

Mythic passive changed from [10 attack speed] to [3 AD, 3 Ability Haste, 3 Movespeed]

Turbo Chemtank

Supercharged active movement speed lowered from 75% to 60%

Slow increased from 40% to 50%



Skins

Space Groove Blitzcrank

“Blitz and Crank are Cat Planet’s fiercest warriors, and work together seamlessly (mostly) to pilot their mech, Blitzcrank. While Crank believes that he can overcome his lack of rhythm with the help of his exuberant copilot, Blitz is… well… he’s busy dancing to his own beat. Together they plan to take over Dog Planet and claim its sunbeams for themselves.”

Space Groove Lux

“A normal girl from the Normal World, Lux picked up a groove-enhancing staff to defend her planet from the Harsh Vibes… inadvertently discovering she could channel mighty blasts of concentrated disco music. Sailing into space with her mercenary bodyguard, Samira, Lux now stands as the bubbly bastion of good against an evil alien armada and their terrible taste in music.”

Space Groove Nasus

“A storied disc jockey, music librarian, and leader of the Dog Planet, Nasus was once under Lissandra’s thrall– seizing all his people’s grooviest records and hiding them away, never to be heard again. Yet now, with his heart opened to the power of disco, he leads his people in rebellion against the deadly shock troopers Blitz & Crank.”

Space Groove Nunu & Willump

“Blessed with the strongest boogie-channeling abilities his planet had ever seen, Willump had been recruited by Lissandra to convert good vibes into harsh ones. But when he met Nunu during the siege of Normal World, Willump broke free of Lissandra’s control and the two deserted to travel the galaxy, and bring good vibes back to the universe.”

Space Groove Rumble

“The Retro-Futuristic Planet is tired of listening to the boring music brought by Lissandra’s evil influence. Fashioning a Groove suit of his own design, Rumble now stomps across his adoptive homeworld, unleashing powerful rockets and a groovy bass track on anyone who’d keep the people from dancing.”

Space Groove Samira

“A groovy, thrill-seeking bodyguard and elite warrior from the Hot Tub Nebula, Samira took a job directly from the Three Party Goddesses to save Lux from an impending invasion of the Normal World. Now, as the pair liberate planets across the galaxy, Samira must do everything in her power to keep Lux safe– both from Lissandra and from Lux’s own lack of self preservation instincts.”

Space Groove Lulu

“Hailing from Boogie Wonderland, a planet of Pure Groove, Lulu is uniquely attuned to the resonance of cosmic disco energy. Using her staff to conjure visions of freedom and abandon to the beat of the music, she can get even the most left-footed creatures in the galaxy tapping along.”

Space Groove Lulu Prestige Edition

“Fresh off a visit from the Three Party Goddesses in the center of the galaxy, Lulu’s more in tune with the Groove than ever. Her visions are even more potent, her beats are even more irresistible, and no one knows where Lulu’s going to pop up next.”

