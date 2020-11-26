 Tahm Kench rework finally coming in "early" League Season 11 - Dexerto
Logo
League of Legends

Tahm Kench rework coming in LoL Season 11: everything we know

Published: 26/Nov/2020 6:17

by Isaac McIntyre
Riot Games

Share

League of Legends Season 11 Tahm Kench

Tahm Kench is set to have his ‘acquired taste’ adjusted slightly in early 2021. The River King will be receiving a mini-rework targeting Devour and Abyssal Voyage during the Season 11 preseason, Riot devs have revealed — and it looks like it will soon be time to unbench the Kench again.

Riot unveiled their plans for the notorious support in a dev blog in late June. Their idea to “carefully balance” the River King, game designer Kevin ‘Captain’ Huang said, was to target his two most iconic abilities: his deep-diving ultimate, and his ‘Devour’ mechanic.

“It’s no secret [Tahm Kench] is one of the champions most famous for being weak for a vast majority of players because his kit is strong for pros,” Huang said. “Tahm has a lot of power that specifically requires the highest degree of coordinated play.”

The main issue with these kinds of champions ⁠— a category other famous picks like Kalista and Ryze also fall into ⁠— is “if they ever rise about 44-45% win rate [in their roles], they simply take over the professional scene,” Huang explained.

Riot’s aim, then, is to tweak his two “high skill cap” moves in the Season 11 mini-rework. TK’s ultimate, Abyssal Voyage, will be switched to his ‘W’ ability, while Devour/Regurgitate will be the River King’s ultimate heading into Season 11.

Tahm Kench could see his iconic kit shuffled around slightly in a Season 10 mini-rework.
Riot Games
Tahm Kench is set to see his iconic kit shuffled around slightly in a Season 11 rework.

Abyssal Voyage, Devour being reworked

There’s a few smaller tweaks the devs have already tabled for these two abilities too. Kench’s Abyssal Voyage would become the support’s “new engage tool,” would be “faster” and have a “shorter range”. It would also deal damage, and knock up enemies on arrival.

His Devour ability, which would be headed to the premiere “R” slot, would come with damage (for enemies) or a shield (for allies) depending on targets. On top of that, its cooldown would be stretched, and obviously it would be locked behind a level 6 experience barrier.

“We have moved Devour to his ult slot, where it gets to be significantly more powerful as a spell cast, and therefore less dependent on allies,” Huang said.

“With a longer cooldown and no access to the ability before [level] 6, opponents should also be able to capitalize on its downtimes [in better ways.]”

River King gets more self-healing

Finally, Tahm Kench may be getting a bit more self-healing in his reworked kit, with his Q ability Tongue Lash currently giving the River King a little HP top-up on-hit.

The last time Tahm Kench was handed a balance update outside of minor bug fixes was in League Patch 9.19, last season. His Thick Skin passive had its ‘Grey Health’ bonus changed from 30-100% (based on levels) to 75% at all levels.

Most of Tahm Kench's kit will be changed in Season 11.
Riot Games
Most of Tahm Kench’s kit will be changed in Season 11.

When will Tahm Kench be updated?

These new changes have been in Riot’s testing chambers for more than half a year now, but it looks like we may have to wait just a little bit longer before the new Tahm Kench actually arrives.

Originally, Riot said the River King’s ability update would arrive “after the Worlds patch [10.19].” That expected release date has rolled up in the distance, arrived, and now is weeks in the rearview mirror; Season 11’s preseason has begun.

The Tahm Kench rework will land after that, Riot Phlox confirmed on Nov. 25.

He said, “The TK rework is coming once preseason is more settled, and we have time to finish up the work and allocate the resources. Really would prefer to have it out before pro starts again, but I sadly can’t just slap a timeline here.”

The plan was originally to “avoid upheaval” around the pro scene, but that appears to have fallen by the wayside, at least for the time being.

Riot admits the River King is hard to balance around solo queue and pro play at the same time.
Riot Games
Riot admits the River King is hard to balance around solo queue and pro play at the same time.

Tahm Kench “thicc” changes, as Phlox called them, aren’t the only ones planned champion-wise in League of Legends’ huge Season 11 shakeup either.

Support Pantheon is being targeted in patch 10.25, in an attempt to shift the Artisan of War top lane again, while Amumu has just been whacked with a hefty chunk of nerfs after the new item reworks fired his win rate into the clouds.

Valorant

Radianite-infused Valorant Agent concept could dominate Episode 2

Published: 26/Nov/2020 5:55

by Brad Norton
Valorant Agent concept
Reddit: u/VisiblePerson

Share

Valorant Episode 2

New Agents are always the most exciting thing in Valorant, and this remarkably detailed concept would be a perfect fit for the game’s second Episode coming up soon.

Since the release of Riot’s tactical FPS, we’ve seen one new character added into the mix with each new Act. Sticking to their intended schedule of releases, this means we can expect to see another fresh Agent at the beginning of Episode 2.

While we’re still a ways off, there’s no better time to theorize what the next addition could look like. What abilities would help push the game in a new direction? What kind of style should they have to stand out from the rest of the lineup? Well this incredible Agent concept answers those questions and then some.

Previous designs have captured the imaginations of the community and some have actually been quite close to what the developers were working on. The latest idea brings us ‘Mamuro.’ A Radianite-infused Agent with a shocking samurai aesthetic.

Mamuro: Valorant Initiator Agent concept

Valorant gameplay
Riot Games
One of Mamuro’s abilities makes your weapons deadlier than ever.

“Mamuro summons lightning bolts on the battlefield and smashes enemies without hesitation,” the Agent description reads. Not only do we have a visual of the character, but Reddit user ‘VisiblePerson’ has also provided a complete breakdown of the kit as well.

All of the abilities are unlike anything else in Valorant today. Some assist with movement, others stun, while the Ultimate is all about slaying. One factor is common across the board, however, lightning and thunder are Mamuro’s tools for the job.

Two of the abilities bring out Mamuro’s sword. Thunder Cutter is the first, allowing you to slash and dash through any given map. Similar to Genji from Overwatch, dashing deals 75 damage though it surprisingly lets you phase through walls as well. Rather than taking down foes, however, it might be best used to destroy enemy projectiles. You can take anything out “with one swing” and even negate the first shot fired from an opposing player.

Valorant concept
Reddit: u/VisiblePerson
The full concept from VisiblePerson on Reddit.

Rising Thunder is a 7-cost Ultimate that actually harms you before it can change the course of a round. Upon activating the ability, 50% of your health will be wiped out. In this process, you’re transformed into “an electric demon armed with a blade.” This blade lets you move faster than usual, gives you a whopping 250HP, and lets you slash away at foes with 50 damage per strike.

  • Ability 1 (Q) – Overload: EQUIP a discharge of electricity and upgrade different types of weapons. LMB – Upgrade ally. RMB – Upgrade yourself. (Pistols mark enemies, SMG & AR Damage increased by 10%, Rifles reload faster)
  • Ability 2 (E) – Thunder Cutter: EQUIP a blade of thunder and defeat enemies or destroy a projectile flying at you. LMB – Dash with the blade and deal 75 damage. Makes a loud sound and allows you to move through walls. RMB – Destroy an enemy projectile with one swing of the blade or protect yourself from the first shot of an enemy.
  • Signature Ability (C) – Heaven Roar: EQUIP a paper version of the map you’re playing on. Select where you want to send lightning and press RMB. After a 1.5 second cast time, the lightning strikes, dealing 40 damage and blinding enemies. Blind lasts 1.5 seconds.
  • Ultimate Ability (X) – Rising Thunder: EQUIP a blade of thunder and sacrifice 50% of your health to transform into an electric demon. You’ll be armed with a blade that deals 50 damage per hit and allows you to move 1.5x faster than usual. This also gives you 250 health and increases your damage with each kill. This Ultimate ends after 20 seconds without a kill.
Overwatch gameplay
Blizzard
Similar to Genji from Overwatch, Mamuro can dash in Valorant, though with a serious downside that reveals your position.

With such unique movement and devastating effects, there’s no denying Mamuro would shake up the game. Could this Agent be a little overpowered? There’s no real way of telling without seeing it in the mix. Though as with every new character, the community will find new ways to work around the innovative kit.

Episode 2 is still a little while away, so don’t expect to see another new Agent until then. In the meantime, here’s everything we know about the next major update.