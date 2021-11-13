Perkz and Cloud9 officially part ways as mid laner eyes LEC return

After tons of offseason rumors, Perkz and Cloud9 have officially parted ways as the mid laner eyes a return to Europe and the LEC.

Ever since Cloud9’s departure from the 2021 LoL World Championship, it was rumored that the team was open to selling star mid laner Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković.

The NA org has made it official: Perkz will not be part of the team in 2022, and he confirmed his move back to Europe to compete in the LEC.

Cloud9 paid tribute to Perkz in a farewell video that reflected on his time with the team and his decision to leave after a successful year.

Cloud9 say goodbye to Perkz

In just one year, Perkz took home the first-ever LCS Mid-Season Showdown and represented North America at both MSI and Worlds. The team also completed a miracle run to get out of groups, but eventually fell in the knockout round 3-0 to Gen.G.

Perkz said his decision to leave was not because of issues with Cloud9, but more focused on his love for his home. “I definitely miss being in the same continent as my family and friends,” he said.

Cloud9 was the best org I’ve been apart of Thank you for taking care of me Truth is though, i’m NA I just didn’t have enough honey 😏 — Luka (@C9Perkz) November 12, 2021

He also came to the decision that Los Angeles just isn’t for him. “I’m getting to the point where I’m mature enough to know that I don’t want to build a life or a career for myself in LA. My life belongs to Europe,” Perkz said.

While Perkz’s legacy in the LCS was short-lived, he is set to return a grow what he left behind in the LEC.

Perkz and Team Vitality rumors strengthen

I know where Perkz is going to play next split — Luka (@C9Perkz) November 12, 2021

Now that Perkz has confirmed he will not be playing for Cloud9 in 2022 and will be moving back to Europe, the rumors of him joining Barney ‘Alphari’ Morris on Team Vitality are growing even stronger.

While it’s not confirmed, all signs point toward him linking up with the French org. They can make it official on Monday, November 15, as the free agency window kicks off.

We will update you on all official moves, but for now, make sure to check out our rostermania page where we have every confirmed and rumored change from the offseason.