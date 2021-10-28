Cloud9 reportedly open to selling Perkz

Cloud9 are reportedly working with star League of Legends mid laner Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković to sell him on the buyout market ahead of the 2022 season.

After serving just one season as Cloud9’s pillar in the mid lane, Perkz is looking to move away from the team after citing family reasons for his decision, according to a Dot report.

C9 is now fielding offers for the star player ahead of the 2022 offseason in November to facilitate a move.

Perkz reportedly leaving Cloud9

Perkz reportedly told the team of his intentions to leave during Worlds 2021. Dot’s sources say that he is motivated by building his own team under an organization that will foster that goal.

The Croatian star’s decision to sign to the NA org in 2020 earned him a multi-million dollar deal to pry him away from G2 Esports.

Cloud9 would enjoy a measure of success throughout the season which ended after they were eliminated from Worlds 2021 by Gen.G in a 3-0 series loss. They were the last remaining NA seed who made it all the way from the Play-Ins through to the quarterfinals.

During Perkz’s time at Cloud9, they won the 2021 LCS Mid-Season Showdown but struggled in the following spring split.

According to the report, Perkz is likely eyeing a return back to Europe in order to be closer to his family but there’s been interest from LCS and LEC teams.