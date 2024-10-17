MAD Lions KOI are begging jojopyun to join their LEC team & beat Caps

In a rare instance of full transparency during LoL’s already hectic 2025 off-season, MAD Lions KOI have taken to publicly begging jojopyun to join their LEC team.

With them having booted mid laner Fresskowy after they dropped out of Worlds 2024, they’ll be needing a new mid laner.

The wound is still fresh for MAD Lions fans after the team’s international run ending in a loss to GAM, a minor region team. The LEC’s presence at Worlds 2024 in general has been lackluster, but MAD Lions especially got scrutiny from fans of the European league.

So, MAD is trying to make some off-season improvements, especially when it comes to their solo lanes. Both Myrwn and Fresskowy got outclassed during the tournament. Although there’s a chance MAD stick with their top laner and try to refine his unorthodox playstyle, they’re definitely getting a new mid laner.

Enter jojopyun, a player who, according to some reported drama with Cloud9, won’t be playing for their team next year. He’s one of the biggest names on the market for the role, boasting standout showings on any team he’s on regardless of overall results.

Lance Skundrich/Riot Games Jojopyun has consistently been the best mid laner in NA since 2022

But, rather than sticking to the shadows and keeping their desire to sign the player private, MAD Lions KOI have made the bizarre move of publicly voicing their desire to have him join the team, with Ibai claiming that Elyoya has already tried to convince the mid laner to join and that the NA prodigy has already been given an offer.

Additionally, KOI content creator and former LoL pro Reven went as far as addressing Jojo with a lengthy letter explaining why he should join the organization:

“I’d like you to imagine that scenario for a moment. You come to MDK, and together with our team, you win the LEC and become the new midlane legend in the West. What do you think would happen considering that in our co-streams we have more than double the viewers that the official LCS broadcast does? I’ll tell you: you would become an absolute LEGEND,” Reven claimed.

“And I can assure you that legends never lack money. I’m confident that if you have the level to dethrone Caps, in the medium to long term, you’ll earn far more at MDK than you ever could in NA.”

Considering how Europe’s overall power level has looked at international events through 2024, it’s no surprise they’re looking to North America to find better players.

Reven finished his letter with a call to action:

“I understand that such a big change in your life might seem scary — moving continents and betting on a community and team that, until recently, you didn’t know. But behind your fears lie the greatest rewards. If you truly have the level, I assure you that you’ll never regret coming here. I don’t want to take more of your time; I hope this message helps you make the right decision.”

