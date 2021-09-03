 LIVE: League of Legends 2022 rostermania: all LCS & LEC roster changes, rumors - Dexerto
League of Legends

LIVE: League of Legends 2022 rostermania: all LCS & LEC roster changes

Published: 3/Sep/2021 7:00 Updated: 3/Sep/2021 5:50

by Isaac McIntyre
live league of legends 2022 offseason rostermania hub all lcs lec roster changes rumours
Riot Games

LCS LEC

Another League of Legends domestic season is coming to a close, new LCS and LEC champions have been crowned, and now rumblings begin behind the scenes; LoL Rostermania begins, and we’ve got all the latest on player moves, swaps, rumors, and more!

  • Caps inks new G2 Esports extension
  • Rekkles reportedly headed for free agency
  • Fnatic to keep hold of mid laner Nisqy

The League of Legends regular season is over, and Rostermania begins!

The 2021 World Championship may be just around the corner for two dozen elite rosters, but for most orgs, the long offseason has begun. That means team owners, general managers, and ambitious players are already setting their eyes on lineup changes and new teams for 2022 and beyond.

In particular, many are watching western heavyweights G2 Esports and TSM, both of whom missed Worlds this year despite star-studded rosters. They’re expected to splash big cash in the open market, and shake up the status quo.

Dexerto is expecting it to be, as always, a riveting League offseason. Here’s all the latest LCS and LEC rostermania news, to keep you up to date.

PowerOfEvil TSM LCS Championship 2021
Oshin Tudayan for Riot Games
North American LCS giants TSM are expected to shuffle their roster after missing Worlds.

Current LCS/LEC rosters

Below is a look at every current LCS and LEC lineup right now.

League of Legends Championship Series
Team Top Jungle Mid AD Carry Support
100 Thieves Ssumday Closer Abbedagge FBI Huhi
Cloud9 Fudge Blaber Perkz Zven Vulcan
CLG Finn Broxah Damonte WildTurtle Smoothie
Dignitas FakeGod Akaadian Yusui Neo aphromoo
Evil Geniuses Impact Svenskeren Jiizuke Danny IgNar
FlyQuest Kumo  Josedeodo Palafox Johnsun Dreams
Golden Guardians Licorice Ic0nic Ablazeolive Stixxay Newbie
Immortals Revenge Xerxe Insanity / Pretty Raes Destiny
Team Liquid Alphari Santorin Jensen Tactical CoreJJ
TSM Huni Spica PowerOfEvil Lost SwordArt
League of Legends European Championship
Team Top Jungle Mid AD Carry Support
Astralis WhiteKnight Zanzarah MagiFelix Jeskla promisq
Excel Esports Kryze Dan Nukeduck Patrik Denyk
FC Schalke 04 Broken Blade Kirei NUCLEARINT Neon LIMIT
Fnatic Adam Bwipo Nisqy Upset Hylissang
G2 Esports Wunder Jankos Caps Rekkles Mixkyx
MAD Lions Armut Elyoya Humanoid Crazzy Kaiser
Misfits Gaming HiRit Razork Vetheo Kobbe Vander
Rogue Odoamne Inspired Larssen Hans Sama Trymbi
SK Gaming Jenax Treatz Blue Jezu Jesiz
Team Vitality SLT Selfmade Lider Crownshot Labrov

Offseason LoL roster changes

September 2

Caps has already put pen to paper on a new G2 Esports deal.

G2 Esports have made their first move after missing Worlds.

The former LEC champions have locked down League of Legends centerpiece Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther for an additional year, extending his stay in black-and-white out to at least 2023. The extension was confirmed on the Global Contract Database on September 2.

Caps is a three-time European MVP, a six-time European champion, and won the 2019 Mid-Season Invitational with G2 Esports.

  • Caps: G2 Esports → One-year extension, to 2023

LCS roster rumors

Red = Denied, Green = Confirmed, Yellow = Pending

Player From To Source
Nisqy Fnatic 100 Thieves Esporin

LEC roster rumors

Red = Denied, Green = Confirmed, Yellow = Pending

Player From To Source
Rekkles G2 Esports Free Agent Thorin
Caps G2 Esports G2 Esports (extension) Riot Games Database
Kaiser MAD Lions MAD Lions (extension) Pablo Suárez

Be sure to follow along here at Dexerto and on Twitter @lol_insider to keep up with all the latest as the LCS and LEC rostermania continues.

