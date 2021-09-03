Another League of Legends domestic season is coming to a close, new LCS and LEC champions have been crowned, and now rumblings begin behind the scenes; LoL Rostermania begins, and we’ve got all the latest on player moves, swaps, rumors, and more!

Caps inks new G2 Esports extension

Rekkles reportedly headed for free agency

Fnatic to keep hold of mid laner Nisqy

The League of Legends regular season is over, and Rostermania begins!

The 2021 World Championship may be just around the corner for two dozen elite rosters, but for most orgs, the long offseason has begun. That means team owners, general managers, and ambitious players are already setting their eyes on lineup changes and new teams for 2022 and beyond.

In particular, many are watching western heavyweights G2 Esports and TSM, both of whom missed Worlds this year despite star-studded rosters. They’re expected to splash big cash in the open market, and shake up the status quo.

Dexerto is expecting it to be, as always, a riveting League offseason. Here’s all the latest LCS and LEC rostermania news, to keep you up to date.

Current LCS/LEC rosters

Below is a look at every current LCS and LEC lineup right now.

League of Legends Championship Series Team Top Jungle Mid AD Carry Support 100 Thieves Ssumday Closer Abbedagge FBI Huhi Cloud9 Fudge Blaber Perkz Zven Vulcan CLG Finn Broxah Damonte WildTurtle Smoothie Dignitas FakeGod Akaadian Yusui Neo aphromoo Evil Geniuses Impact Svenskeren Jiizuke Danny IgNar FlyQuest Kumo Josedeodo Palafox Johnsun Dreams Golden Guardians Licorice Ic0nic Ablazeolive Stixxay Newbie Immortals Revenge Xerxe Insanity / Pretty Raes Destiny Team Liquid Alphari Santorin Jensen Tactical CoreJJ TSM Huni Spica PowerOfEvil Lost SwordArt League of Legends European Championship Team Top Jungle Mid AD Carry Support Astralis WhiteKnight Zanzarah MagiFelix Jeskla promisq Excel Esports Kryze Dan Nukeduck Patrik Denyk FC Schalke 04 Broken Blade Kirei NUCLEARINT Neon LIMIT Fnatic Adam Bwipo Nisqy Upset Hylissang G2 Esports Wunder Jankos Caps Rekkles Mixkyx MAD Lions Armut Elyoya Humanoid Crazzy Kaiser Misfits Gaming HiRit Razork Vetheo Kobbe Vander Rogue Odoamne Inspired Larssen Hans Sama Trymbi SK Gaming Jenax Treatz Blue Jezu Jesiz Team Vitality SLT Selfmade Lider Crownshot Labrov

Offseason LoL roster changes

September 2

G2 Esports have made their first move after missing Worlds.

The former LEC champions have locked down League of Legends centerpiece Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther for an additional year, extending his stay in black-and-white out to at least 2023. The extension was confirmed on the Global Contract Database on September 2.

Caps is a three-time European MVP, a six-time European champion, and won the 2019 Mid-Season Invitational with G2 Esports.

Caps: G2 Esports → One-year extension, to 2023

LCS roster rumors

Red = Denied, Green = Confirmed, Yellow = Pending

Player From To Source Nisqy Fnatic 100 Thieves Esporin

LEC roster rumors

Red = Denied, Green = Confirmed, Yellow = Pending

Player From To Source Rekkles G2 Esports Free Agent Thorin Caps G2 Esports G2 Esports (extension) Riot Games Database Kaiser MAD Lions MAD Lions (extension) Pablo Suárez

