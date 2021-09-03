Another League of Legends domestic season is coming to a close, new LCS and LEC champions have been crowned, and now rumblings begin behind the scenes; LoL Rostermania begins, and we’ve got all the latest on player moves, swaps, rumors, and more!
- Caps inks new G2 Esports extension
- Rekkles reportedly headed for free agency
- Fnatic to keep hold of mid laner Nisqy
The League of Legends regular season is over, and Rostermania begins!
The 2021 World Championship may be just around the corner for two dozen elite rosters, but for most orgs, the long offseason has begun. That means team owners, general managers, and ambitious players are already setting their eyes on lineup changes and new teams for 2022 and beyond.
Advertisement
In particular, many are watching western heavyweights G2 Esports and TSM, both of whom missed Worlds this year despite star-studded rosters. They’re expected to splash big cash in the open market, and shake up the status quo.
Dexerto is expecting it to be, as always, a riveting League offseason. Here’s all the latest LCS and LEC rostermania news, to keep you up to date.
Current LCS/LEC rosters
Below is a look at every current LCS and LEC lineup right now.
|League of Legends Championship Series
|Team
|Top
|Jungle
|Mid
|AD Carry
|Support
|100 Thieves
|Ssumday
|Closer
|Abbedagge
|FBI
|Huhi
|Cloud9
|Fudge
|Blaber
|Perkz
|Zven
|Vulcan
|CLG
|Finn
|Broxah
|Damonte
|WildTurtle
|Smoothie
|Dignitas
|FakeGod
|Akaadian
|Yusui
|Neo
|aphromoo
|Evil Geniuses
|Impact
|Svenskeren
|Jiizuke
|Danny
|IgNar
|FlyQuest
|Kumo
|Josedeodo
|Palafox
|Johnsun
|Dreams
|Golden Guardians
|Licorice
|Ic0nic
|Ablazeolive
|Stixxay
|Newbie
|Immortals
|Revenge
|Xerxe
|Insanity / Pretty
|Raes
|Destiny
|Team Liquid
|Alphari
|Santorin
|Jensen
|Tactical
|CoreJJ
|TSM
|Huni
|Spica
|PowerOfEvil
|Lost
|SwordArt
|League of Legends European Championship
|Team
|Top
|Jungle
|Mid
|AD Carry
|Support
|Astralis
|WhiteKnight
|Zanzarah
|MagiFelix
|Jeskla
|promisq
|Excel Esports
|Kryze
|Dan
|Nukeduck
|Patrik
|Denyk
|FC Schalke 04
|Broken Blade
|Kirei
|NUCLEARINT
|Neon
|LIMIT
|Fnatic
|Adam
|Bwipo
|Nisqy
|Upset
|Hylissang
|G2 Esports
|Wunder
|Jankos
|Caps
|Rekkles
|Mixkyx
|MAD Lions
|Armut
|Elyoya
|Humanoid
|Crazzy
|Kaiser
|Misfits Gaming
|HiRit
|Razork
|Vetheo
|Kobbe
|Vander
|Rogue
|Odoamne
|Inspired
|Larssen
|Hans Sama
|Trymbi
|SK Gaming
|Jenax
|Treatz
|Blue
|Jezu
|Jesiz
|Team Vitality
|SLT
|Selfmade
|Lider
|Crownshot
|Labrov
Offseason LoL roster changes
September 2
G2 Esports have made their first move after missing Worlds.
The former LEC champions have locked down League of Legends centerpiece Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther for an additional year, extending his stay in black-and-white out to at least 2023. The extension was confirmed on the Global Contract Database on September 2.
Advertisement
Caps is a three-time European MVP, a six-time European champion, and won the 2019 Mid-Season Invitational with G2 Esports.
- Caps: G2 Esports → One-year extension, to 2023
LCS roster rumors
Red = Denied, Green = Confirmed, Yellow = Pending
|Player
|From
|To
|Source
|Nisqy
|Fnatic
|100 Thieves
|Esporin
LEC roster rumors
Red = Denied, Green = Confirmed, Yellow = Pending
|Player
|From
|To
|Source
|Rekkles
|G2 Esports
|Free Agent
|Thorin
|Caps
|G2 Esports
|G2 Esports (extension)
|Riot Games Database
|Kaiser
|MAD Lions
|MAD Lions (extension)
|Pablo Suárez
Be sure to follow along here at Dexerto and on Twitter @lol_insider to keep up with all the latest as the LCS and LEC rostermania continues.