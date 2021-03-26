New LoL champion Gwen revealed: abilities, release date, more - Dexerto

Rumor had it that the newest champion to join League of Legends would be Isolde, Veigo the Ruined King’s wife. Turns out, we’ll be getting Grace, one of her creations instead. Here’s everything you need to know about LoL’s newest character.

After Veigo was finally unleashed onto Summoner’s Rift, there’s been mass excitement regarding the lore that he brought with him.

Many believed that the next champion to enter the League of Legends fray would be his wife, Isolde, as leaks hinted towards her future involvement on Runeterra.

However that isn’t quite the case, as instead we see Gwen, one of Isolde’s doll-like creations, take to LoL instead. Here’s everything we know about the latest character to join the Rift.

New LoL champion Gwen revealed

March 26 saw an ominous trailer drop from the official League of Legends Twitter, which went on the name this newest champion as Gwen.

Writing that “once upon a time, a talented seamstress made a darling little doll” we see that very creation be transformed into a fully fledged woman with an aquatic theme.

Her full description discusses the fact that she and Isolde were unwillingly separated. “Tragedy ripped them apart, sending the doll to sink beneath sea and sorrow. Centuries passed, but the doll was not deterred, for she knew love would find her again

Once upon a time, a seamstress made a darling little doll… pic.twitter.com/aqmrt1RGws — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) March 26, 2021

LoL Gwen abilities leaked

A follow up Tweet from BessWisty appears to show a French trailer for the character which shows off some insane looking abilities.

Writing that “I will take Mid and no one will stop me,” he implies that the newest champion will join Seraphine and others in the mid-lane.

OKAY? SHE IS LOOKING SO FUN TO PLAY AND BEAUTIFUL! I LOVE IT! I will take mid and no one can stop me! pic.twitter.com/ZkxZN7g2CI — Space Groove Bess (@BessWisty) March 26, 2021

The English trailer can be seen below:

Gwen: The Hallowed Seamstress ✂️ Armed with scissors, needles, and thread, Gwen must unravel the mysteries of her past while using her tools to take down evil—wherever he may be! 🧵 pic.twitter.com/WVsZN5WJJj — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) March 26, 2021

Showing Gwen’s full in-game appearance at the end of the trailer, she look absolutely stunning. However, she’s equal parts deadly.

Wielding an insanely beautiful, aquatic looking sword, Gwen looks like she’s emerged from the sea floor city of Atlantis to slay on Summoner’s Rift.

Gwen release date

While there’s no current release date for Gwen, it would make sense if she drops on Patch 11.8. Patch 11.7 is set for March 31, and considering this is the first glance we’ve had at the champion that seems rather premature.

We’ll have to hold our breaths and wait for further information, but ensure that you check back here for all the latest on this mysterious water themed menace.