League of Legends

League of Legends leak suggests Viego’s wife Isolde will be champion 154

Published: 16/Feb/2021 10:46 Updated: 16/Feb/2021 12:09

by Alex Garton
Riot Games

A League of Legends leaker with a reliable track record has potentially revealed that Isolde, Viego’s wife, will be the next champion added to Summoner’s Rift.

League of Legends’ ever-expanding roster of champions has now reached over 150 in total and it doesn’t look like Riot is planning on slowing down anytime soon.

Although it hasn’t even been a month since the release of the Ruined King himself, players are already beginning to speculate on who will be arriving on Summoner’s Rift next.

Well, a reliable leaker may have just confirmed exactly who the new champion will be and she definitely has close ties to Viego.

New champion league
Riot Games
Riot revealed some clues about the upcoming champions in a Dev video back in January.

Leaker suggests Isolde will be the next new champion

The reliable leaker and Brazilian streamer Camilla “Streamiebr” Falk has potentially leaked that Isolde will be the next champion arriving in League of Legends.

In a recent tweet, the streamer revealed that her source told her that players can expect to see the skins Battle Academia Caitlyn and Blitzcrank added to the game soon. Despite that being a big leak in itself, it’s her reply to the original tweet that’s had League fans incredibly excited: “Isolde Academia de Batalha… (especulando).”

Translated into English, Streamiebr is simply speculating that Riot may be planning on making a Battle Academia Isolde skin. Although the skin idea is just a speculation, the fact that she’s acknowledged Isolde as a champion has suggested to fans that her source has told her that she is the new upcoming champion.

Despite this potential leak being incredibly exciting for players, it’s fair to say a lot of League of Legends fans had already predicted that Viego’s wife would be the next champion. In a Dev video back in January, Riot gave players a number of hints about the upcoming champion, linking them to sewing and suggesting they had a direct tie to Viego.

Of course, players immediately made the connection between these hints and Viego’s Wife Isolde, who is described as a seamstress in the lore.

Although the evidence is mounting up for Isolde, it’s important that leaks like this should be taken with a pinch of salt. In the meantime, we’ll just have to keep an eye out for any more clues and hope Riot releases an official reveal as soon as possible.

FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 Future Stars Party Bag SBC

Published: 16/Feb/2021 11:56

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 Fuutre Stars Party Bag SBC promo
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS have dropped a brand-new Party Bag SBC into FIFA 21 for the Future Stars Ultimate Team promo. Here’s how you can complete it cheaply. 

FIFA 21’s Future Stars promo has come back around, with EA SPORTS putting a spotlight on some young players who tipped for big things.

As always, the promo has brought new cards into packs, Academy Objective players, and a bunch of Squad Building Challenges as well.

That includes the Party Bag SBC that has been popular in previous promos because once you complete the SBC, you’re guaranteed a special card – and it could come at way below its usual cost. It’s just about if you want to take the risk. 

EA SPORTS
Future Stars is back, and its shining a light on some of football’s brightest talents.

Future Stars Party Bag SBC requirements

As mentioned, these Party Bag SBCs have been released in a number of different promos and they are always pretty easy to complete. You just need to give up an in-form or a few rares.

It’s the same story in the Future Stars version where you’re tasked with building an 84-rated squad that contains at least two in-form players. Of course, you need chemistry too. This one clocks in at a minimum of 75 Team Chemistry. 

The full requirements for this Squad Building Challenge can be found below:

Future Stars Party Bag SBC:

  • Min. 2 TOTW cards
  • Min. 84 Squad Rating
  • Min. 75 Team Chemistry

FIFA 21 Future Stars Party Bag SBC cheap solutions

Now, if you’ve got a few fodder cards in your club that you’ve been holding on to, then this SBC could be perfect for you. 

If not, and you’re building a team from scratch, then FUTBin estimates that it’ll cost between 119k and 135k depending on what platform you play FIFA on. Though, we’ve got two solutions that should save you some coins. 

Solution for FIFA 21 Future Stars Party Bag SBC Solution for FIFA 21 Future Stars Party Bag SBC

Once you’ve completed the SBC, you’ll receive a pack that will give you one card from a selection of promos. This could be a One to Watch, Rulebreakers, Record Breakers, Headliners, or Future Stars card among others. 

You haven’t got long left to complete the SBC either. It’ll be out of the SBCs rotation come February 18, so if you’re going to do it, act fast. And let us know who you get by tweeting us @UltimateTeamUK.