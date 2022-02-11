When is the next League of Legends Your Shop (2022)? Dates, how it works

League of Legends’ Your Shop is a popular promotion giving big discounts on skins to players. It rolls around pretty frequently too, so if you’re waiting to spend your RP, we’ve got what you need to know, including the dates of the next promotion and how it works.

Nothing feels better than getting the skin you want in League of Legends. Sure, you could luck out with Hextech Crafting, but you’re much better off just waiting for Your Shop to roll around and give a hefty discount.

The promotion is one of the best ways to fill out your skin library and get some nice cosmetics ⁠— because skins equals wins, right? Here’s what you need to know about League of Legends’ Your Shop, including when the next rotation is and how it works.

How League of Legends’ Your Shop works

League of Legends’ Your Shop comes and goes ⁠— but the discounts are the big draw card. Every second month, Riot releases a tailor-made shop for every player with a selection of six skins based on your most played champions. If you don’t own the champion, the skin will come with that too.

These skins will be heavily discounted from anywhere between 20% off to 70% off, meaning you can find some bargains on personalized skins. There’s a few skins that won’t appear in Your Shop ⁠— like Mythic skins that can’t be bought with RP, or any Ultimate skins ⁠— but most are in rotation.

Once Your Shop ends, it’ll be reset and you’ll get a new batch of skins in the next rollout. They might be for the same champions, or they might differ, it all depends on what you play.

League of Legends Your Shop: Dates & schedule for 2022

League of Legends Your Shop is currently live, with the second shop of the year running from February 10, 2022 to March 9, 2022.

Taking a look at last year’s schedule, it’s likely Your Shop will return again in April after this batch, so you won’t have to wait long if you don’t like your current selection. Here are the dates in 2021 where it was active:

March 3 ⁠— March 29

April 29 ⁠— May 31

July 22 ⁠— August 30

October 7 ⁠— November 8

Can you reroll skins?

Once you get your selection of Your Shop skins for that rotation, you cannot reroll them. If you don’t like what’s on offer, you’ll just have to wait for the next one.

Given they’re pretty frequent though, it shouldn’t be that long a wait, so hang in there to spend your hard-earned RP wisely.