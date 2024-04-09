LoL has two new Victorious skins locked in as 2024’s ranked rewards

League of Legends has locked in two new Victorious skins as ranked rewards for 2024, including one for ADC Kog’Maw and support Sona.

League of Legends has just revealed the new skins for playing ranked in 2024. The Victorious skins will be going to Kog’Maw and Sona in Split 1 and Split 2 respectively. These skins are handed out to players who obtain a certain amount of points in each split, with Gold and above players needing to earn significantly less.

These skins have been a part of a long-running tradition in League of Legends, rewarding players who take the time to grind out the ranked ladder. The skins themselves are exclusive to the season they were awarded in, and are no longer available once they’ve been released, making them an apt reward.

Thanks to a recent video developer blog, we’ve gotten a first look at some of the rewards coming for 2024. One of which is a Kog’Maw skin, and the other one for Sona.

As shown at timestamp 5:26, the League of Legends devs have unveiled the next two champions to receive the skins.

Kog’Maw is fitted with a mystical look, giving him a third eye and a color scheme to match the Victorious look.

On the other hand, Sona’s skin will be released later in the year, meaning it’s likely still being worked on and not quite ready for the public’s eye as of yet.

A reminder that if you’d like to pick up the Victorious skin for Kog’Maw, Ranked Split 1 of 2024 ends sometime during May, giving players just over a month to farm the remaining points needed.