When is the next LoL Essence Emporium? Release date, items, more

League of Legends’ Essence Emporium offers players plenty of goodies for their hard-earned Blue Essence, here’s when the shop returns and what’s on offer.

If you’re a veteran League of Legends player, you’re probably familiar with and have an absolute abundance of the Blue Essence currency. Used to purchase champions, those who own everyone on the roster likely have hoards of these little blue crystals with absolutely no use for them.

Fortunately, Riot has alleviated the issue by introducing the Essence Emporium, a mystical store that allows players to exchange Blue Essence for chromas, icons, emotes, and more! However, the store is available for a limited time only, meaning you’ll want to know when the next one is coming.

Wanting to know when you can dump a bunch of Blue Essence? We’ve got you covered.

The League of Legends developers have confirmed in the patch notes that the Essence Emporium will be making a return in Patch 13.17. The store will open on 6th September 2023 and will remain open for two weeks, closing on the 20th September.

LoL Essence Emporium Items

The Essence Emporium is stocked to the brim with minor cosmetics such as icons, ward skins, and emotes. Players are also able to purchase chromas for a select number of skins that were released during that year.

Here’s what we know will be featured in Patch 13.17’s Essence Emporium:

39 new Champie icons: 2,500 BE

Urfwick Skin: 150,000 BE

Mystery Icons: 1,500 BE

Chromas: 1,000 BE

Emerald Chromas: 10,000 BE

Mystery Ward Skins: 4,900 BE

It’s worth noting that the new icons of each champion and their region are not purchased with Blue Essence, and instead will be sold independently in the regular store.

We’ll be sure to update you here as any further details emerge on the next Essence Emporium.