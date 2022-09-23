League of Legends Worlds 2022 event: Skins, missions, rewards

The League of Legends Worlds 2022 event is coming in-game to commemorate the start of the major international tournament. With new skins, missions, and rewards to claim, we’ve got everything you need to know about the big event right here.

October and November is always like an early Christmas for League of Legends fans. Worlds 2022, spanning six weeks, sees top teams from around the globe fight for glory and the prestigious Summoner’s Cup ⁠— which got a facelift this year.

You too can get in on the action at home via the in-game League of Legends Worlds 2022 event. Sure, it might not have the same allure as playing on stage, but you can still get some sweet rewards out of it.

We’ve got everything you need to know about the Worlds 2022 in-game event right here, including all the skins, missions, and rewards on offer.

League of Legends Worlds 2022 event skins: Spirit Blossom, Worlds Azir

League of Legends Worlds event skins usually come in two batches, and the first is known. Worlds 2022 will revolve around the popular Spirit Blossom thematic with 10 new skins for nine champions.

Aphelios, Darius, Evelynn, Master Yi, Sett, Soraka, Syndra, Tristana, and Yorick will all get Spirit Blossom skins, with Master Yi also receiving a Prestige Edition available for event tokens during Worlds 2022. Like all skins in the line, they feature plenty of whites, blues, and pinks.

On top of Spirit Blossom, Azir has been listed as the Championship skin receiver this year. His Worlds 2022 Azir skin is now available for purchase, and it’s very blue like all of the other Championship skins before it.

League of Legends Worlds 2022 event missions

The League of Legends Worlds 2022 event missions aren’t fully known yet, but usually they’re two-fold. There are in-game missions you can complete alongside those fighting for the Summoner’s Cup, which earn you event tokens.

There’s also a second set of missions you complete by watching games on the LoL Esports site. By keeping up with the action, you can earn drops and even more event tokens.

We will drop a full Worlds 2022 missions list once it’s made public.

League of Legends Worlds 2022 event rewards

While a fully-fledged shop isn’t available yet, the League of Legends Worlds 2022 event rewards are known. There’ll be plenty of chromas and loading screen banners for the new Spirit Blossom skins, as well as Birdio and Worlds 2022 Azir.

This is on top of the usual offerings of Little Legend Eggs, Summoner Icons, Capsules, Orbs, Chests, Keys, and more. Once the full shop is known with all the rewards, we’ll keep you updated.

Riot Games The Spirit Blossom Master Yi Prestige skin will be available for tokens during the Worlds 2022 event.

League of Legends Worlds 2022 Pick’Em challenge

If you want even more rewards during Worlds 2022, then you need to do the Pick’Em Challenge. Now live on the LoL Esports website, it has been expanded to include a new Crystal Ball section with 20 questions before the event kicks off. There’s still the regular Groups Pick’Ems too, with skins and other in-game rewards on the line.

If you manage to get every single Pick’Em right ⁠— not Crystal Ball, thankfully ⁠— you’ll be granted all Ultimate skins in League of Legends. Else you’ll have to settle for Worlds Capsules, or the Azir skin, if you take part.

Be sure to lock in your Pick’Ems in time to get all the goodies and keep fate in your own hands rather than leaving it to The Coin!

League of Legends Worlds 2022 event date

The League of Legends Worlds 2022 event is set to begin after the launch of League of Legends patch 12.19 on October 5, 2022. Even though the tournament starts a bit earlier, that’s when all the cosmetics will drop in game.

As for how long it’ll run, Riot hasn’t revealed just yet, but usually this specific event runs for six weeks right through to mid-November. We’ll update you with an official timeline once it’s known.