Riot Games partner with Tiffany & Co. to redesign iconic Summoners Cup

The jewellery brand will design and produce an all-new Summoner’s Cup for the 2022 World Championships in North America.

Gaming and designer luxury don’t immediately seem like a match made in heaven. But that’s a perception that Riot Games are looking to change.

After partnering with luxury clothing designer Louis Vuitton to create a custom trophy case for the 2021 World Championship, Riot Games have announced yet another designer partner for 2022.

They’ll team up with iconic jewellery house Tiffany’s to create a redesign of their legendary Summoner’s Cup – the prize awarded to the League of Legends World Champion each year.

This isn’t Tiffanys’ first rodeo in the esports world – they’re also the designers of the Silver Dragon cup, awarded to the champions of the LPL. They’ve constructed sporting trophies for over 160 years, for events as prestigious as the US Tennis Open, the NBA finals, and the NFL Super Bowl.

What will the new Summoner’s Cup look like?

Riot Games The current iteration of the Summoner’s Cup is one of the most iconic silhouettes in the esports world.

Unfortunately, fans will need to wait a while to see the brand-new Summoner’s Cup, as it will be officially revealed on August 29. According to Riot, the new trophy took over four months to make – with the final product weighing 44 pounds and standing at a little over two feet tall.

Currently, the Summoner’s Cup weighs in at a hefty 70 pounds, making it one of the heaviest trophies in sporting history

A teaser image of the new cup sees it retain its iconic sterling silver design inlaid with blue gemstones. The Summoner’s Cup has remained the same since Worlds 2012, and this will be the first redesign of the legendary trophy in ten years.

It’s also unclear whether the numerous in-game skins in which the Summoner’s Cup appears will also receive a redesign. Multiple World Championship skins feature the cup in some small way – SSG Gnar eats noodles out of it in his adorable recall animation.