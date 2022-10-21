Riot apologizes for “honest mistake” on League of Legends Worlds 2022 event pass

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at [email protected]

The League of Legends Worlds 2022 event pass has been under fire from players for offering less rewards than previous renditions. Riot has blamed it on an “honest mistake”, making it up to players with extra experience at the tail end.

The in-game League of Legends Worlds event is the biggest of the year, and 2022’s was no exception. With three skin lines being tied into the mega promotion, it was also a chance for Riot to test out their new pass system.

With a more traditional battle pass-esque feel to it ⁠— missions giving you Pass experience instead of rewards like tokens outright ⁠— the progression is much easier to visualize. However players noticed something: Riot was offering less with this pass than ever before.

By completing the whole pass, players would get around 200 less tokens compared to what they got in 2020 and 2021 when playing a similar amount of games. This can be the difference between reaching those Prestige skins or not.

Riot originally stated the pass “should be identical” in terms of tokens per hour spent playing. However a miscalculation and a “honest mistake” has the developers apologizing to players for their error at Worlds 2022.

“The team just finished working on this issue and we’ve come to the conclusion that we did indeed make a mistake,” developer ‘Sakaar’ told players on October 19. “If you played 70 games during this Worlds pass compared to the previous one, you’d be down approximately 205 tokens.

“This is because we folded five weekly missions’ worth of tokens (at 200 tokens each) into the rewards track rather than six weekly missions’ worth.

“It was an honest mistake due to navigating new challenges that came with our first New Pass experience and launching at Worlds.”

Riot Games The League of Legends Worlds 2022 event pass has been criticized by players for offering less rewards than previous editions.

However, Riot is going to make it up to players by adding bonus XP onto the final set of missions in LoL patch 12.21 with the release of the Empyrean skin line, including the Prestige K’Sante cosmetic made in collaboration with Lil Nas X.

There will be an additional 4400 Pass XP up for grabs, which is the equivalent of 220 tokens for those who have purchased the Worlds 2022 event pass.

This new battle pass system is here to stay, but Riot will make sure a stuff-up like this doesn’t happen again: “We appreciate the attention to detail, and we will be double checking all upcoming events to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”