All new and re-introduced items in League of Legends Season 13

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at [email protected]

With the return of two iconic items, a ton of reworks and changes to existing items, plus three new tank Mythics, League of Legends Season 13 is sure to shake up the meta somewhat: here’s all you need to know on the shop front.

League of Legends Season 13 is introducing a ton of new changes, including to the item shop. Since the Season 11 overhaul Riot has been trying to find the sweet spot with Mythics and Legendaries, but some roles have been harder done by than most.

Tank Mythics have been heavily debated since the Sunfire Aegis-Frostfire Gauntlet buffs. With damage champions like Yone and Diana running Sunfire at different points in Season 12, it’s clear that tank Mythics are performing well. But not on their intended champions.

So, in League of Legends Season 13, many of the tank Mythics are being changed into standard items, along with the introduction of a new fleet of Mythics meant to change how tanks operate.

According to Matthew Leung-Harrison, Lead Designer on the League of Legends balance team, they’re “reevaluating what it means to have a tank Mythic item” by giving players more itemization options.

On top of that, two historic League of Legends items are making their return: Rod of Ages and Spear of Shojin. Here’s all the item changes you need to know ahead of League of Legends Season 13.

Riot Games Tanks are getting more item choices in League of Legends Season 13.

Brand new items in League of Legends Season 13

The vast majority of item changes and additions going into Season 13 are tank items, with three new tank-oriented Mythic items being thrown into the mix, as well as Turbo Chemtank and Sunfire Aegis being downgraded from Mythic items.

Where the former tank Mythics had a focus on providing additional damage, this new fleet of items has a focus on sustain. They’re all about making you live longer in fights and giving tanks some real staying power.

Riot also wants to give players more decision power in when they build their Mythics: “In this world we decided, after some exploration, to have Mythics be more regularly purchased as a second item so you are more freely able to itemize against your lane opponent,” Leung-Harrison added.

Here are those three Mythics being added alongside the current roster in League of Legends Season 13.

Icathia’s Endurance

400 Health, 30 Armor, 30 Magic Resist, 20 Ability Haste

Voidborne Resilience: For each second in champion combat, gain a stack granting 3 armor and MR, up to 10 stacks. At max stacks you become empowered, instantly draining enemies around you for 4% of your max health (reduced to 30% against minions and monsters) and doubling your resistances from stacks until the end of combat. (60 sec cooldown)

Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items 5 Armor and MR

Radiant Virtue

400 Health, 30 Armor, 30 Magic Resist, 20 Ability Haste

Guiding Light: Upon casting your ultimate you Transcend, increasing your max health by 10% for 9 seconds. While transcended, you and your allies within 1200 range gain 25 non-ultimate ability haste and heal for 1.5% of your max health every 3 seconds, increased based on missing health. Healing is doubled on yourself (90 sec CD)

Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items 100 Health

Goliath’s Ascendiary

800 Health, 200% Base Health Regen, 20 Ability Haste

Colossal Consumption: Charge up a powerful attack against a champion over three seconds while within 600 range of them. The charged attack drains the target, dealing bonus physical damage and healing you for that amount. You gain health equal to 15% of the drain. (30 sec CD per target)

Mythic Passive: Grants all other legendary items 1% increased health and 6% increased champion size

Riot Games Fighters like Fiora are also getting some new items in League of Legends Season 13.

Reintroduced items in League of Legends Season 13

Rod of Ages was a mainstay item on bruiser mages in early seasons of League of Legends, while Spear of Shojin was an item that transformed some of League’s bruisers into unkillable gods. They’ve both retained some of their original identity as items, but these items’ Season 13 iterations aren’t carbon copies of their long-lost predecessors either.

Shojin has shed its former identity as an item reliant on using your ultimate to be useful, while Rod of Ages having a level up tied to its time-based power scaling gives it an even bigger payoff than it had before.

On top of these two, Catalyst of Aeons is being reintroduced as a component of both Rod of Ages and Abyssal Mask.

Spear of Shojin

65 Attack Damage, 300 Health, 20 Ability Haste

Dragonforce: Your non-ultimate spells gain 20 Ability Haste, reduced to 10 for immobilizing spells (scales with AD)

Exigency: Gain up to 15% increased movement speed based on missing health (maxed out at 33% health)

Rod of Ages

60 Ability Power, 300 Health, 300 Mana

Gains 20 Health, 20 Mana, and 4 Ability Power every minute, stacks up to 10 times. At max stacks, gain a level

Eternity: Restore mana equal to 15% of damage taken from champions, and health equal to 20% of mana spent, up to 25 health per cast. Toggled abilities can only heal up to 25 per second

Mythic passive: Grants all other legendary items 5 Ability Haste

Catalyst of Aeons

225 Health, 300 Mana

Eternity: Restore mana equal to 15% of damage taken from champions, and health equal to 20% of mana spent, up to 15 health per cast. Toggled abilities can only heal up to 15 per second

This is a component item for Rod of Ages, and it also builds into Abyssal Mask.

These new items will be added as part of mid-November’s League of Legends Season 13 launch, including major overhauls to top lane and jungle, the reintroduction of Chemtech Dragon, and more.